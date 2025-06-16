'RHOA' star Kelli Ferrell is questioning Porsha Williams' intentions behind Shamea Morton birthday post: "It could also be a little strategic" (2025)

Where to Stream: The Real Housewives of Atlanta



Kelli Ferrell is a mom of four who owns a successful Southern eatery, is going through a tumultuous divorce, and dyes her dog’s fur pink, so it’s no surprise that she fits right into Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During the first half of Season 16, Ferrell was best friends with fellow newbie Brit Eady. But as their friendship went up in flames sometime after the midseason mark, Ferrell grew closer with Shamea Morton, who was also experiencing her own drama with Porsha Williams.

In last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Angela Oakley told Williams that Morton felt like their friendship was lopsided, leaving Williams in tears. Ferrell took the information back to Morton at Williams’ Pampered by Porsha event, prompting a long-overdue confrontation between the longtime friends.

“Me and Shamea have been building a bond and a friendship and I just felt like it was only right [to tell her],” Ferrell told DECIDER. “I didn’t want her to go into something not knowing the truth or being taken back by what was transpiring.”

It’s no secret that Morton and Williams — who have been friends since childhood — are not as close as they once were. But days after Morton broke down in tears about their estrangement on Watch What Happens Live, Williams wrote her a surprising birthday post, sparking hope that they could repair their broken friendship. While Ferrell hoped the post was “sincere,” she couldn’t help but wonder if Williams was being “strategic” given the fact that fans have been largely siding with Morton and they are only a few weeks away from filming the reunion.

“I’ve seen Shamea reach out to her numerous times and try and support her and it was never reciprocated,” Ferrell said, noting that Williams was “not willing” to share the spotlight with Morton once she was promoted to a full-time cast member. “I think that the fans seeing who she really is, she’s not handling it too well or accepting it too well.”

When Ferrell stopped by DECIDER’s studio last week, she also talked about her fallout with Eady, Phaedra Parks‘ highly anticipated comeback, and where she hopes to sit at the Season 16 reunion. Check out the full interview below.

DECIDER: I’m so excited to have you here. How has your first season as a peach-holder been? Was it anything like what you expected?

KELLI FERRELL: I had the most amazing first season, I must say. I just had a great time. You know what I mean? And just now being able to see it all play out on TV has been pretty amazing. I think expectation-wise, it was definitely more than what I thought it would be.

A lot of drama.

I mean, honestly, clearly, right? Because you know what you’re bringing to the table, but to see what the other ladies are bringing, I mean, it was wild. But it was good. It was a good wild.

I love to watch the dynamic between you and your four daughters. How do they feel about the show?

They’re having so much fun. You can’t tell those little Bravo babies anything right now. They are having the best time of their lives, enjoying it, having fun. They love to see themselves on camera. And I must say, they have definitely embarrassed me quite the bit.

They definitely do have sassy senses of humor. Did they get that from you?

I don’t know who they’re getting it from! I mean, I’m just like, “Who are these divas?” But they are having a blast. They’re having fun and they’re just being themselves. They definitely forget those battery packs are back there.

You’ve been very open about your divorce. Have you heard anything from your ex since you started sharing your story on the show?

No, I have not. No. Well, an email was sent probably right after court, but I didn’t open it. I think it was the best thing for me so I just left it at that. But no, we don’t talk. We don’t speak at all.

As someone who is going through a difficult divorce, what do you make of everything we’re seeing between Drew and Ralph?

Man, it hurts me. I don’t wish divorce on my worst enemy. Drew and I, we may have our differences from time to time but I feel for her. I know what it’s like being a single mom and raising your children and having to co-parent with someone you’re trying to heal from and still show up for yourself and still show up for the kids and still show up for work. I mean, it’s hard. Seeing some of these episodes play out with her just even in court just trying to protect her children at all costs and keeping things private for the sake of her family, I think it’s a lot. My heart goes out to her always. And every time I am able to show her love, I definitely try to do that and support her. Because at the end of the day, it’s a sisterhood. I think that if we can come together as one and at least uplift each other when we’re having our tougher moments, that’s what it’s mostly about.

What did you make of his dinner with Porsha and Shamea where he said Drew was cheating on him?

Everybody wants to tell their sides of the story. You know how that goes. Typical man behavior. Do we expect anything less? You definitely want to try and prove a point to who you probably think is your wife’s possible enemy or maybe somebody that you know you’re at odds with. To me, it’s just narcissist behavior. Honestly.

You and Brit obviously started off very close, but in the midseason trailer we see you guys fighting. What can you say about what happened there?

I’m not sure. We definitely, unfortunately, are not on the best of terms and it’s unfortunate that it played out on the show and it’s extremely hurtful and I hate that things happened and transpired the way that they did. I think the fans get to see what loyalty looks like and I think they get to see what a true friendship looks like and what’s valued and I think they get to see who we are with the mask off.

What will it take for you and Brit to get back to where you were if that’s something that you would want in the future?

See Also Cardi B Goes Green in a Burberry Suit for the 2025 Met Gala

Honestly, I think her probably just being honest with herself and just being able to be a good friend and show up for your friends at all times. We all go through stuff and support is super important for me in my playbook, in my friendship book. Support and loyalty is very big for me. So just being able to reciprocate what I was able to give her when she needed a friend the most. I was able to show up for her and I wish that she would have done the same for me.

While you two are fighting, Phaedra jokes that it’s better than watching the Wimbledon Championship. What did you think of Phaedra? Do you think she meshed better with the Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies than the Married to Medicine crew?

Absolutely, girl. I mean, are you serious? She definitely took that peach and did not let it go. I think it’s her home. I think it’s just who she is and I think that’s instilled in her. I love Phaedra. I had such an amazing, fun time with her. She is definitely fun. She is definitely a hoot. She definitely speaks her mind. But she’s good, she’s really good energy and I’m grateful that I was able to meet her and really just vibe with her and connect with her on a different level and in regards to friendship too. So shout out to Phaedra. She is the moment.

With everything that happened between Brit and Kenya, is there a world where you think Kenya will come back next season and they will make amends?

We all love Kenya. We wish her well, I wish her well, especially. If it could work in Housewives heaven then hopefully, maybe God will make it happen. I’m not sure. I don’t think it’s up to us. I think it’s up to the fans and production. But I wish her well, I do. I wish Kenya well and I hope that at least she’s able to speak her piece and at least they can have some closure to what transpired. I think if anything other than that to just have that closure and be able to figure it out together.

In this week’s episode, you were the one who told Shamea about Angela and Porsha’s conversation. Were you surprised that it was you and not Porsha who let her know?

Yeah, so I didn’t know that I would have to be the one that was gonna tell her what transpired. But I also knew that Porsha really wasn’t being open and honest with Shamea the way that she should as a friend. Me and Shamea have been building a bond and a friendship and I just felt like it was only right. I didn’t want her to go into something not knowing the truth or being taken back by what was transpiring. And it was the time, you know? Porsha was hosting this beautiful event. I felt like we were kind of relaxed and in a calm state and I’m like, “OK, well maybe this is like the perfect time for them to talk about it in a safe space and really just tell each other how they truly feel.”

It was so nice to see you there for Shamea in that moment when you guys were meditating.

Cheeks out! I was like, “Guys, did you get me running with my cheeks out?” Jeez. It’s all good. Little booties matter.

It added fun to a heavy moment.

Oh, absolutely. At the end of the day, I love Shamea and I only want the best for her. They have been friends for a very long time, and I just hope that whatever transpires and whatever has been transpiring for some time, because I don’t even think that what they have going on is from this friend group, I think it’s decades of some trauma and I hope that they can work it out.

Shamea got really emotional on WWHL when Andy said she and Porsha would find their way back to one another because they’re sisters. Do you think they will? Was Porsha’s birthday post to Shamea the first step in that direction?

I hope that they could work it out. I think sending a happy birthday is definitely the best step. It could also be strategic, a little bit. I don’t know. I’ve seen Shamea reach out to her numerous times and try and support her and it was never reciprocated. I don’t know. Like, did she send the happy birthday post because we’re a few weeks away from reunion? I don’t know. But I hope that it is the best and I hope it was sincere. I really do.

Or maybe because so many people are siding with Shamea.

Or maybe because so many people were seeing, like, you’re not a good friend. I mean, it’s the truth. Think about it. It’s one thing for the fans to see the interaction. But then it’s another thing to like, I think that for Porsha, she was always able to have that spotlight. And I think now that Shamea’s on the show, she has to share the spotlight and she’s not willing to share it a little bit as a friend. I think it was a little heavy for her. So, I think that the fans seeing who she really is, she’s not handling it too well or accepting it too well. I just hope that the birthday post was sincere. That’s all we can hope for. We only want the best.

Angela has really gotten in on the mess – first with Porsha, then with Brit, now with Shamea. What do you think about her stirring the pot?

Angela’s something else! I mean, Angela is definitely something else. I think Angela is definitely stirring the pot. I definitely think she just needs to be a little careful and make sure it’s not too hot. Because there could be things going on over there too. So just keep it cute, keep it safe in the kitchen. Don’t put too much pepper sauce in there. It might get a little hot, a little spicy. And I don’t think she likes it when it comes back around to her.

It definitely seems like it’s coming back to her in the second half of this season with all the cheating allegations about Charles. What did you make of those?

I don’t know. Let’s just see how the rest of the season goes. I don’t know what she necessarily filmed and talked about with her family and so on and so forth. I wish her well. This PS is for Angela because I would never wish divorce. She had made a post about – I was wishing divorce on her and her husband. I would never want that. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. So I wish her and Charles well and hopefully he can continue to show her a little love.

I’m sure the reunion is going to be here before we know it. How are you feeling about filming your first reunion? And what’s one thing you’re hoping to address?

I’m so nervous. I feel like reunion is like graduation day a little bit. But I’m nervous and excited. I’m excited for my look but then I’m nervous about how the full day is gonna go. I don’t know.I think I really want to address the issue that I have with Brit. That is gonna be my main focus on addressing that, clearing it and releasing it. No one wants to keep dealing with that. Just release it and move on.

Who do you think will be the first two chairs next to Andy? Where do you expect to sit?

Well, knowing me, I’m always in something big so I’m sure they’re not gonna put me in the first chair. Who knows? I don’t know. But I’m just excited to have a seat on the chair. Maybe I’ll even sit on Andy’s lap. Do I really need a chair? Do I need a seat? Andy, let me just sit next to you. I don’t need to even sit with these girls.

You famously gave your daughter Chloe 17 gifts on her 17th birthday, including some designer bags. What was the most extravagant one? How are you gonna top that for her 18th birthday?

Chloe’s turning 18, actually on Sunday. And she’s not getting 18 gifts, I can tell you that. But she’s gonna get a good gift and we’re preparing Chloe for college. So she’s actually not giving me a hard time about as many gifts but we’ll have some great memories. It’s not about the gifts. It’s about the memories. I want everybody to understand that. I mean, the gifts are great. But it’s more about the memories and we always do that. She definitely has some high expectations. So, we’ll have some fun, that’s all I can say. A little vacation here.

We’re desperate to try Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles! If you were going to add a Real Housewives Of Atlanta-themed dish to the menu, what would it be and why?

Ooh, well, I already got a peach pecan waffle. So we’ll definitely keep that peach pecan waffle going. It’s definitely sweet. It’s definitely messy. It can get a little sticky. But it’s good. It’s really, really good. So we’ll keep that. Because the season’s good and so is that peach pecan waffle.

What else can you tease about the rest of the season? Is there anything you’re excited about? Dreading? Anything at all.

I’m so excited about our trip to Grenada. I am excited. I cannot wait to see what things are captured. Because when I tell you, we act a damn fool. We act a fool. It was like girls gone wild in Grenada – the moms, the wives gone wild. But we had such a good time. We were able to release, renew, reset, let our hair down. We left all our problems in Atlanta, girl. I don’t think we had too many problems in Grenada. We had a good time. We had so much fun. And I can’t wait to see, like, I did like some cooking stuff with Charles. Just having fun with the ladies. And I’m super excited for Phaedra. Like, I can’t wait to see some of her scenes because she went to Grenada with us.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Real Housewives of Atlantaairs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream the next day onPeacock.