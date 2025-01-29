Rina Himekawa Time Travel (2025)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a manga by Akira Himekawa loosely based on the story of the iconic Nintendo 64 game of the same name.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a manga by Akira Himekawa loosely based on the story of the iconic Nintendo 64 game of the same name. It was released in Japan by Shogakukan in 2000 and made available in English through VIZ Media in 2008. Volume two contains two extra chapters at the end: "The Skull Kid and the Mask", narrating the meeting of Skull Kid, and "Rouru of the Watarara", involving the manga-only Watarara race. A Legendary Edition containing both volumes of the manga was release