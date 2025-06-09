Ruben Amorim aims cheeky dig at Man Utd fans who left early after Lyon comeback (2025)

Manchester United scored three goals in six minutes against Lyon to complete an incredible comeback and book a place in the Europa League semi finals - but some fans missed it

Ruben Amorim couldn’t help calling out those who left early as he hailed the Manchester United fans for creating an unforgettable atmosphere for his side’s remarkable comeback. United scored three goals in the final six minutes of extra time against Lyon to progress to the semi finals of the Europa League 7-6 on aggregate.

The home side appeared dead and buried at 4-2 down on the night following Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty. But a spot-kick from Bruno Fernandes and a curling finish from Kobbie Mainoo brought them level before Harry Maguire headed in a dramatic winner inside a buzzing Old Trafford.

The grandstand finish hadn’t seemed necessary after goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot put United 2-0 up in the first half. But Corentin Tolisso’s header and Nicolas Tagliafico’s effort levelled things up to send it to extra time, with Tolisso sent off for a second yellow.

Rayan Cherki blasted the 10 men into the lead from the edge of the box before Luke Shaw ’s foul allowed Lacazette to calmly make it 4-2 from the spot in the 109th minute. That was the cue for some of the 73,228 in attendance to get up and leave their seats in order to beat the rush – and earn a cheeky dig from Amorim post-match.

“The sounds of the stadium was the best ever,” Amorim said. “Some people collect shirts, scarves, but I want to keep that sound, it's the best sound in the world.

“I feel for the people who had to leave at 4-2 because of the traffic, they will be gutted. We know we are underperforming and deserve all the critics, but we have time to make something special of this season.”

It was a rollercoaster of a night at Old Trafford, but one which ultimately kept United’s season alive, with a semi final against Athletic Bilbao on the horizon to distract from the 14th place position in the Premier League.

"I think that is why we like this sport so much, all the frustration that a coach has in this season, the bad moments,” Amorim told reporters. “When you have moments like this, it is all worth it.

“But then you finish the game, you calm down, and you realise we have a game on Sunday. Then we have to see how the players are and if they are fit to play because we have to focus a lot on the Europa League.

"These kinds of moments can help a lot of players in this kind of season and this kind of context. These moments can create a connection between fans and players and we can forget for a few minutes the kind of season we are having.

“But again, today is a good feeling, but tomorrow we need to start everything again and focus on players and if they are fit to play. We have to take risks and save it with some players and if we look at our season. The most important for everybody is the Europa League.”

