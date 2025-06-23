Ruben Amorim has given Omar Berrada the green light for Man United transfer plan (2025)

Despite the unique nature of Ruben Amorim's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, it is not without room for manoeuvre.

Following Manchester United's decision to appoint the 40-year-old as Erik ten Hag's successor last November, the Portuguese chief wasted no time in implementing the same system that had generated so much success at Sporting Lisbon.

United wanted to appoint a coach that could bring a recognised playing style to the table after their performances had become erratic and chaotic under Ten Hag.

Before Amorim's appointment had even been rubber-stamped, conversations took place and articles were produced about just how United could line up in Amorim's trademark formation. In the early weeks of his tenure, amid the relentless nature of United's fixture schedule, predicting an XI became an almost impossible task.

However, the hope is that a full pre-season and a first summer transfer window in charge will help Amorim shape what will become his first-choice XI, although there is no doubt tinkering and rotation will remain a running theme amid the demands being put on players nowadays.

This forthcoming summer's window will be one of the most crucial United have faced in a very long time. Some may argue it is the most important in their history. Whatever your opinion, it promises to be interesting.

The key to United having a successful summer will be ensuring everyone is aligned on their recruitment strategy. Chief executive Omar Berrada offered a peak behind the curtain at United's plans for the summer earlier this month, outlining what the club will be looking for this summer.

"I think it's riskier if you have a coach that doesn't have a clear idea of how he wants to play," said Berrada. "And with Ruben we don't see that risk.

"And when it comes to our recruitment strategy, without commenting too much, the idea we have is to be able to bring in versatile players that can be adaptable to multiple systems.

"And ultimately Ruben himself has said it, it's not about the 3-4-3 tactical formation, it's about an idea, a concept of how he wants to see the team playing. He wants to see the team playing more on the front foot, more of a possession, attacking-based style of football.

"So for that, you need players that can play in multiple positions that can adapt to that vision that Ruben has. And this is what we're going to try to do over the next years in our recruitment."

United tapped into that approach last summer with the signing of Noussair Mazraoui. Originally signed to operate as a natural right-back, he has stepped up in various different roles throughout the season.

Mazraoui is the epitome of versatility, playing at right-back, left-back, right-sided centre-back, left-sided centre-back, right wing-back, left wing-back and attacking-midfield this season. It is players of his versatile mould that United both want and need to attract.

The Moroccan, of course, is the biggest example United can highlight when it comes to recognising the value of versatility within their squad, but he is not the only one who can play in more than just one position.

The likes of Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad and Zirkzee have all operated in more than just one set role under Amorim, offering their worth in several different ways.

Fernandes, Mainoo and Eriksen, for example, have had stints in the team as both a No.8, sitting in one of the two deep-lying midfield positions, and operating in either of the two No.10 positions.

Garnacho and Amad have both been tested as wing-backs and as No.10s. Garnacho struggled when asked to fulfil the duty as a wing-back, but Amad soon got to grips with the demands of one of the most important positions within Amorim's system.

It is those levels of versatility and flexibility that have already proven themselves to be key components within Amorim's thinking, meaning he has already highlighted why he will approve of the club's outlook on recruiting versatile players this coming summer.

Amorim brought in two players in the mid-season window, landing Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, and the former is another versatile operator, capable of playing at left wing-back, right wing-back and even at left-sided centre-back.

As unique as Amorim's system may be, it allows him to adjust the personnel within it accordingly to benefit the team - and United need more of that.