RuneScape Dragonwilds: 9 Beginner Tips To Keep In Mind (2025)

Survival-based building games will have a treacherous world with complex crafting and game mechanics attached to it. RuneScape Dragonwilds features in-depth game mechanics, and mastering them will make the game more fun to play. Here we will detail the best tips for beginners for RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Beginner Tips To Keep In Mind in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Here we will take a look at some of the best tips for anyone who has just started their adventure in RuneScape Dragonwilds. The tips will help you get ahead of the game’s mechanics for better immersion.

#1| Unlock Food Recipes via Cooking Pot

Craft a Cooking Pot as soon as possible to unlock food recipes. Then you will become less worried about your Hunger and Thirst meter. You can wait it out by going AFK to test it, but we recommend you unlock the Cooking Pot to craft some good food to keep the hunger down.

2| Unlock Teleportation to Fast Travel via Loadstone

You will find Loadstones that allow you to travel to other Loadstones on the map. They act as a fast travel point to gain access to a different spot on the map instantly.

On your initial playthrough, these loadstones will become an ultimate timesaver. You can fast-travel while overencumbered, which is amazing if you are carrying too many goods.

Tip: To craft Loadstone, you will need: Rune Essence x20, Vault Core x1, and Stone x32. Rune Essence & Stone can be found out in the wild, Valut Core is found inside Vaults across the map. Head over to the blue icons on the map to gain access to the vault and gain access to good amounts of Vault Shard and Core.

3| Craft A Bow to Hunt and Gather Runes

You must craft a Bow as quickly as possible to hunt and shoot down rocks around Runes from Rune Essence. You can use your axe to hit the rocks around Rune Essence, but flying rocks will give you a difficult time.

Here, having a Bow will help you shoot out the rocks flying around the Rune Essence. Check out our detailed guide on everything you need to know about Bow crafting.

4| Treasure Chests Respawns, Always Loot

The chests in the game respawn after a few in-game days. So when you sleep or log off the game, the chests will respawn. The items in the chest will be random, so every time you log back into the game after quitting, make sure to look for the areas where you have already found the treasure chests.

Note: When you are inside the Vault, make sure to explore the area before heading towards the main path. There are many secret areas hiding in the vault behind a bush, or in higher places that require you to use your skills. These secret areas contain treasure chests for you to unlock.

5| Unlock New Abilities for Faster Crafting and Harvesting:

When you unlock new abilities in the skill tree, they will be very helpful during harvesting wood or runes, to cooking meals. If you have the heat ability unlocked, then using the ability on the Kiln will make the production of the item at a faster rate compared to the default timer. Unlocking Axtral Projection in the Woodcutting skill tree allows you to chain-cut multiple trees simultaneously.

Note: Each skill will have a cooldown timer before you can use it again. Leveling up the skill tree allows you to use multiple abilities in the world.

6| Don’t Invest Too Much in Base Building

The game hinges on exploration, so you will be moving around the map a lot, so setting up a proper base earlier on will not be a wise idea. We recommend that you find a spot that is useful to you. On your journey, you will find some areas that will hand out a good amount of resources and act as a perfect spot for base building.

Building a base in each region of the game will be the best way to handle traveling. So when you die in a different region, having a base with Loadstone will save you a lot of time.

7| Having Trouble Building?

If you are having trouble setting up proper base building that matches your imagination, you can enable Ghost Mode by pressing “F “in the crafting section. This will give you a projection of the building to give you an idea of the end built. Think of it as Tetris blocks falling on the ground.

Tip: Unlocking Eye of Oculus in the Construction skill tree (Unlocks at Level 11) will help you immensely in building new structures. It acts as a flight mode to build your base.

8| Tip to Grind Your Construction Level

Stock up on Ash Logs by chopping down a lot of trees, then set up a number of Crafting Tables. Each time you install a crafting table, it will net you 12 EXP. After setting up a good number of them, you can dismantle them to get the materials back and start all over again.

9| Change your Staff’s Element:

Head to your inventory and select the Rune section. Here, choose the element for your staff to change its attack pattern. You can use Fire or Air, or any type of element that suits your gameplay.

These are some of the tips that will give you a good head start on the game. Make sure to explore the game your own way without rushing into it.