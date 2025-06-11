RuneScape Dragonwilds Beginner Guide - Spells, Crafting (2025)

RuneScape Dragonwilds is a thrilling, newly launched survival game that has quickly captured the attention of gamers. If you’re just starting, you’re probably navigating a world full of possibilities and challenges, which can be a bit overwhelming at first. But don’t worry!

In this RuneScape Dragonwilds Beginner Guide, we’ll walk you through some of the essential mechanics and tips that will make your journey in Dragonwilds smoother, helping you get the most out of your early experiences.

1. Unlock Rock Explosion for Mining Rune Essence

Early on, mining Rune Essence might seem tricky, especially when some ores are floating high up in the air. At level 11 in mining, you’ll unlock the Rock Explosion spell.

This spell allows you to destroy floating stones that you can’t reach with your pickaxe. Simply cast it on nearby rocks, and you can gather rune essence from these tricky spots.

2. Cut Multiple Trees at Once with Axal Projection

Leveling woodcutting is crucial, and at level 11, you unlock Axal Projection. This spell allows you to cut multiple trees at once. By highlighting multiple trees, you can target them with Axal Projection and cut them simultaneously. A little bonus: if you right-click instead of left-clicking when chopping, you’ll deal more damage and break the trees faster.

3. Use Ghost Mode for Base Building

When constructing your base, there’s a neat trick that allows you to plan without wasting resources. Use the Ghost Mode by pressing F to toggle it. This mode lets you place blueprints of structures without consuming any materials, giving you the chance to plan your layout without committing resources.

4. Eye of Oculus for Flight Mode in Construction

Base building can be tedious, but at level 11 in construction, you unlock the Eye of Oculus spell. This spell puts you into a flight mode, allowing you to freely move around your base and place objects wherever you need them. It’s incredibly useful for positioning items precisely and saving time.

5. Fast Construction XP with Crafting Tables

Want to level up your construction skill quickly? Simply gather ash logs, then craft and place crafting tables. Each crafting table provides 12 XP, and you can demolish and rebuild them repeatedly for an easy XP boost, especially early in the game.

6. Always Carry Materials for a Loadstone

Loadstones are essential for fast travel. After completing your first vault, you’ll unlock the vault core and the recipe for the loadstone. Keep 32 stone, 20 rune essence, and 1 vault core in your inventory. This allows you to set up a loadstone anywhere, letting you teleport back to your base for easy storage and inventory management.

7. Switch Elements on Your Staff

If you’re using a staff, remember that you can switch between elemental runes to change the type of staff you wield. For example, you can toggle between fire and air runes to switch your staff’s element. Just right-click on the rune in your inventory, and your staff’s properties will change accordingly.

8. Recharge Armor Shields with Ward Stones

Some armor in RuneScape Dragonwilds has a special shield bar above your health. If you’re wearing armor like the apprentice robe, this shield can be recharged using ward stones, which cost 1 stone and 5 rune essence. Carry some with you while adventuring to make sure your armor’s extra defense is always topped off.

9. Look for Secret Areas in Vaults

While exploring vaults, always keep an eye out for hidden areas. Some secret passages can be found behind thorns, stones, or even above you. Pay attention to ramps, and use your air runes to access hidden spots. These secret areas often contain valuable loot, such as vault cores or other important items.

10. Hunger and Thirst Can Leave You with One Health

If your hunger and thirst bar is fully depleted, you won’t die, but you’ll be left with just 1 health. This can happen if you go AFK for too long. Be sure to keep an eye on your hunger and thirst meters to avoid being stuck in a dangerous situation with minimal health.

Crafting Stations

When you first spawn in RuneScape: Dragonwilds, the very first thing you should do is talk to the Wise Old Man standing in front of you. He’ll start you on a short quest that introduces the basics of crafting. From there, head over to Doric, who’s just nearby. He’ll ask you to collect some Ash Logs — you can get these by chopping down nearby trees. Once you bring him the logs, you’ll unlock your first crafting stations: the Crafting Table, the Campfire, and the Rune Altar.

To build your first Crafting Table, you’ll need just 4 Ash Logs. It’s a simple station, but it’s key to making your first tools like the Axe, Pickaxe, and Club. These tools will help you gather more resources and survive longer in the wild. Crafting Tables are cheap and portable, so you can build them in different spots as you explore the map.

Next, you’ll need to learn how to cook. For that, go find Vannaka — he’s north of Doric near a small tent. He’ll ask you to hunt down some Giant Rats in the mill up the hill and then cook 3 Rat Roasts. To do that, you’ll first need to build a Campfire using 4 Stones and 4 Ash Logs. Stones can be mined or picked up off the ground, and logs can be collected by cutting trees.

Once you have the Campfire, open it and place the raw meat in the top slot and an Ash Log in the middle as fuel. Wait for it to cook — and just like that, you’ve made your first meal!

In short, focus on gathering Ash Logs and Stone early on, as almost everything you craft will require them. Build your stations where it’s convenient, keep your tools sharp, and stay fed — crafting is the heart of survival in Ashenfall.