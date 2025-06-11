RuneScape: Dragonwilds Beginner's Guide – Essential Tips & Tricks - MGW (2025)

RuneScape: Dragonwilds drops you on the shores of Ashenfall, a world murmuring forgotten histories as it bellows with the fires of freshly-arisen dragons! A fresh, gritty blend of that RuneScape adventure swagger with desperate survival crafting. Since we’re all discovering this new territory together, mapping the dangers and the finds, I wanted to share some preliminary intel – tactics and tricks learned from the initial dive that actually helped make sense of the breathtaking chaos. Hopefully, these tips help you have a smoother start!

RuneScape: Dragonwilds – Tips from the Trenches

Wood & Stone Basics (But Better): Right, obviously you’ll need wood and stone. But seriously, for trees, level up Woodcutting to 11 as quickly as possible to get “Axal Projection.” You can queue up a few trees and zap – casts a magic axe right through ’em, toppling several at once. MASSIVE time saver. And when you’re chopping the logs on the ground? Right-click ’em! It really does feel like it hits that much harder than just left-clicking, breaking ’em up much faster, at least with early axes.

Same kinda deal with Mining : carry it up to level 11 for “Rock Explosion.” You’re familiar with those annoying Rune Essence nodes floating too high aren’t you?? This spell will actually break some of the lower floating ones down for you. It’s not ideal for the super high ones but it certainly gets you bonus essence you would otherwise miss.

AFK Survival Secret (Hunger/Thirst): This is a pretty surprising one; so if your Hunger and Thirst reach zero, you do lose health, but you won’t literally die from it. You will bottom out at 1 HP. So you can still be dragon food, but you won’t just starve to death if you need to take a break for a bit.!. Super handy if you’re hosting! Just don’t forget to eat when you get back…

Your Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card (Lodestones): Seriously, do this. Once you’ve done your first Vault, you’ll know how to make Lodestones for fast travel. The game-changer? Always, always carry the materials for one Lodestone on you (it’s 32 Stone, 20 Rune Essence, 1 Vault Core). Think about this: you’re in the middle of some swamp, miles from base, bags full. Just drop a Lodestone, bam, teleport home, drop your loot, and you’re good to go. Dropping these down regularly becomes a necessity.

Dungeon Diving: Vault Secrets: Those Vaults are great but don’t simply rush them through!.!. Take a look UP. A lot. There’s so many secret areas, chests, and even those all-important Vault Cores which seem to be waiting on ledges above. Sometimes you do need to destroy some vines or rocks, sometimes there will be a hidden ramp tucked away -> perhaps even a leap of air with a spell. Keep watching!

Staff User? Swap Those Elements!: Don’t be bound to one element if you’re using a staff. Open your inventory, go to the Rune tab, and look for runes with a tiny orange icon (Fire and Air ones have been tested). Just right-click the one you want, and your staff changes right away. Highly flexible for many battles!

That Excess Bling on Your Armor (Wardstones): Spotted that purple bar some armor pieces add above your health? Such as the Apprentice Robe? That’s basically a shield bonus! It soaks up damage before your health does. You recharge it with Wardstones. You craft ’em at a Rune Altar (extremely cheap, only 1 stone and 5 rune essence). Keep a stack on you, right-click one, and shield’s full again. Definitely worth looking for armor with this bonus.

Building Without Breaking the Bank (Ghost Mode): Need to plan an enormous base? You don’t need to waste resources on figuring out placement! Press ‘F’ (or look up the toggle) in the build menu to turn on Ghost Mode. This will let you lay down blueprints first that are translucent. You can map out your entire fortress without wasting a single log until you actually want to build it. A lot better for planning!

Building Like a Boss (Flight Mode): Trying to place that top wall or roof section is a ground-level nightmare. After you hit Construction level 11 you unlock the “Eye of Oculus” spell. Cast it, and you have a free-flying camera view strictly for building. Makes complex structures much less frustrating.

Need Construction Levels NOW? (The Crafting Table Grind): Okay, this is gonna sound corny, but if you really need to unlock a Construction recipe in a hurry, craft something inexpensive. The Crafting Table works well because it’s just Ash Logs. Craft a bunch, get the XP (gives around 12 XP per), destroy ’em, rinse and repeat. It’s grindy, but it works if you need the level now…

…and that’s the early tips in a nutshell!! Hope this helps you all survive and thrive out there in Ashenfall.

