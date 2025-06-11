RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (2025)

Table of Contents
Early Access Roadmap RuneScape Dragonwilds Tips and Tricks All Tips and Tricks RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough RuneScape Dragonwilds Side Quests List of Secondary Quests RuneScape Dragonwilds Potions RuneScape Dragonwilds Crafting All Crafting Guides RuneScape Dragonwilds Crafting Materials Quest Items Base Materials Craftable Materials RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills All RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills RuneScape Dragonwilds Weapons RuneScape Dragonwilds Armor RuneScape Dragonwilds Masterworks All Masterworks RuneScape Dragonwilds Tools RuneScape Dragonwilds Cooking Recipes RuneScape Dragonwilds Vaults About RuneScape Dragonwilds Rankings Gaming News Popular Games Recommended Games All rights reserved References

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (1)

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a survival adventure game set within the world of the classic RuneScape MMORPG. Level up your skills, power up your gear, and build out into the world to defeat the Dragons and the terrifying General Velgar!

List of Contents

  • Early Access Roadmap
  • Tips and Tricks
  • Walkthrough
  • Side Quests
  • Potions
  • Crafting
  • Crafting Materials
  • Skills
  • Weapons
  • Armor
  • Masterworks
  • Tools
  • Cooking Recipes
  • Vaults
  • About the Game

Early Access Roadmap

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (2)

Jagex has shared RuneScape Dragonwilds' early access roadmap which includes a new upcoming region called Fellhollow and the dragon overlord Soul-Eater Imaru!

Roadmap and News

RuneScape Dragonwilds Tips and Tricks

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (3)

Beginner's Guide: Tips and Tricks

All Tips and Tricks

Tips and Tricks Guides
How to Play OnlineHow to Get Tier 3 Gear
How to Store ItemsWhat to Do First After You Die
How to Cook FoodHow to Unlock Endgame Weapons and Armor
Day-Night Cycle ExplainedShould You Go to the Highlands or Swamp First?
Best ArmorBest Weapons

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (4)

Walkthrough and Progression Guide

RuneScape Dragonwilds Side Quests

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (5)

List of Side Quests (Secondary Quests)

List of Secondary Quests

All Secondary Quests
Goblin DiplomacyHighlighting the ProblemRestless Ghosts
Dog DaysHeartstringsGranite Mauled

RuneScape Dragonwilds Potions

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (6)

All Brewing Cauldron Potion Recipes

RuneScape Dragonwilds Crafting

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (7)

All Crafting Recipes and How to Unlock

All Crafting Guides

All Crafting Guides
All Vestiges and How to Unlock Rare Recipes

RuneScape Dragonwilds Crafting Materials

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (8)

Crafting Materials

Quest Items

All Quest Items
Dragon VisageVelgar's Head

Base Materials

All Base Materials
Abyssal AshesAbyssal SpineAnima-Infused Bark
Animal BoneAnimal HideAnimal Hide Scraps
AntlerAsh LogBittercap Mushroom
BlightwoodBloodwood SapCabbage
ClayCoarse Animal FurCopper Ore
Dire Wolf HideDirty WaterDragon Tooth
DwellberryFeatherFlax
FleeceGoblin PackGold Ore
GraniteHarralanderIron Ore
JadeMarrentilMonstrous Fang
Oak LogOnionOpal
PotatoRam HornsRaw Bestial Meat
Raw Bird MeatRaw Farm MeatRaw Game Meat
Raw Rat MeatRedberriesRune Essence
SandstoneSapphireShocking Plant Bulb
Silver OreSmall Animal FangSnapdragon
Soft Animal FurStoneSwamp Tar
Swamp WeedTin OreToadflax
Vault CoreVault Shard

Craftable Materials

All Craftable Materials
AdhesiveAsh PlankBronze Bar
Challenge HornCharcoal From Ash PlankCharcoal From Ash Wood
Charcoal From Oak PlankCharcoal From Oak WoodClay Decoration
Clay Decoration (Unfired)Clay VesselClay Vessel (Unfired)
Clean WaterCoarse Thread From Coarse Animal FurCoarse Thread From Flax
Dire Wolf LeatherGold BarGround Clay
Ground GraniteGround StoneHard Leather
Imbued Granite Maul HeadImbued Leather WrappingsIron Bar
Large WardstoneLeather From HideLeather From Scraps
Medium WardstoneOak PlankOrnate Maul Handle
Padded ClothRough ClothSilver Bar
Small WardstoneSwamp ThreadWild Anima
Wool ClothWool Thread From FleeceWool Thread From Soft Animal Fur

RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (9)

How to Level Up Skills Fast

All RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills

List of Skills
Artisan Attack Construction
Cooking Magic Mining
Ranged Runecrafting Woodcutting

RuneScape Dragonwilds Weapons

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (10)
List of All Weapons

RuneScape Dragonwilds Armor

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (11)
List of All Armor

RuneScape Dragonwilds Masterworks

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (12)

All Masterworks and How to Craft

All Masterworks

Masterwork Melee Weapons
Abyssal Whip Granite Maul
Masterwork Shields
Anti-Dragon Shield Dragonblight Shield
Masterwork Ranged Weapons
Crystal Bow
Masterwork Magic Weapons
Staff of Light

RuneScape Dragonwilds Tools

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (13)

List of Tools

RuneScape Dragonwilds Cooking Recipes

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (14)

All Cooking Recipes

RuneScape Dragonwilds Vaults

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (15)
List of Vaults

All Vaults
North Temple Woods Vault Whispering Swamp Vault
Fractured Plains Vault Stormtouched Highlands Vault
Bloodblight Swamp Vault Northeast Fractured Plains Vault
South Temple Woods Vault

About RuneScape Dragonwilds

Product Information
RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (16)
Release Date April 16, 2025
Price $29.99
Players 1-4 Online
Genre Survival Action
Publisher Jagex Ltd.
Developer Jagex Ltd.
Platform PC (Steam)
Supported Languages English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain)
ESRB Rating Not yet rated
Official Site RuneScape Dragonwilds

Leave feedback(Login required)

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (17)

Please participate in our site
improvement survey
05/2025

Would you assist in
improving Game8's site?

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (18)

&times

This survey will take about 1 minute.
Your answers will help us to improve our website.

We are listening to our users' valuable opinions and discussing how to act on them.

The information collected through this survey will be used for the purpose of improving our services. In addition, the information will only be disclosed a part of a statistic in a format that will not allow identification of personal information.

Begin Survey

Not Now

&times

Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Advertisements.

Amount of Ads

Very Dissatisfied

Somewhat Dissatisfied

Fine

Somewhat Satisfied

Highly Satisfied

Placement of Ads

Timing of Ad Display

Ad Loading Speed

Content of Ads

&times

Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Quality of Articles.

Amount of information

Very Dissatisfied

Somewhat Dissatisfied

Fine

Somewhat Satisfied

Highly Satisfied

Frequency of updates

Speed of new information

Accuracy of articles

Understandibility of articles

Readability of sentences

&times

Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Usability of the Site.

Ease of finding information

Very Dissatisfied

Somewhat Dissatisfied

Fine

Somewhat Satisfied

Highly Satisfied

Use of Color

Font Size

Visibility of Images

Easy to Understand Layout

&times

Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Message Boards, Comments.

Ease of Writing

Very Dissatisfied

Somewhat Dissatisfied

Fine

Somewhat Satisfied

Highly Satisfied

Readability

Ease in Finding Information

Comment Quality

Comment Quantity

Admin Response

&times

Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Site's new design.

Please rate our site's new design

Very Dissatisfied

Somewhat Dissatisfied

Fine

Somewhat Satisfied

Highly Satisfied

Do you think that the website's design change makes the site easier to use?

Has the new design made it easier for you to find information on the site?

Has the new design improved the overall visual appeal of the site?

How would you rate your overall satisfaction with the new design of the site?

&times

How likely are you to recommend Game8 to someone you know?

Very Unlikely

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Very Likely

If you have other opinions regarding potential improvement to the website, please share them with us. We would appreciate your honest opinion.

Note: This is a free response section, so you can proceed without entering anything.
Note: Please be sure not to enter any kind of personal information into your response.

&times

Thank YouRuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (19)

&times

Thank you for participating in our survey! Your answers will help us to improve the quality of our website and services.
We hope you continue to make use of Game8.

Close

For other opinions or comments, go here.

Rankings

Popular Articles

Message Board

  • 1Best Weapons
  • 2How to Get Sapphire
  • 3How to Get Wild Archer Armor Set
  • 4How to Get Wizard Robes
  • 5How to Get Iron Platebody
  • See more

  • We could not find the message board you were looking for.

Gaming News

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Review
  • Wuthering Waves Review (April 2025)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Review
  • Rebellion GODSOUL: Awakening Review [Early Access]
  • More Gaming News

Popular Games

Recommended Games

All rights reserved

© 1999 - 2025 Jagex Ltd.

The copyrights of videos of games used in our content and other intellectual property rights belong to the provider of the game.
The contents we provide on this site were created personally by members of the Game8 editorial department.
We refuse the right to reuse or repost content taken without our permission such as data or images to other sites.

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (2025)

References

Top Articles
Oligosaccharides: the Little-Known Compound that Supports Heart & Gut Health
Verjongende dagcrème Recensie - Effectieve hydratatie en bescherming - TheReviewer
The 7 Best Moisturizers For Aging Skin That Lock In Hydration
Latest Posts
What foods are high in galacto-oligosaccharides?
Raw (2016) Kritik - Filmfutter
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gregorio Kreiger

Last Updated:

Views: 6179

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gregorio Kreiger

Birthday: 1994-12-18

Address: 89212 Tracey Ramp, Sunside, MT 08453-0951

Phone: +9014805370218

Job: Customer Designer

Hobby: Mountain biking, Orienteering, Hiking, Sewing, Backpacking, Mushroom hunting, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Gregorio Kreiger, I am a tender, brainy, enthusiastic, combative, agreeable, gentle, gentle person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.