RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (2025)

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a survival adventure game set within the world of the classic RuneScape MMORPG. Level up your skills, power up your gear, and build out into the world to defeat the Dragons and the terrifying General Velgar!

Early Access Roadmap

Jagex has shared RuneScape Dragonwilds' early access roadmap which includes a new upcoming region called Fellhollow and the dragon overlord Soul-Eater Imaru!

Roadmap and News

RuneScape Dragonwilds Tips and Tricks

Beginner's Guide: Tips and Tricks

All Tips and Tricks

Tips and Tricks Guides How to Play Online How to Get Tier 3 Gear How to Store Items What to Do First After You Die How to Cook Food How to Unlock Endgame Weapons and Armor Day-Night Cycle Explained Should You Go to the Highlands or Swamp First? Best Armor Best Weapons

RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough

Walkthrough and Progression Guide

RuneScape Dragonwilds Side Quests

List of Side Quests (Secondary Quests)

List of Secondary Quests

All Secondary Quests Goblin Diplomacy Highlighting the Problem Restless Ghosts Dog Days Heartstrings Granite Mauled

RuneScape Dragonwilds Potions

All Brewing Cauldron Potion Recipes

RuneScape Dragonwilds Crafting

All Crafting Recipes and How to Unlock

All Crafting Guides

All Crafting Guides All Vestiges and How to Unlock Rare Recipes

RuneScape Dragonwilds Crafting Materials

Crafting Materials

Quest Items

All Quest Items Dragon Visage Velgar's Head

Base Materials

All Base Materials Abyssal Ashes Abyssal Spine Anima-Infused Bark Animal Bone Animal Hide Animal Hide Scraps Antler Ash Log Bittercap Mushroom Blightwood Bloodwood Sap Cabbage Clay Coarse Animal Fur Copper Ore Dire Wolf Hide Dirty Water Dragon Tooth Dwellberry Feather Flax Fleece Goblin Pack Gold Ore Granite Harralander Iron Ore Jade Marrentil Monstrous Fang Oak Log Onion Opal Potato Ram Horns Raw Bestial Meat Raw Bird Meat Raw Farm Meat Raw Game Meat Raw Rat Meat Redberries Rune Essence Sandstone Sapphire Shocking Plant Bulb Silver Ore Small Animal Fang Snapdragon Soft Animal Fur Stone Swamp Tar Swamp Weed Tin Ore Toadflax Vault Core Vault Shard

Craftable Materials

All Craftable Materials Adhesive Ash Plank Bronze Bar Challenge Horn Charcoal From Ash Plank Charcoal From Ash Wood Charcoal From Oak Plank Charcoal From Oak Wood Clay Decoration Clay Decoration (Unfired) Clay Vessel Clay Vessel (Unfired) Clean Water Coarse Thread From Coarse Animal Fur Coarse Thread From Flax Dire Wolf Leather Gold Bar Ground Clay Ground Granite Ground Stone Hard Leather Imbued Granite Maul Head Imbued Leather Wrappings Iron Bar Large Wardstone Leather From Hide Leather From Scraps Medium Wardstone Oak Plank Ornate Maul Handle Padded Cloth Rough Cloth Silver Bar Small Wardstone Swamp Thread Wild Anima Wool Cloth Wool Thread From Fleece Wool Thread From Soft Animal Fur

RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills

How to Level Up Skills Fast

All RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills

List of Skills Artisan Attack Construction Cooking Magic Mining Ranged Runecrafting Woodcutting

RuneScape Dragonwilds Weapons



List of All Weapons

RuneScape Dragonwilds Armor



List of All Armor

RuneScape Dragonwilds Masterworks

All Masterworks and How to Craft

All Masterworks

Masterwork Melee Weapons Abyssal Whip Granite Maul Masterwork Shields Anti-Dragon Shield Dragonblight Shield Masterwork Ranged Weapons Crystal Bow Masterwork Magic Weapons Staff of Light

RuneScape Dragonwilds Tools

List of Tools

RuneScape Dragonwilds Cooking Recipes

All Cooking Recipes

RuneScape Dragonwilds Vaults



List of Vaults

All Vaults North Temple Woods Vault Whispering Swamp Vault Fractured Plains Vault Stormtouched Highlands Vault Bloodblight Swamp Vault Northeast Fractured Plains Vault South Temple Woods Vault

About RuneScape Dragonwilds