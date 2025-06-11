RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough & Guides Wiki｜Game8 (2025)

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a survival adventure game set within the world of the classic RuneScape MMORPG. Level up your skills, power up your gear, and build out into the world to defeat the Dragons and the terrifying General Velgar!
List of Contents
- Early Access Roadmap
- Tips and Tricks
- Walkthrough
- Side Quests
- Potions
- Crafting
- Crafting Materials
- Skills
- Weapons
- Armor
- Masterworks
- Tools
- Cooking Recipes
- Vaults
- About the Game
Early Access Roadmap
Jagex has shared RuneScape Dragonwilds' early access roadmap which includes a new upcoming region called Fellhollow and the dragon overlord Soul-Eater Imaru!
Roadmap and News
RuneScape Dragonwilds Tips and Tricks
Beginner's Guide: Tips and Tricks
All Tips and Tricks
|Tips and Tricks Guides
|How to Play Online
|How to Get Tier 3 Gear
|How to Store Items
|What to Do First After You Die
|How to Cook Food
|How to Unlock Endgame Weapons and Armor
|Day-Night Cycle Explained
|Should You Go to the Highlands or Swamp First?
|Best Armor
|Best Weapons
RuneScape Dragonwilds Walkthrough
Walkthrough and Progression Guide
RuneScape Dragonwilds Side Quests
List of Side Quests (Secondary Quests)
List of Secondary Quests
|All Secondary Quests
|Goblin Diplomacy
|Highlighting the Problem
|Restless Ghosts
|Dog Days
|Heartstrings
|Granite Mauled
RuneScape Dragonwilds Potions
All Brewing Cauldron Potion Recipes
RuneScape Dragonwilds Crafting
All Crafting Recipes and How to Unlock
All Crafting Guides
|All Crafting Guides
|All Vestiges and How to Unlock Rare Recipes
RuneScape Dragonwilds Crafting Materials
Crafting Materials
Quest Items
|All Quest Items
|Dragon Visage
|Velgar's Head
Base Materials
|All Base Materials
|Abyssal Ashes
|Abyssal Spine
|Anima-Infused Bark
|Animal Bone
|Animal Hide
|Animal Hide Scraps
|Antler
|Ash Log
|Bittercap Mushroom
|Blightwood
|Bloodwood Sap
|Cabbage
|Clay
|Coarse Animal Fur
|Copper Ore
|Dire Wolf Hide
|Dirty Water
|Dragon Tooth
|Dwellberry
|Feather
|Flax
|Fleece
|Goblin Pack
|Gold Ore
|Granite
|Harralander
|Iron Ore
|Jade
|Marrentil
|Monstrous Fang
|Oak Log
|Onion
|Opal
|Potato
|Ram Horns
|Raw Bestial Meat
|Raw Bird Meat
|Raw Farm Meat
|Raw Game Meat
|Raw Rat Meat
|Redberries
|Rune Essence
|Sandstone
|Sapphire
|Shocking Plant Bulb
|Silver Ore
|Small Animal Fang
|Snapdragon
|Soft Animal Fur
|Stone
|Swamp Tar
|Swamp Weed
|Tin Ore
|Toadflax
|Vault Core
|Vault Shard
Craftable Materials
|All Craftable Materials
|Adhesive
|Ash Plank
|Bronze Bar
|Challenge Horn
|Charcoal From Ash Plank
|Charcoal From Ash Wood
|Charcoal From Oak Plank
|Charcoal From Oak Wood
|Clay Decoration
|Clay Decoration (Unfired)
|Clay Vessel
|Clay Vessel (Unfired)
|Clean Water
|Coarse Thread From Coarse Animal Fur
|Coarse Thread From Flax
|Dire Wolf Leather
|Gold Bar
|Ground Clay
|Ground Granite
|Ground Stone
|Hard Leather
|Imbued Granite Maul Head
|Imbued Leather Wrappings
|Iron Bar
|Large Wardstone
|Leather From Hide
|Leather From Scraps
|Medium Wardstone
|Oak Plank
|Ornate Maul Handle
|Padded Cloth
|Rough Cloth
|Silver Bar
|Small Wardstone
|Swamp Thread
|Wild Anima
|Wool Cloth
|Wool Thread From Fleece
|Wool Thread From Soft Animal Fur
RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills
How to Level Up Skills Fast
All RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills
|List of Skills
|Artisan
|Attack
|Construction
|Cooking
|Magic
|Mining
|Ranged
|Runecrafting
|Woodcutting
RuneScape Dragonwilds Weapons
List of All Weapons
RuneScape Dragonwilds Armor
List of All Armor
RuneScape Dragonwilds Masterworks
All Masterworks and How to Craft
All Masterworks
|Masterwork Melee Weapons
|Abyssal Whip
|Granite Maul
|Masterwork Shields
|Anti-Dragon Shield
|Dragonblight Shield
|Masterwork Ranged Weapons
|Crystal Bow
|Masterwork Magic Weapons
|Staff of Light
RuneScape Dragonwilds Tools
List of Tools
RuneScape Dragonwilds Cooking Recipes
All Cooking Recipes
RuneScape Dragonwilds Vaults
List of Vaults
|All Vaults
|North Temple Woods Vault
|Whispering Swamp Vault
|Fractured Plains Vault
|Stormtouched Highlands Vault
|Bloodblight Swamp Vault
|Northeast Fractured Plains Vault
|South Temple Woods Vault
About RuneScape Dragonwilds
|Product Information
|Release Date
|April 16, 2025
|Price
|$29.99
|Players
|1-4 Online
|Genre
|Survival Action
|Publisher
|Jagex Ltd.
|Developer
|Jagex Ltd.
|Platform
|PC (Steam)
|Supported Languages
|English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain)
|ESRB Rating
|Not yet rated
|Official Site
|RuneScape Dragonwilds
For other opinions or comments, go here.
