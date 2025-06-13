Russia And China Just Made A Bold Crypto Move (2025)

Thu 10 Apr 2025 ▪ 4 min read ▪ by Luc Jose A.

While the BRICS intensify their de-dollarization strategy, Beijing and Moscow are taking an unprecedented step: using bitcoin to settle certain commercial transactions. This initiative, revealed by VanEck, marks a symbolic turning point in the internationalization of cryptocurrencies. It reflects a clear intention to break free from financial circuits dominated by the West, with a view to giving bitcoin an unprecedented geopolitical role. This shift could foreshadow a new monetary order, in which cryptocurrencies redefine the levers of economic sovereignty.

A targeted adoption of Bitcoin for Sino-Russian commercial exchanges

In a statement, Matthew Sigel, head of crypto research at VanEck, asserted that China and Russia, two powers of the BRICS, have begun using bitcoin to settle certain commercial transactions, particularly in the energy sector.

He specified :

These nations are using it in energy exchanges to avoid making payments in dollars.

This approach fits into a logic of monetary diversification and seeking alternatives to traditional financial circuits, which are often perceived as dominated by Western interests.

For VanEck, this is no longer just a speculative phenomenon: bitcoin is now entering a phase of real utility, serving strategic commercial relationships.

This transition relies on several concrete factors explaining why the use of bitcoin is gaining legitimacy within Sino-Russian bilateral relations :

A legalization of bitcoin for international payments in Russia, allowing companies to bypass traditional banking restrictions ;

The strengthening of Russian mining companies’ capabilities, ensuring autonomous and secure access to cryptocurrencies without relying on foreign infrastructures ;

A shared political will to limit dependence on the US dollar, especially in strategic sectors like energy ;

Enhanced bilateral trust, facilitating the use of cryptocurrencies where traditional players are still hesitant.

In this context, bitcoin asserts itself as a pragmatic financial tool, capable of supporting exchanges between powers seeking to extricate themselves from the sphere of Western monetary influence.

Bypassing sanctions and reinventing payment circuits

More than just an economic choice, the integration of bitcoin into Sino-Russian payments is part of a strategy to circumvent Western financial restrictions.

Thus, several Russian companies are using bitcoin as well as USDt to honor oil transactions with China and India.

This is a way for Russia to continue selling its oil despite Western sanctions. The use of these assets, often via offshore structures and third-party platforms, reflects an adaptation of logistical and financial circuits in response to international pressures.

Moreover, this evolution is facilitated by structural political decisions. Russia has legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments, thus opening a new channel for international financing.

On its part, China is not lagging behind. Despite strict regulations on national territory, it actively supports initiatives aimed at weakening the dollar’s role in multilateral exchanges.

This strategic convergence between Beijing and Moscow thus translates into a synergy around digital technologies, with a view to serving a common goal: reducing their exposure to risks associated with the Western financial system.

In the long term, this dynamic could well accelerate the emergence of economic blocs that operate on alternative logics, where cryptocurrencies play a pivotal role in capital flows. The establishment of mutual technological trust around bitcoin opens the door to other forms of monetary cooperation. If this trend is confirmed, it could redefine the monetary balance of power on a global scale, disrupting the traditional uses and hierarchy of currencies in international trade.

