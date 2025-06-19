RWJUH Hamilton Celebrates new state-of-the-art cardiac cath lab | ROI-NJ (2025)

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, recently celebrated the opening of its new, 5,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory (cath lab). The new cath lab features the latest technology to provide patients suffering from heart attacks and other heart and vascular conditions with life-saving, world-class care, close to home.

Cath lab procedures include percutaneous coronary intervention/angioplasties, carotid stenting, peripheral vascular interventions, loop recorder insertion and temporary pacemaker insertion, just to name a few.

“As we open the doors to our new cardiac catheterization laboratory, we are not just advancing technology — we’re also strengthening the heart of our community,” said Lisa Breza, chief administrative officer, RWJUH Hamilton. “The investment in this state-of-the-art facility and further enhancement of our cardiac services allows the team to continue to provide quality care with the latest technology and represents our commitment to providing world-class heart and vascular treatments for the communities we serve.”

Many heart and vascular conditions can be diagnosed and treated in the cath lab, including heart attacks, congestive heart failure, pulmonary embolisms and peripheral vascular disease. The new lab features advanced diagnostic tools that provide detailed visualization of the heart and blood vessels, enabling the precise diagnosis of cardiovascular conditions. This technology also allows for real-time monitoring of heart and arterial functions, which supports immediate decision-making and enhanced care.

“The opening of the new cath lab allows us to employ the latest interventional and diagnostic techniques to treat cardiovascular conditions while enhancing our ability to perform complex procedures and ultimately improve outcomes in a critical area of heart health,” said Mahmoud S. Ghusson, M.D., FACC, FACP, president and CEO of Hamilton Cardiology Associates (HCA) and longtime cardiologist who worked closely with RWJUH Hamilton to establish its first cardiac catheterization lab. “This cath lab is not just a space. It is a symbol of hope, healing and endless possibilities for our community.”

“This new cath lab reflects our commitment to an integrated, patient-centric approach to heart and vascular care,” said Conor Barrett, M.D., MBA, senior vice president and chief clinical officer of RWJBarnabas Health Heart and Vascular. “Advanced technology combined with an expert team of interventional cardiologists, technologists and specialized nurses, allows us to provide personalized and compassionate care that is tailored to the unique needs of every heart and vascular patient, from diagnosis to recovery.”

During the opening ceremonies, the RWJUH Hamilton Cardiac Catheterization Providers Lounge was dedicated in memory of Alan R. Zbik, M.D., a beloved and compassionate physician, by his wife, Cynthia E. Vona, DDS, M.D., vice chair, RWJUH Hamilton Board of Trustees. Dr. Zbik practiced internal medicine for more than 25 years and believed that excellent health care was a right that should be granted to all.

“We met at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, and that is where he received his care when it was needed most,” said Dr. Vona. “In a full-circle moment, the outstanding care he had rendered to his patients throughout his career came back to him. I am honored to be on the board at RWJUH Hamilton and so grateful to everyone here.”