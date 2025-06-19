Ryan Murphy's TV show lineup: '9-1-1' Season 9, '9-1-1' Nashville', 'All's Fair' and more (2025)

One thing to always keep in mind when considering the fate of a Ryan Murphy series is the fact that the man has a lot of creative flexibility, which FX boss John Landgraf has stressed on numerous occasions. “Obviously, he has his own methodology for communicating when he wants to communicate.And so, he’s a little different than everybody else,” Landgraf said of Murphy during an executive session at the2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. “There’s always a lot of ideas circulating about potential new seasons ofAmerican Crime StoryorAmerican Sports StoryorAmerican Love StoryorFEUD, but I sort of never know which one he’s going to latch onto next.”

Ina 2019 TCA interview with Decider, Landgraf shared more about Murphy’s creative process, saying, “When he gets obsessed with something, he manifests it. It just simply leaps into the world. So, to be honest with you, the way it is to work with Ryan is, you’re sitting there, you get a call from Ryan Murphy and he says ‘I [have] become obsessed with this and I’m going to make a television series, season about it’ and you say ‘Great.’ Right? If Ryan calls me tomorrow and says ‘I’m obsessed with this feud’ then he’s gonna make it… Frankly, a lot of times I don’t know what Ryan’s working on until it’s ready to explode out of his head into the world.”

In other words, if you’re in line for your favorite Ryan Murphy show to return, STAY IN LINE.

Whether you’re searching for the next Ryan Murphy show to add to your watch list, or are simply wondering if and when your favorite series are returning, Decider’s got you covered. Below is your guide to Murphy’s shows in various stages of development in 2025 and beyond. While not every series has an official premiere date yet (or has even been renewed for another season!), we’ve listed the plots, casts, filming updates, and more information on the upcoming television lineup. Enjoy!

9 -1-1 Season 9 9-1-1Plot:Per ABC, the official synopsis for9-1-1is as follows: “The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.” 9-1-1Season 9 Premiere Date:Fall 2025, Thursdays from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC 9-1-1Cast, Season 9 Filming Updates, And More:9-1-1 is currently on hiatus, but while we wait for Season 9 production updates, here’s what to know about the future of the series. Despite fan pleas for Minear to rewrite Bobby’s death and bring Peter Krause back to the show, the 118 captain appears to be gone for good at the end of the eighth season. (Be sure to readPart 1 of our Season 8 post-mortem interview with Anirudh Pisharodyfor more on Bobby’s death.) As far as we know, the rest of 9-1-1‘s series regulars (including Angela Bassett) are currently set to return in Season 9, and some — including Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, and Pisharody — have even shared hopes for their characters in the new season. Where to stream 9-1-1

9-1-1: Nashville 9-1-1: NashvillePlot:Per ABC, the official synopsis for9-1-1: Nashville is as follows: “The newest entry into the franchise, 911: Nashville, is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” 9-1-1: Nashville Premiere Date:Fall 2025, Thursdays from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC 9-1-1: Nashville Cast, Filming Updates, And More:The new 9-1-1 spinoff is set to begin production soon. In addition to Chris O’Donnell starring as fire captain and rodeo rider Don Sharpe, who runs a fire house with his son, the series will starGrey’s Anatomy‘s Jessica Capshaw, country music star LeAnn Rimes, and actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley (also married to country star Bad Paisley).On Tuesday, June 3, TVLine reported that Hailey Kilgore(Power Book III: Raising Kanan), Michael Provost(The Sex Lives of College Girls),Juani Feliz(Harlem) and influencer Hunter McVeyalso joined the upcoming seriesoffshoot in series-regular roles. While you await more9-1-1: Nashvilleupdates, be sure to read about 9-1-1 star Anirudh Pisharody’s hopes for a 9-1-1: Nashville crossover episode.

Monster Season 3 Monster Plot:Per Netflix, the official synopsis forMonster Season 2was as follows: “Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns withMonsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez.” At the Los Angeles premiere of Season 2, Murphy confirmed that Season 3 will focus on serial killer Ed Gein. MonsterSeason 3 Premiere Date:Predicted Late 2025 Monster Season 3Cast, Filming Updates, And More:Gein will be played by Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), and per Tudum, “Laurie Metcalf also joins the cast as Ed’s mother, Augusta Gein. Tom Hollander will play Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams joins as Alma Hitchcock. The Insneider newsletteralso reported that Addison Rae and Suzanna Son joined the cast. Production on Season 3 was set to begin in November 2024, and though an official premiere date has yet to be announced, it’s worth noting that the last two installments dropped in September, so perhaps Netflix will stick to that formula. Where to watch Monster

American Horror Story Season 13 American Horror StoryPlot:Per FX, American Horror Storyis a “legendary anthology horror drama” created/produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. “Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself.” American Horror StorySeason 13 Premiere Date:TBA American Horror Story Season 13Cast, Filming Updates, And More:American Horror Story: Delicate (aka AHS Season 12) aired its finale in April 2024, and more than a year later AHS fans have no major updates on a new season. PerEntertainment Weekly, the show was renewed through Season 13 back in 2020, but because Season 12 marked the first season without Murphy as a showrunner, some fans havetheorizedthat Season 13 could be the final season in the anthology series. That said, it sounds like Murphy is down to continue beyond Season 13, but we know his shows run on his own timeline, so it may be a while before the series returns. where to stream American Horror Story

The Watcher Season 2 The WatcherPlot:Per Netflix, the official synopsis forWatcher Season 1 was as follows: “After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself The Watcher are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.” The WatcherSeason 2 Premiere Date:TBA The Watcher Season 2Cast, Filming Updates, And More:In November 2022, weeks after The Watcher Season 1 premiere, Netflix renewed the series (starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale) for a Season 2. While fans were hoping for a 2024 release date, the year came and went without any significant developments. And in 2025, we have yet to hear any significant updates on Season 2 production or a potential premiere month, so add this to the list of shows Murphy just might not have time for right now. As Decider noted in a previous piece, The Watcher Season 2 could go two ways (Spoilers ahead!):“Season 1 ended with no one knowing who the watcher was as Nora (Watts) and Dean (Cannavale) slowly turned into watchers themselves. If Netflix decides to turn this into a regular series, then a new season would likely pick up after that cliffhanger with a new family. Maybe we’ll finally learn the watcher’s identity or why this house is so alluring to so many people. If Netflix decides to go the anthology series route, then we won’t have to worry about any of those questions. What makesThe Watcherdistinct is that it’s a suburban horror series that doesn’t rely on ghosts. If there’s another season, it will likely be another deep dive into another homeowner nightmare that will make everyone want to install deadbolts on every door.” Where to stream The Watcher

American Crime Story Season 4 American Crime StoryPlot: American Crime Story is a true crime anthology series from Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, with Murphy on as an executive producer. Season 1 tackled The People v O.J. Simpson, Season 2 explored The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and Season 3 (titled, Impeachment) examined President Bill Clinton’s impeachment following his affair with Monica Lewinsky. American Crime StorySeason 4 Premiere Date:TBA American Crime Story Season 4Cast, Filming Updates, And More:Another season of American Crime Story is coming, but specific details and subject matter have yet to be confirmed. Back in 2021, FX announced that Studio 54: American Crime Story could be the next installment, but in 2023, network chairman John Landgraf gave the Television Critics Association an update, saying, “On American Crime Story, we haven’t designated a subsequent successor or season. We have other things in development, but we haven’t landed on one of them.” See Also Why Did We Start Outsourcing Our Boybands?

Doctor Odyssey Season 2 Doctor OdysseyPlot:Per ABC, the official synopsis forDoctor Odysseyis as follows: “Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.” Doctor OdysseySeason 2 Premiere Date:TBA Doctor Odyssey Season 2Cast, Filming Updates, And More:Much to the dismay of Doctor Odyssey fans like John Oliver, the series starring Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson has yet to receive an official Season 2 renewal from ABC. After its 18-episode debut season packed with guest stars galore, Doctor Odyssey is on an indefinite hiatus as ABC and Murphy shift to prioritize 9-1-1: Nashville in fall 2025. Since the series hasn’t officially been canceled, there’s still hope that Murphy will decide to revive it again in the future. In a recent interview with Deadline, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich explained, “Doctor Odysseyisn’t currently on our schedule. Ryan’s really busy. He’s doing a lot with us.9-1-1, 9-1-1 Nashville, All’s Fair[for Hulu]. So we’re just continuing that creative conversations with him.” In other words, never say never — until Ryan Murphy does, that is! Where to stream Doctor Odyssey

American Horror Stories Season 4 American Horror StoriesPlot:Per Hulu, the official synopsis forAmerican Horror Storiesis as follows: “American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.” American Horror StoriesSeason 4 Premiere Date:TBA American Horror Stories Season 4Cast, Filming Updates, And More:Since American Horror Stories Season 3, Part 2 premiered in October 2024 as part of Huluween, fans have yet to receive any major updates on a potential Season 4 of the series. But as we’ve established, Murphy IS incredibly busy and is famous for returning to series years later, so don’t lose hope just yet. Where to stream American Horror Stories

Mid-Century Modern Season 2 Mid-Century ModernPlot:Per Hulu, the official synopsis forMid-Century Modernis as follows: “Mid-Century Modern follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.” Mid-Century ModernSeason 2 Premiere Date:TBA Mid-Century ModernCast, Season 2 Filming Updates, And More:The comedy series starring Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, and Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur Broussard dropped its first season in March 2025, but has yet to be canceled or renewed by the streamer. So you know the drill. Stay tuned! Where to Stream Mid-century Modern

Grotesquerie Season 2 GrotesqueriePlot:Per FX, the official synopsis forGrotesquerieis as follows: “A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.” GrotesquerieSeason 2 Premiere Date:TBA Grotesquerie Season 2Cast, Filming Updates, And More:In true Ryan Murphy fashion, Grotesquerie had a stacked cast that included Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin, and Travis Kelce. Season 1 wrapped in October 2024, and though the series has yet to be officially renewed for Season 2, Landgraf expressed interest in continuing, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “We’re definitely considering doing more because, as you’ll see at the end, it’s like a series of Russian nesting dolls. You just saw the doll within the doll. Then there are more dolls inside these dolls. And you won’t even have a sense of what the base reality of it is, for sure, until you get to the finale. But then there’s a whole story that takes place in that reality which, again, is very of our reality.” In terms of the 2025 Murphyverse, it seems Grotesquerie is also on the back burner. But no official cancelation means the series could still return. WHERE TO STREAM Grotesquerie

American Sports Story Season 2 American Sports StoryPlot:Per FX, the official synopsis forAmerican Sports Story Season 1 was as follows: “The first installment ofAmerican Sports Storyis based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The 10-episode limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture.” American Sports StorySeason 2 Premiere Date:TBA American Sports Story Season 2Cast, Filming Updates, And More:Following Season 1’s fall 2024 finale, American Sports Story has yet to be renewed for a second season, but series developer Stu Zicherman told TheWrap that additional ideas have been discussed. “The big idea is a story, whether it’s a crime or an event or a person, that transcends sports so much that it makes a larger comment on society in general, which I think this show was able to do,” Zicherman said. “There have been some discussions. I think everybody’s waiting to see how this one does.” It seems we’ve got another wait and see Ryan Murphy show on our hands! WHERE TO STREAM AMERICAN SPORTS STORY

FEUD Season 3 FEUDPlot:Season 1, FEUD: Bette and Joan,gave the world a closer look at Bette Davis and Joan Crawford’scomplex history.While Season 2, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans, told the story of writer Truman Capote betraying his gal pals, “the swans.” FEUDSeason 3 Premiere Date:TBA FEUD Season 3Cast, Filming Updates, And More:SinceFEUDis an anthology series and there’s a long list of historic feuds just waiting to receive the television treatment, the potential for additional installments certainlyexists. But will FX and Murphy’s team decide to make more seasons of the critically-acclaimed series? The short answer is only time will tell. As of June 2025, the series has yet to be renewed or canceled for another series, which seems to be the Ryan Murphy way! Back in 2017,Murphy teasedFEUDSeason 3in aVarietyinterview andaVanity Fairinterview, saying that he wanted the third installment to focus on a feud between two gay men. Those comments came whenSeason 2 was still focused on telling Princess Diana’s story,so who knows what’s changed since then. It’s also worth nothing there was a massive seven-year gap betweenFEUD‘s first two installments, withBette & Joanpremiering in March 2017 andCapote Vs. The Swanskicking off in January 2024. So we’d have to wait for a Season 3 confirmation before attempting to predict a premiere date. That said, if a Season 3 does happen here’s hoping it arrives before 2031. WHERE TO STREAM FEUD

The Beauty The BeautyPlot:The Beauty will be based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. A description of the series is as follows: “Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of The Beauty, physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price.” The Beauty Premiere Date:TBA The BeautyCast, Filming Updates, And More:The Beauty was ordered by FX back in September 2024 with Evan Peters set to head the drama and Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope also starring. In 2025, Variety reported that Isabella Rossellinijoined the upcoming series in a recurring guest star role,and Rebecca Hall is also on board as a lead. The star-studded series — which already started production — will also star Bella Hadid. While we know The Beauty received an 11-episode order from FX, specific details, including a premiere date, are still unknown.