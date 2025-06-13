Rylan Clark addresses ‘makeover’ with major career milestone in new venture (2025)

Rylan Clark has spoken out about his dental journey in his first-ever business venture away from screens. The TV presenter who rose to stardom on X-Factor is renowned for his bright smile after forking out £25,000 on dental work in 2013. Rylan has now become a proud ambassador for the British Oral Care brand Waken, which promises “thoughtfully designed and high-performing mouthwashes and toothpaste.” As a new investor and Creative Director, the radio presenter will be actively involved across the business, from new product development and marketing campaigns to retail strategy and creative direction. Taking to Instagram, Rylan opened up about his teeth “makeover” as he shared the exciting news with his 2.3 million followers.

The reality star turned businessman stated: “My relationship with teeth over the years has been very much a love-hate relationship. As I got older, I realised that I wanted a different type of smile, I wanted the Hollywood smile and back in 2013, I ended up having my first smile makeover, and I was really happy.” Addressing the criticism at the time, Rylan added: “Some people had a lot to say about that … in 2021, I felt that it was time to have my smile re-made over. I wanted to go a little natural and smaller than what I had in the first makeover.” Speaking on this venture, he added: The fact that I’ve teamed up with Waken as a shareholder and creative director is something I’ve wanted to do for such a long time.”

