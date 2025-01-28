Sabiyan Script Regular Font - Exfont - Download fonts (2025)

Introducing Sabiyan Script, a sleek monoline signature script font designed to elevate your creative projects. With its three versatile styles—Regular, Bold, and Blur—this font adapts seamlessly to a range of design needs, from minimalist logos to inspiring quotes and beyond. Perfectly blending elegance and functionality, Sabiyan Script brings a modern, personal touch to every project. Whether you’re crafting a chic brand identity, designing striking headlines, or adding a stylish flair to your layouts, this font delivers a timeless aesthetic.

