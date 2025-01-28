Sabiyan Script Regular Font - Exfont - Download fonts (2025)

Designer: Hermansyah
Introducing Sabiyan Script, a sleek monoline signature script font designed to elevate your creative projects. With its three versatile styles—Regular, Bold, and Blur—this font adapts seamlessly to a range of design needs, from minimalist logos to inspiring quotes and beyond. Perfectly blending elegance and functionality, Sabiyan Script brings a modern, personal touch to every project. Whether you’re crafting a chic brand identity, designing striking headlines, or adding a stylish flair to your layouts, this font delivers a timeless aesthetic.
Font Sabiyan Script Regular. Examples of this font can be found on the font site exFont, designed by Hermansyah, include the number of glyphs 284 characters. You can find other similar fonts, or fonts in the same family as this font right below.
Font Details
: 1
: Free for Personal Use
Font Categories
- Handwritten Fonts
- Script Fonts
Preview Text Font
Sabiyan Script Regular
Sabiyan Script Regular
285 Characters
Sabiyan Script font family
- Sabiyan Script Regular - Hermansyah Sabiyan Script Regular
284 glyphs
