Sam Kerr avoids Football Australia sanction as path cleared to retain Matildas captaincy (2025)

Matildas striker Sam Kerr will be free to return as national team captain once she recovers from her serious knee injury after the Football Australia board decided on no further sanctions for her drunken night during which she verbally abused a London police constable.

The 31-year-old will continue her recovery in camp with the Matildas for the April matches against South Korea, but has not been cleared for a return to competitive football.

Her inclusion in the training squad prompted a meeting with the FA board, which issued a statement confirming Kerr will not face further penalties on Monday.

FA said the striker “acknowledged her actions were not her best moment and recognised the broader impact it had”, but concluded “Kerr’s professional and sincere acceptance of responsibility, as well as her acknowledgment of the far-reaching implications of on- and off-field actions, warranted no further action”.

FA chair Anter Isaac said his organisation received “additional context” on the situation, which helped inform its decision.

“Knowing how Sam [Kerr] feels about the events, along with the additional context we’ve learned, has added vital perspective that the general public may not be aware of,” he said.

“Setting aside those difficulties, this one incident should not offset the incredible contributions she has made, both publicly and privately, on and off the field – for more than 15 years.”

Kerr was charged but found not guilty for racially aggravated harassment of the police officer in a high-profile trial during which the court was played bodycam footage of the Australian calling the constable “fucking stupid and white”.

On Monday, the Chelsea forward expressed “sincere regret” for the events of the night in early 2023 and the ensuing trial which concluded last month, and noted it had been an “incredibly difficult period” for her, her family, club, teammates and supporters.

“I recognise that leadership means being mindful of our actions both on and off the pitch,” she said. “I’m proud of the Matildas, the role I have played as a member of that team, and everything we stand for, and I’m committed to learning from this experience.

“Moving forward, I’m focused on doing my part to ensure we grow even stronger together, and I look forward to having the opportunity of rejoining the team once I’m fit and ready.”

FA board member and former Matildas player, Heather Garriock, said Kerr “remains a valued member of the Matildas, recognised by her teammates for her leadership qualities”.

Defender Steph Catley has filled in as captain during Kerr’s absence since the striker’s anterior cruciate ligament injury in January last year.

Kerr is not guaranteed to be reinstated as captain however, and her recovery has taken longer than others who have suffered similar injuries.

Two weeks ago, Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor urged fans to keep their expectations in check about the Australian’s return.

The charge surprised Football Australia when news emerged a year ago, and chief executive James Johnson admitted he heard of it through the media, and not through Kerr herself.

Garriock said FA is refining its guidelines “to reinforce accountability, address potential reputational risks, and explore policy enhancements” to “prevent similar incidents” in the future, but said Kerr was welcome back.

“We look forward to the opportunity of welcoming her back once she is fit and ready, and we fully support her ongoing journey in Australian football,” she said. “The team will continue open dialogue to ensure we all grow and learn together.”