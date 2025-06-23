Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series: Two AI Powers in One PC – Galaxy AI & Copilot+ PC (2025)

In a world where AI is transforming the way we live, work, and create, the Galaxy Book5 Series stands as a powerful statement. Samsung's latest flagship laptop line brings not just one, but two AI powerhouses into a single, ultra-smart machine: Galaxy AI and Microsoft Copilot. For Gen Z, who live at the center of creativity, productivity, and instant connectivity, this isn't just a laptop, it's a next-gen AI powerhouse. It's the kind of device designed not only to keep up with you, but to fulfill all your needs.

Galaxy AI now on the world's most powerful AI PCs!

The Galaxy Book5 Series is the first in its category to be powered by Galaxy AI. These aren't just software gimmicks, these useful AI features are deeply integrated into the hardware to deliver whatever you ask for.

Galaxy AI is all about intuitive interaction.

AI Select: Lets you highlight any image or word on your screen and instantly look it up using AI.

Photo Remaster: Uses AI to automatically enhance your images by improving lighting, reducing noise, and sharpening details.

These features aren't just conveniences, they change how you interact with content.

Galaxy Book5 series are also advanced Copilot+ PCs – What does this mean? This means that they support some of the most advanced AI experiences from the house of Microsoft. This includes cutting-edge features like Paint Co-creator, Live Captions, Enhanced Studio Effects & the soon-to-be-launched Recall. Generative AI can now be seamlessly integrated into your workflow, be it building research projects, attending virtual meetings or creating artwork.

Built right into Windows 11, Copilot works across apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more. On the Galaxy Book5 Series, as mentioned above, the following features stand out:

Paint Cocreator*: Sketch something simple and watch Copilot transform it into professional-grade illustrations

Live Captions*: Real-time captioning for any audio or video, perfect for meetings, videos, and webinars across languages.

Recall*: An upcoming feature that helps you find anything you've seen or done on your device, just by describing it in natural language.

With Copilot, you're not just using your computer, you're talking to it, guiding it, and letting it handle the details while you focus on the big picture.

Galaxy AI + Copilot: Synergy that Elevates Everything

What makes the Galaxy Book5 truly stand out is how Galaxy AI and Microsoft Copilot work together. Here's how the combo unlocks new possibilities:

Phone Link + Copilot: Use prompts on your laptop to take actions directly on your connected phone, like texting a contact or searching your photo gallery.

Interpreter + Copilot: Use Interpreter to translate spoken language in real-time, then paste the notes into Copilot to generate a structured project plan.

Transcript Assist + Copilot: Record a meeting with Transcript Assist and instantly turn those notes into a professionally drafted email or summary using Copilot.

This collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft turns your Galaxy Book5 Series laptop into a command centre that connects all your devices, apps, and ideas.

AI That Lives on the Device

Unlike most AI features that rely on cloud processing, the Galaxy Book5 Series is designed for both on-device AI and on-cloud AI. This is made possible thanks to the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and a supercharged Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

The Galaxy Book5 boasts NPUs capable of over 48+ TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second). That's the kind of power you need to run live-translated captions, enhance webcam video in real-time, and sketch-to-art transformations right on your device. It means faster performance, improved privacy, and less dependency on the internet. On-device AI also means the Galaxy Book5 Series stays responsive on many AI tasks in places where connectivity is poor, so you're never affected by anything.

Power Meets Portability

AI needs power, and Galaxy Book5 delivers. The new Intel Core Ultra processors offer up to 16% improved single-core and multi-core performance, and a 20% GPU boost over previous generations. That means quicker processing when editing videos or rendering AI-generated visuals.

The integrated Intel Arc graphics make light work of graphics-heavy AI tasks, while LPDDR5X RAM up to 32GB keeps everything running smoothly, even with multiple AI processes in the background.

And don't forget about that stunning 3K AMOLED display. It's not just eye candy, it's a 120Hz adaptive screen with Vision Booster tech, making everything from design work to Netflix look stunning in any lighting. The anti-reflective coating and outdoor brightness optimisation make it ideal for on-the-go creators.

The Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver rich, cinematic sound powered by a 2x bigger woofer than before. Perfect for music lovers, movie marathons, or immersive gaming.

And for crystal-clear video calls, the Staggered HDR Camera merges multiple exposure levels to ensure you look your best in any light.

Battery Life That Keeps Up

The Galaxy Book5 Series is designed for a day that doesn't quit. With a massive 76Wh battery, you get up to 31 hours of video playback. That means more creating, streaming and less hunting for power outlets.

Super Fast Charging gives you around 40% charge in just 30 minutes, so even a quick break can top you up. And thanks to smart battery management, you can travel without your charger.

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy Book5 Series is what happens when you combine cutting-edge AI with thoughtful hardware. It's not just smarter, it's faster, more private, and beautifully integrated into your life.

For Gen Z creators, entrepreneurs, students, and dreamers, this isn't just a productivity tool. It's your everyday AI sidekick. Two AIs, one machine, endless possibilities.

The Galaxy Book5 Series is available for purchase at Samsung.com, Samsung India Smart Cafes, and some authorised shops and online stores.

Welcome to the future of AI computing. It fits in your backpack and powers your world.

*Live Captions, Recall, and Paint Cocreator may not be available at launch.

