Samsung Unveils ‘AI Home’ Vision with New Bespoke AI Appliances - Alvinology (2025)

Innovative appliances that boast upgraded AI and intuitive screens, built upon Samsung’s security and intelligence fundamentals to simplify home living.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2025 – Samsung Electronics Singapore announced the launch of its Bespoke AI appliances showcased at its global event, Welcome to Bespoke AI. Building on the “AI Home” vision introduced at CES 2025, the latest suite of appliances will embody Samsung’s transformative approach to mark a new era of intelligent home living.

The following Bespoke AI appliances are currently available in Singapore:

“Samsung has long led the way in home appliance innovation. This year, we’re elevating the smart home experience by redefining how we deliver secure and intuitive AI solutions that enhance everyday convenience. Users can look forward to transforming their daily routines with our Bespoke AI lineup that boast advanced, intelligent features to help simplify chores. An upgraded Bixby voice assistant, along with the integration of Samsung Knox features and SmartThings makes it easier to maintain a secure smart home with connected devices,” said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

An AI Home Experience to Bring “Easy to Use, Care and Saving” to Consumers
Users can look forward to more advanced AI-enhanced experience with the Bespoke AI line-up, where intelligent features are thoughtfully embedded to help homeowners better manage their home routines through the core benefits of Easy to Use, Care and Saving.

At the heart of the company’s vision is the AI Home screen[1] featured on the Bespoke AI Refrigerator. The 9″ smart display serves as a central control hub to connect Samsung smart appliances along with supported third party devices through SmartThings without the need for a separate hub device.[2] Users can also utilise features like the refrigerators’ Daily Board to receive personalised information and better manage their day — or use Map View to effortlessly monitor and control other connected devices. Homeowners can also track and optimise energy consumption with the AI Energy Mode accessed through the SmartThings app.

Moreover, the new Bespoke AI appliances bring enhanced features that adapt to consumer needs.

Experience the future of laundry with the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer, featuring innovative AI-powered technologies such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+). These advanced features provide a more intelligent, efficient, and quiet washing experience.

Samsung’s AI Wash[3] intelligently senses the fabric type and weight to automatically recommend the optimal settings for each wash. Homeowners can look forward to a simplified laundry process while ensuring that their garments receive the best possible cleaning and care. Besides ensuring thorough cleaning experiences, the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer features AI VRT+ technology, which senses the floor condition and adjusts the machine vibration to effectively reduce floor vibration for a quieter and more stable washing experience.

Samsung also continues to innovate its vacuum cleaner lineup. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra will be launched with the world’s most powerful9 suction power of up to 400W.10 The upgraded AI Cleaning Mode11 tackles more diverse environments12 like corners13 and the type of carpets14 for improved cleaning performance.

These new Bespoke AI appliances join the Bespoke AI WindFree™ Air Conditioner to complete Samsung’s suite of Bespoke AI appliances to offer unmatched innovation and convenience. Launched in 2024, the Bespoke AI WindFree™ Air Conditioner leverages advanced WindFree™ technology and AI to intuitively meet users’ cooling needs, seamlessly switching between WindFree™ Cooling and Fast Cooling modes with AI Auto Cooling.

Bixby’s latest upgrade brings smarter home control to Bespoke AI appliances, through voice commands and enhances usability through new features like Voice ID[4]. It personalises services by recognising the user’s voice, automatically switching to the Samsung account of the speaker and showing their calendar on the screen.

Continued Efforts to Deliver Reliable Experiences
Samsung Knox sits at the core of Samsung’s connected home appliances to ensure that homeowners are adequately protected against cyberattacks and their privacy are safeguarded.

The latest Samsung Bespoke AI appliances will have enhanced Knox security applied so that users will be able to enjoy their AI Home experience with peace of mind. As one of the major updates, Trust Chain, which is part of Knox Matrix, is applied to all Wi-Fi enabled appliances launching in 2025. Users can continuously monitor products’ security status in real time through the dashboard.[5]

Knox Vault[6] is also applied to home appliances, to store sensitive user information, such as passwords and authentication information, in a separate hardware chip to ensure maximum protection. Furthermore, to protect against the potential of future quantum attacks, Samsung’s security is also equipped with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), a part of Knox Matrix Credential Sync, for its screen-applied products.[7]

For more information on the 2025 Bespoke AI appliance lineup, please visit the respective newsroom links provided above and the Samsung Online Store.

Appendix

Bespoke AI Refrigerator
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Refrigerator, along with the other Side-by-Side refrigerator models, are now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).

Consumers who purchase the latest Bespoke AI Refrigerator from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Vouchers[8].

The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS models are as follows:

Model Colour RRP
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS – AI Home

RS90F65D3FSS

Black DOI $3,999
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS – AI Energy Mode

RS80F65J3BSS

Black Glass $3,299
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS – AI Energy Mode

RS70F65K3FSS

Black DOI $2,699
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS – AI Energy Mode

RS70F65Q3FSS RS70F65Q3TSS

Black DOI

Matt DOI Metal

$2,199

Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS – AI Home

Model Code RS90F65D3FSS
Capacity Net Total (Liter) 615 ℓ
Net for Freezer (Liter) 218 ℓ
Net for Fridge (Liter) 397 ℓ
Physical specification Width x Depth x Height (mm) 912 x 716 x 1786
Net Weight (kg) 122 kg
Packing Weight (kg) 129 kg
Cooling Feature Power Cool Function Yes
Power Freeze Function Yes
Cooling Type All-Around Cooling System
Refrigerator Feature Deodoriser Type UV Deodoriser
Number of Shelf (Total) 4 EA
Wine Rack Yes
Number of Door Pocket 5 EA
Interior LED Light Top LED
Shelf Material Tempered Glass
Number of Vegetable & Fruit Drawer 2 EA
Freezer Feature Number of Shelf (Total) 4 EA
Number of Door Pocket 2 EA
Icemaker Indoor I/M
Interior LED Light Top LED
Number of Drawer 2 EA
General Feature Refrigerant R-600a
Cooling Cover Metal Cooling Duct
Compressor AI Inverter Compressor
Exterior Feature Display Type 9″ LCD AI Home
Door Handle Recess
Colour BLACK DOI
Dispenser Type I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)
Door Open Type Auto Open Door
Energy Energy Grade 3 ticks
Smart Wi-Fi Embedded Yes
Camera No
Mobile Bixby Yes
Set Bixby (Mic) Yes
Speaker Yes
Bluetooth Yes
App Connectivity SmartThings App Support Yes

*Note: Specifications subject to changes without prior notice

Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS – AI Energy Mode

Model Code RS80F65J3BSS RS70F65K3FSS RS70F65Q3FSS RS70F65Q3TSS
Capacity Net Total (Liter) 634 ℓ 635 ℓ 655 ℓ 655 ℓ
Net for Freezer (Liter) 218 ℓ 218 ℓ 237 ℓ 237 ℓ
Net for Fridge (Liter) 416 ℓ 417 ℓ 418 ℓ 418 ℓ
Physical specification Net Width (mm)

Width x Depth x Height (mm)

912 x 716 x 1786 912 x 716 x 1786 912 x 716 x 1780 912 x 716 x 1780
Net Weight (kg) 126 kg 120 kg 98 kg 98 kg
Package Weight (kg) 127 kg 127 kg 105 kg 105 kg
Cooling Feature Power Cool Function Yes Yes Yes Yes
Power Freeze Function Yes Yes Yes Yes
Cooling Type All-Around Cooling System
Refrigerator Feature Metal Cooling Duct Yes Yes No No
Deodoriser Type UV Deodoriser Deodoriser
Wine Rack Yes No No No
Number of Shelf (Total) 4 EA
Number of Door Pocket 5 EA
Interior LED Light Top LED
Shelf Material Tempered Glass
Number of Vegetable & Fruit Drawer 2 EA
Freezer Feature Number of Shelf (Total) 4 EA
Number of Door Pocket 2 ea 2 ea 5 ea 5 ea
Icemaker Indoor I/M Indoor I/M Twist I/M Twist I/M
Interior LED Light Top LED
Number of Drawer 2 EA
General Feature Refrigerant R-600a
Compressor AI Inverter Compressor
Exterior Feature Display Type Internal (Simple UX) Internal (Simple UX) Internal (ADA Compliant) Internal (ADA Compliant)
Door Handle Recess Recess Recess Recess
Colour BLACK GLASS BLACK DOI BLACK DOI MATT DOI METAL
Dispenser Type I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank) I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)
Door Open Type Auto Open Door
Energy Consumption 495 kWh/year 495 kWh/year 506 kWh/year 506 kWh/year
Energy Energy Grade 3 ticks

Smart

WiFi Embedded Yes Yes Yes Yes
Mobile Bixby Yes Yes Yes Yes
Set Bixby (Mic) Yes No No No
Speaker Yes No No No
Bluetooth Yes No No No
App Connectivity SmartThings App Support Yes

Bespoke AI Laundry Top Load Washer
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer is now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).

Consumers who purchase the new Bespoke AI Top-load Washers from now till 7 May will receive up to $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[9].

The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer models are as follows:

Model Colour RRP
15kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer – Hygiene Steam

WA80F15B6BSP

Black Caviar $1,499
13kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer – Hygiene Steam

WA80F13B6BSP

Black Caviar $1,299
13kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer – EcoBubble™

WA80F13S5CSP

Charcoal Gray $1,049
10kg Laundry Top-load Washer – EcoBubble™

WA10CG4546BVSP

Black Caviar $899
8kg Laundry Top-load Washer – EcoBubble™

WA80CG4546BVSP

Black Caviar $699

Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Laundry Top-Load Washer

Model Code WA80F15B6BSP WA80F13B6BSP WA80F13S5CSP WA10CG4546BVSP WA80CG4546BVSP
Washing Capacity Washing Capacity (kg) 15.0 kg 13.0 kg 13.0 kg 10.0 kg 8.0 kg
Design Body Colour Black Caviar Black Caviar Charcoal Grey Black Caviar Black Caviar
Door Tempered Glass + Chrome Deco Tempered Glass + Chrome Deco Tempered Glass
Panel Display LED
Performance Water Efficiency (Ticks) 4 Ticks
Feature AI Wash Yes No No
AI Energy Mode Yes No No
AI VRT+ Yes No No
EcoBubble™ Yes
BubbleStorm™ Yes
Dual Storm™ Yes
Air Turbo Yes
Child Lock Yes
Delay End Yes
Door Lock Yes Yes No No No
Drum Type 2nd Diamond
Intensive Wash Yes
Magic Filter Yes
Motor DIT
Pulsator Stainless Dual Storm Stainless Dual Storm PP Dual Storm PP Dual Storm PP Dual Storm
Super Speed Yes
Spin Speed 700rpm
Smart Control Yes No No
SmartThings Yes No No
Smart Check Yes No No
Soft Closing Door Yes
Water Level 10 Levels
Cycle AI Wash Yes No No
Hygiene Steam Yes Yes No No No
Baby Care Yes
Bedding Yes
Delicates Yes
Downloaded Cycle Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Stain Wash (Steam), Colours, Deep Softener, Baby Care, Super Clean Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours,
Deep Softener, Baby Care 		Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours
Normal Yes
Option List Delay End, Ecobubble, Super Speed, Intensive Wash (Long Key), AirTurbo (15min/30min), Smart Control, Power Tub Clean (Long Key), Child Lock (Double Key), Sound Off (Double Key), Smart Check (Double Key) Ecobubble, Super Speed, Power Tub Clean, Intensive Wash, Delay End Ecobubble, Super Speed, Power Tub Clean, Intensive Wash, Delay End
Quick Wash Yes
Rinse + Spin Yes
Super Clean No No Yes Yes Yes
Tub Clean No No Yes No No
Water Saving No No Yes No No
Physical
Specification 		Net Dimension (WxHxD) 610 x 1089 x 675 mm 610 x 1059 x 675 mm 540 x 1008 x 577 mm
Net Weight 43kg 41kg 40kg 32kg 30kg
Smart Wi-Fi Embedded Yes
App Connectivity SmartThings App Support Yes

*Note: Specifications subject to changes without prior notice

Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is now generally available while the Bespoke AI Jet Lite will be available from 12 April 2025. Both models will be available on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).

Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite from now to 7 May will receive $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[10].

The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and the Bespoke AI Jet Lite are as follows:

Model Colour Availability RRP
Bespoke AI Jet Ultra

VS90F40DAK/SP

Satin Black Available Now $1,699
Bespoke AI Jet Lite

VS80F28DAS/SP

Santorini Beige From 12 April 2025 $1,499

Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Jet

Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Bespoke AI Jet Lite
Model Code VS90F40DAK/SP VS80F28DAS/SP
General
Information 		Body Colour Black Chrometal
Point Colour Satin Black Santorini Beige
Digital Inverter Motor Yes
Max Suction Power (Set with battery) 400W with VCA-SBTC97 battery
Running Time Up to 160min (Stated run time applies to the minimum power
with a non-motorised tool attached using 2 batteries) 		Up to 120min (Stated run time applies to the minimum power level with a non-motorised tool attached using 2 batteries)
Number of Cleaning Modes 5
Dust Collection Time Multi Cyclone
Dustbin Capacity 0.5L
Noise Level 87 dBA
Display Type LCD
Smart Feature Wi-Fi Embedded Yes
AI Cleaning Mode Yes
SmartThings App Control Yes
Voice Control Bixby support – English (US, UK, IN)
/ Chinese (Mandarin) / Korean
Self-Diagnosis Yes
Customised Setting Yes
Maintenance Guide Yes
Battery Charging Time 300 min
(Large capacity battery)

210min
(Lightweight battery)

210min
Detachable Battery Yes
Quantity 2 ea
Brush Main Active Dual Brush Jet Dual Brush+
Main (others) Slim LED Brush+
Additional Brush (others) Spray Spinning Sweeper
Accessory Accessory 1 Pet Tool+
Accessory 2 Combination Tool
Accessory 3 Extentsion Crevice Tool
Accessory 4 Flexible Tool
Accessory 5 Accessory Cradle
Accessory 6 Battery Charging Kit
Accessory 7 Multi-use Wet Pad (2ea)
Accessory 8 Single-use Wet Pad (10ea)
Clean
Station
Detail 		Dust Bag 3 ea
Dust Bag Capacity 2.0L
Dust Bag Full Indicator Yes
Wi-Fi On/Off Indicator Yes
Dimension (WxHxD) 300x850x300mm
Weight 6.4kg
Filter Exhaust Fine Dust Filter with HEPA Filtration
Pre-Motor Yes
Convenience Feature Washable Dustbin Yes
Telescopic Pipe Yes
Physical Specification Dimension (Net, WxHxD) 250x1036x243mm 250x1000x202mm
Dimension (Set + Station, WxHxD) 300x1192x350mm 300x1150x300mm
Weight (Net) 2.8kg (with VCA-SBTD95 battery and Slim LED Brush+) 2.49kg (with Slim LED Brush+)
Weight (Set + Station) 9.2kg 8.9kg

Bespoke AirDresser
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AirDresser is now generally available at the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).

Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AirDresser from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Voucher[11].

The Recommended Retail Price for the Bespoke AirDresser is as follows:

Model Colour RRP
Bespoke AirDresser

DF18CB8700CRSP

Crystal Mirror $2,699

Product Specifications
Bespoke AirDresser

Model Code DF18CB8700CRSP
Drying Capacity Capacity Jacket (3~5) + Pants 3
Design Door Crystal Mirror (Mirror)
Panel Display Touch + 2.25″ LCD
Performance Motor Spec (HP) Digital Inverter Motor
Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor
Feature AI Pattern Yes
AI Energy Mode Yes
Auto Cycle Link Yes
Dual JetSteam Yes
Heatpump Drying Yes
AI Dry Yes
Humidity Sensor Yes
Keep Fresh Yes
Lint Filter Yes
Wrinkle Care Yes
Smart Control Yes
Child Lock Yes
Delay End Yes
AirHanger 3
Paint Clipper 3
Weight Kit Sold Separately
Fresh Finish Yes
SmartThings Yes
Cycle Normal Yes
Outdoor Yes
Quick Yes
Sanitise Yes
School Uniform Yes
Suit Yes
Toy Yes
Wool Yes
Option List Keep Fresh, Delay End, Child Lock, My Cycles
Bedding Yes
Blouse Yes
Delicates No
Denim Yes
Down Jacket Yes
Baby Clothing Yes
Bulk Care Yes
Cashmere Yes
Winter Coat Yes
Accessory Yes
Mask Sanitise Yes
Self Clean Yes
Silk Yes
Dry AI Dry, Quick, Swimsuit, Outdoor, Fitness Wear, Blouse, Denim, Down Jacket, Time Dry(1/2/3hr), Room Care(2/4hr)
Physical Specification Net Dimension (WxHxD) 445x1960x595mm
Net Weight 83kg
Gross Dimension (WxHxD) 529x2050x759mm

[1] AI Home display refers to the 7″ or 9″ LCD screen on the product. Does not mean all services available on the AI Home are AI or generate information or outcome using AI. Certain functions accessible through the AI Home utilise AI-based algorithms, which can be updated periodically to improve accuracy. AI-based algorithms may generate incomplete or incorrect information.

[2] Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required. All products must be connected to SmartThings. Only 3rd party devices that are compatible with SmartThings can be registered.

[3] Fabric sensing uses an AI algorithm to sense three fabric types (Normal, Delicates, Towels) for loads up to 3kg. Mixed fabrics may reduce detection accuracy. Actual results may vary depending on individual use. To prevent wear, wash like fabrics together.

[4] Bixby availability may vary depending on the country. Bixby only recognises certain accents and dialects of English (U.K.), English (U.S.), English (India), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain) and Portuguese (Brazil). Voice ID will be available starting May of 2025 through Smart Forward update. Launch date may differ according to region and country. Bixby activated Samsung Account is required. Up to six accounts can be registered per device. To increase the accuracy of identifying each voice, it is recommended for you to register your voice in quiet surroundings. Voice ID is done based on the tone of voice used during registration process. Any change or modification to your voice may lead to misidentification.

[5] Trust Chain Dashboard is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.

[6] Knox Vault is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025

[7] PQC is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.

[8] While stocks last.

[9] While stocks last.

[10] While stocks last.

[11] While stocks last.

Hashtag: #Technology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Samsung Electronics Singapore

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

