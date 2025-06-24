San Luis Obispo caterer answers, 'When is the best time to book a caterer?' (2025)

Planning before calling the caterer — While it's not necessary to have detailed event plans to reserve a caterer, a certain amount of planning before making the phone call is helpful.

Scheduling—The farther ahead you contact the caterer, the better the chances the date you want is open. Select a few dates and prioritize them. Reserve dates that are set on the calendar, such as holidays and graduations, as early as possible. These are some of the busiest times for catering companies.

The venue—Coordinating the venue and the caterer can be challenging, but it's important to identify more than one venue with open dates before calling the caterer. Knowing the venue, or choice of venues, gives the caterer important information about their logistics, preparation, and day of service. Experienced caterers can also provide inside information to help with planning.

The number of guests and a preliminary menu budget—An estimated number of guests and a preliminary menu budget helps the caterer give you an estimate, and allocate resources.

Be prepared to sign the contract as soon as possible. At a minimum, most caterers want a deposit upon signing the contract. Other details will be worked out over the coming months.

Working with the experts — Popolo Catering has been serving the Central Coast from Santa Barbara County to the farthest reaches of San Luis Obispo County since 2002. Before then, Leon Castillo worked in the restaurant and catering business for many years.

The family-owned and operated Popolo Catering has become one of the region's most popular and respected choices for catering services. Family members fill key positions in the San Luis Obispo catering business, with equipment and staff to cater three events per weekend. Their trailers, equipped with cooking equipment and refrigeration, allow them to travel all over the Central Coast.

The menu is a delicious fusion of Mexican, Italian, rotisserie chicken, and Santa Maria-style barbecue slow-cooked over red oak. Along with excellent ala carte and catering menu choices, Popolo features holiday menus during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

With thousands of events of all types under their belts, Popolo Catering has a strong commitment to the highest customer satisfaction, and the team can be an asset for planning secrets for the best and most memorable catered event for your guests.

