Saoirse Ronan Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jack Lowden: Report (2025)

Saoirse Ronan and her husband, Jack Lowden, are reportedly expecting their first baby.

Ronan, 31, and Lowden, 34, were recently spotted taking a walk in London in photos published by the Daily Mail on Saturday, May 31. The Little Women actress appeared to dress what seemed to be a baby bump in a black bodysuit, which she accessorized with a cozy puffer jacket and a baseball cap. Lowden, for his part, wore a pair of black sweatpants and an Adidas hoodie.

Neither Ronan nor Lowden has publicly shared details about her reported pregnancy. The Irish Independent, meanwhile, confirmed the news via a source earlier in May. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

The two actors have been together since 2018 after costarring in that year’s Mary Queen of Scots.

“It was remarkable working with Saoirse,” Lowden gushed during an AOL panel, promoting Mary Queen of Scots. “The woman is a force of nature on and off-screen, and utterly fearless and a brilliant leader as well. For being 24 years old, it’s just constantly amazing to me, not just her work, but how she is on a set is amazing.”

Ronan and Lowden tied the knot six years later in early 2024.

“I got married. I’m 30 now. I’m old,” Ronan quipped on a November 2024 broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’ve been desperate for myself and my husband Jack to do a cheesy karaoke duet,” she shared. “It’s ‘Shallow’ from A Star is Born. I want him to be my Bradley [Cooper], and I’ll be his [Lady] Gaga. And he won’t do it. He hasn’t committed. And I’m sort of like, well, what’s marriage for? You know what I mean? What are we doing here?”

While Lowden politely passed on a duet, they have shared the screen since their nuptials. He produced Ronan’s movie The Outrun, which came out late last year.

“He handed the book to me, and he said, ‘You have to play this,’” Ronan recalled to the Sunday Times in September 2024. “If you find people that you love and you trust creatively, why would you not want to keep working with them?”

According to Ronan, she and Lowden had “very high expectations for one another” on set.

“When I tried out Rona’s Orcadian accent on him for The Outrun, he said, ‘You’re not doing that, are you?’” she told the outlet. “[Jack] and I were trying to keep an eye on the representation of Rona, how nothing else matters to her except alcohol, but also remembering that she is human, so anyone can see themselves in her.”

The next month, Ronan gushed about her eventual parenthood dreams.

“I became successful when I was quite young,” Ronan told British Vogue in October 2024. “So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I’m now at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid. I feel fortunate enough that if I step out of this for a minute, I’m hopefully not giving it up forever. But, yeah, I’ve always wanted that.”