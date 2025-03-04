Saturday Night Live | Tunefind (2025)

[Live Performance] by Lil Wayne accompanied by The Roots. Medley opened with Uproar, into Lollipop, into 6 Foot 7 Foot, into Mrs. Officer and into the finale, A Milli.

[Live Cast Cover Performance] by Matt's groomsmen The Door Matts (3 Scotts and Dale: Bowen Yang, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Andy Samberg) joined by Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal.

[Live Cast Cover Performance] Sabrina Carpenter, Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim sing this in the Kelsey and Matthew's Vow Renewel sketch with Trying Monogamy parody lyrics.

Begins at Steve Martin segment and closes the video dedicated to 50 years of Physical Comedy on SNL.

The award-winning sketch show celebrates its 50th anniversary live from New York, featuring musical performances, former cast members, special guests and all-time favorite sketches.

