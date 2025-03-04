Saturday Night Live | Tunefind (2025)

Season 50 | Special | SNL50: The Anniversary Special
The award-winning sketch show celebrates its 50th anniversary live from New York, featuring musical performances, former cast members, special guests and all-time favorite sketches.
February 16, 2025
[Live Cast Cover Performance] Musical guests Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter open the show.
Lawrence Welk
Opening of the Lawrence Welk Show sketch.
Haddaway
During video celebrating 50 years of Physical Comedy on SNL.
Didier Francois Dani Goret
Begins at Steve Martin segment and closes the video dedicated to 50 years of Physical Comedy on SNL.
Kristin Chenoweth,
Idina Menzel
[Live Cast Cover Performance] Sabrina Carpenter, Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim sing this in the Kelsey and Matthew's Vow Renewel sketch with Trying Monogamy parody lyrics.
Sabrina Carpenter
[Live Cast Cover Performance] by Matt's groomsmen The Door Matts (3 Scotts and Dale: Bowen Yang, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Andy Samberg) joined by Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal.
Andy Samberg
SNL Digital Short.
sinead o connor
[Live Cover Performance] by Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard.
Cher
[Live Cast Cover Performance] Drunk Uncle (Bobby Moynihan) sings this on Weekend Update.
Adam Sandler
[Live Performance] recaps SNL's 50 years in song.
[Live Performance] by Lil Wayne accompanied by The Roots. Medley opened with Uproar, into Lollipop, into 6 Foot 7 Foot, into Mrs. Officer and into the finale, A Milli.
