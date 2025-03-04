Saturday Night Live | Tunefind (2025)

Season 50 | Special | SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Season 50 | Special | SNL50: The Anniversary Special

The award-winning sketch show celebrates its 50th anniversary live from New York, featuring musical performances, former cast members, special guests and all-time favorite sketches.

February 16, 2025

[Live Cast Cover Performance] Musical guests Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter open the show.

Preview Not Available

Lawrence Welk

Preview Not Available

Haddaway

Preview Not Available

Didier Francois Dani Goret

Preview Not Available

Kristin Chenoweth,

Idina Menzel

Preview Not Available

Sabrina Carpenter

Preview Not Available

Andy Samberg

Preview Not Available

sinead o connor

Preview Not Available

Cher

Preview Not Available

Adam Sandler

Music Details

Theme Song

Questions (1)

Fluffy

[Live Performance] by Lil Wayne accompanied by The Roots. Medley opened with Uproar, into Lollipop, into 6 Foot 7 Foot, into Mrs. Officer and into the finale, A Milli.

Popular Songs

Preview Not Available

Billie Eilish

Preview Not Available

Village People

Preview Not Available

Joe Cocker

Top Contributors

Fluffy

34

kimhconnors

17

Saturday Night Live | Tunefind (2025)

References

