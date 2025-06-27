Save $400 on the iRobot Roomba j9+ and freshen up your floors (2025)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication. Learn more about how we select deals.

SAVE $400: As of April 3, shop the iRobot Roomba j9+ for just $499. That saves you $400 off of its $899 price tag for 44% off.

Roombas, despite being a brand name, may as well be synonymous with robot vacuums. It's for good reason, iRobot's Roombas offer some of the most powerful suction on the market with exceptional object avoidance. The problem? Like any high-end robot vacuum, they're pricey. That's why we're always looking out for deals on Roombas.

As of April 3, the iRobot Roomba j9+ is down to $499. That saves $400 off its standard $899. That provides 44% off and brings the robot vacuum down to its lowest price ever. But what does this good deal get you?

The iRobot Roomba j9+ comes with a self-emptying station, where the robot vacuum will dock to recharge and unload all the debris it sucks up. It does a great job of object avoidance, able to navigate around furniture and small objects like pet waste. When we tested the j9+ combo robot vacuum, we were impressed by the suction but did note that it could do a better job at edge and corner cleaning.

That being said, you can't the j9+'s value when it's on sale. Grab it now for $499, and score its lowest price ever.