Save $60 on the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle and get ready for summer campouts (2025)

Save $60 on the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle and get ready for summer campouts

Go smokeless with summer s'mores this year.

Lauren Allain

on

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Save $60 on the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle and get ready for summer campouts (2)

Credit: Solo Stove

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication. Learn more about how we select deals.

SAVE 18%: The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle with stand and shelter is on sale at Best Buy for $269.99, down from the regular price of $329.99. That's a savings of $60.

Credit: Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle with stand and shelter

$269.99 at Best Buy
$329.99 Save $60

Summer is almost here and it's time to get those campground reservations booked. After that, you'll want to unpack the camping gear to check on the condition of everything, and take note of what needs an upgrade before the first adventure of 2025. But if you're hoping for a serious upgrade to this year's camping season, check out today's deal at Best Buy.

As of April 14, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle with stand and shelter is on sale for $269.99, marked down from the normal price of $329.99. That's an 18% discount that takes $60 off the regular price.

There's something innately enjoyable about sitting around the campfire. Maybe it's a primal feeling of safety and comfort, but staring at a fire with stars overhead and good people around you is one of life's most simple but enjoyable activities. Aside from mosquitoes, the only other negative of a campfire is the smoke. Instead of playing musical chairs to avoid being inundated with smoke, upgrade to a Solo Stove which uses a smokeless design.

The best fire pits of 2023

Mashable Senior Shopping Reporter Haley Henschel tested out the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with an overall positive feel. Yes, there's a learning curve to getting the stove smokeless, and there's another curve to learning how to build and control any fire. "With practice and a couple armfuls of brittle oak and maple, I managed to burn fires with close to zero smoke inside of the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. (And any traces of smoke that did materialize were funneled straight upward instead of in my face.)," wrote Henschel in her review.

One of the main downsides she lists about the Bonfire 2.0 is its high price point, which is lowered thanks to today's sale price at Best Buy. To partially justify that price point, Henschel mentions the Solo Stove's materials and build quality should mean it'll last for a long time. Plus, today's deal includes a stand and a convenient cover. The stand means you can safely use the Solo Stove on grass or a wooden deck.

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 weighs about 23 pounds which means it's easy to carry from the car to the campsite, but it's too bulky for hike-in camping spots. However, it's perfect for taking from your backyard over a friend's outdoor space for a summer night cookout.

Since the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle is on sale for $60 off at Best Buy, now is a great time to gear up for a great summer. One that doesn't include smoke in your eyes is ever better.

Topics Outdoors

