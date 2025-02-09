Save A Razor - Automatisk Razorblade Sharpener (2025)

1 / of 1
Save a razor extends the life of your razor blades. It is easy to use you place your dehumidified razor blade in the machine and then press the button for 5 seconds. Should be used for the first time on leaves that have been used a few times and not already finished leaves.
Information:
- Extends the life of razor blades
- Sharpen most types of razor blades
- Sharpen heads with one to several razor blades in seconds
- Easy and fast to use
- Battery not included
Shipping & Return
Cancellation and Return Policy for Goods
According to consumer contract law, you as a consumer have the right to cancel your purchase within 14 days of receiving the goods. The 14-day period starts from the day you physically receive the items. If you have ordered multiple items in one order but they are delivered separately, the deadline runs from the day you receive the last item.
Please note that you cannot cancel the purchase by refusing to accept the delivery without informing us simultaneously.
If you fail to collect your package from the pick-up point, and it is returned to us, a fee of €10 will be charged for the return shipping costs. If you wish to have the package resent, you will need to cover a new shipping cost.
If we receive your cancellation more than 14 days after you have received the goods, your right to cancel will be forfeited according to our provisions.
We are available if you have any questions regarding our cancellation and return policy. You can contact our customer service using the details below.
Return
The item must be shipped within 14 days from the date you received it and should be sent to the address provided below. The costs associated with returning the items are to be covered by the customer.
The customer cannot return the items to a parcel shop. The return shipment must be sent to the address specified below. The items should be labeled with the sender's name and address, and if returning due to exercising the right of withdrawal, the items should be marked with "Return"; if exchanging the item, it should be marked with "Exchange".
Condition of the Goods When Returned
The customer is liable for any depreciation in the value of the goods if their use goes beyond what is necessary to determine the nature, characteristics, and functioning of the goods, as well as to test them.
The right of withdrawal under this provision remains, however, Plusshop is entitled to set off the depreciation against the amount to be refunded. The amount you can receive back depends on the commercial value of the goods, and in certain cases, this may mean that you can only receive a refund of the shipping costs.
We recommend that you return the item in its original packaging. If the original packaging is missing, it may result in a depreciation of the item's value.
Regarding sealed goods that are not suitable for return due to health protection or hygiene reasons once the seal is broken, the right of withdrawal does not apply. The same applies to sealed audio or video recordings or computer software where the customer has broken the seal.
Refund
If you cancel your purchase, you will receive a refund. If the item has depreciated in value, we will deduct the amount you are liable for.
From the date we receive the item and accept your return, it may take up to 14 days for the refund to be processed back to the same payment card used for the purchase.
However, Plusshop reserves the right to withhold payment until the goods are returned.
Return Address:
Plus Global ApS
Lyngvej 1
9000 Aalborg
Denmark
Contact Information:
Plus Global ApS
support@plusshop.com
