Say Goodbye to Dry and Eczema-Prone Skin with Goat’s Milk - Alpro Pharmacy (2025)

One of the most important factors in managing eczema is skin hydration. Dry and irritated skin leads to increased inflammation and worsened symptoms. Goat’s milk contains phospholipids and ceramides, essential for repairing the skin barrier and preventing moisture loss (Pereira et al., 2021). These compounds help the skin retain moisture, reducing itchiness and irritation.

Moreover, goat’s milk has higher levels of lactic acid, a natural humectant that helps to attract and retain water in the skin. This property can assist in keeping the skin hydrated for longer periods, making it beneficial for children with eczema-prone skin. Studies have indicated that applying goat milk-based skincare products can further enhance hydration and skin healing in individuals suffering from chronic dry skin conditions (Navarro et al., 2023).

Consuming goat’s milk alongside proper skincare routines, such as regular moisturization with ceramide-containing creams, can provide a holistic approach to maintaining skin hydration in children suffering from eczema.