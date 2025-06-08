Schedule 1: All Effects and How To Get Them (2025)

By Abhinaba Sengupta / Schedule 1 / April 8, 2025
Discover all effects in Schedule 1. We’ll also explain how you can attain each of these effects in your products.
Note: This article focuses on Schedule 1 and its content, which is a video game set in a fictional world. Items mentioned in the article are exclusively from the game and don’t refer to anything in real life.
Schedule 1 allows you to create a variety of drug mixes by combining different ingredients. Each ingredient that you can mix also comes with certain effects. These effects can be basic or advanced. All basic effects come from single ingredients, while you can achieve advanced effects by mixing several ingredients together.
In this guide, we’ll take a look at all of the basic and advanced effects that your drugs will have depending on the recipe you follow. Understanding all effects in Schedule 1 will make you better as you expand your drug empire.
All Effects in Schedule 1: Basic Effects
The following table lists the basic effects that you get from specific ingredients. To get these effects in your strain, you simply need to mix the specific ingredient whose effect you want with the product of your choice.
|Ingredient Name
|Effect
|Mouth Wash
|Balding
|Energy Drink
|Athletic
|Donut
|Calorie-Dense
|Battery
|Bright-Eyed
|Mega Bean
|Foggy
|Cuke
|Energizing
|Iodine
|Jennerising
|Banana
|Gingeritis
|Flu Medicine
|Sedating
|Horse Essence
|Long-Faced
|Paracetamol
|Sneaky
|Motor Oil
|Slippery
|Addy
|Thought-Provoking
|Chili
|Spicy
|Viagra
|Tropic Thunder
|Gasoline
|Toxic
All Effects in Schedule 1: Advanced Effects
Advanced effects require you to mix ingredients with a drug strain that already has an effect. Following the correct mix order will unlock a brand new effect by replacing the original basic effects of the ingredients in the mix. The following table lists the advanced effects in the game and how you can unlock them.
|Effect Name
|Mixing Order
|Athletic
|Cuke and Paracetamol
|Anti-Gravity
|Banana, Paracetamol, Mouth Wash and Motor Oil
|Bright-Eyed
|Chili, Flu Medicine, Paracetamol and Viagra
|Balding
|Paracetamol and Energy Drink
|Calorie-Dense
|Battery
|Calming
|Flu Medicine, Gasoline, Horse Essence, Mega Bean, Paracetamol and Viagra
|Disorienting
|Energy Drink, Gasoline and Mega Bean
|Cyclopean
|Cuke and Mega Bean
|Energizing
|Addy, Donut, Energy Drink and Mega Bean
|Electrifying
|Addy, Energy Drink, Horse Essence and Mega Bean
|Explosive
|Donut
|Euphoric
|Addy, Battery, Chili, Cuke, Donut, Energy Drink, Flu Medicine and Gasoline
|Foggy
|Flu Medicine and Gasoline
|Focused
|Banana, Gasoline and Mega Bean
|Glowing
|Battery, Gasoline and Mega Bean
|Gingeritis
|Addy, Donut, Flu Medicine, Iodine and Paracetamol
|Laxative
|Cuke, Energy Drink and Mega Bean
|Jennerising
|Banana and Mouth Wash
|Munchies
|Battery, Cuke, Energy Drink, Flu Medicine and Motor Oil
|Long-Faced
|Chili
|Refreshing
|Addy, Banana, Chili, Flu Medicine and Horse Essence
|Sedating
|Gasoline, Iodine, Motor Oil and Mouth Wash
|Schizophrenic
|Motor Oil
|Shrinking
|Energy Drink
|Seizure-Inducing
|Banana and Iodine
|Smelly
|Banana and Gasoline
|Slippery
|Donut, Flu Medicine and Paracetamol
|Spicy
|Gasoline
|Sneaky
|Banana, Donut, Energy Drink, Gasoline, Iodine, Mouth Wash, and Viagra
|Toxic
|Chili, Flu Medicine, Mega Bean, Motor Oil, Paracetamol, and Viagra
|Thought-Provoking
|Banana, Cuke, and Iodine
|Zombifying
|Battery
|Tropic Thunder
|Battery, Chili, Gasoline, and Paracetamol
