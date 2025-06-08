Schedule 1: All Effects and How To Get Them (2025)

Table of Contents
All Effects in Schedule 1: Basic Effects All Effects in Schedule 1: Advanced Effects References

Discover all effects in Schedule 1. We’ll also explain how you can attain each of these effects in your products.

Note: This article focuses on Schedule 1 and its content, which is a video game set in a fictional world. Items mentioned in the article are exclusively from the game and don’t refer to anything in real life.

Schedule 1 allows you to create a variety of drug mixes by combining different ingredients. Each ingredient that you can mix also comes with certain effects. These effects can be basic or advanced. All basic effects come from single ingredients, while you can achieve advanced effects by mixing several ingredients together.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at all of the basic and advanced effects that your drugs will have depending on the recipe you follow. Understanding all effects in Schedule 1 will make you better as you expand your drug empire.

All Effects in Schedule 1: Basic Effects

The following table lists the basic effects that you get from specific ingredients. To get these effects in your strain, you simply need to mix the specific ingredient whose effect you want with the product of your choice.

Ingredient NameEffect
Mouth Wash Balding
Energy DrinkAthletic
DonutCalorie-Dense
BatteryBright-Eyed
Mega BeanFoggy
CukeEnergizing
IodineJennerising
Banana Gingeritis
Flu MedicineSedating
Horse EssenceLong-Faced
ParacetamolSneaky
Motor OilSlippery
AddyThought-Provoking
ChiliSpicy
ViagraTropic Thunder
GasolineToxic

All Effects in Schedule 1: Advanced Effects

Advanced effects require you to mix ingredients with a drug strain that already has an effect. Following the correct mix order will unlock a brand new effect by replacing the original basic effects of the ingredients in the mix. The following table lists the advanced effects in the game and how you can unlock them.

Effect NameMixing Order
AthleticCuke and Paracetamol
Anti-GravityBanana, Paracetamol, Mouth Wash and Motor Oil
Bright-EyedChili, Flu Medicine, Paracetamol and Viagra
BaldingParacetamol and Energy Drink
Calorie-DenseBattery
CalmingFlu Medicine, Gasoline, Horse Essence, Mega Bean, Paracetamol and Viagra
DisorientingEnergy Drink, Gasoline and Mega Bean
CyclopeanCuke and Mega Bean
EnergizingAddy, Donut, Energy Drink and Mega Bean
ElectrifyingAddy, Energy Drink, Horse Essence and Mega Bean
ExplosiveDonut
EuphoricAddy, Battery, Chili, Cuke, Donut, Energy Drink, Flu Medicine and Gasoline
Foggy Flu Medicine and Gasoline
FocusedBanana, Gasoline and Mega Bean
GlowingBattery, Gasoline and Mega Bean
GingeritisAddy, Donut, Flu Medicine, Iodine and Paracetamol
LaxativeCuke, Energy Drink and Mega Bean
JennerisingBanana and Mouth Wash
MunchiesBattery, Cuke, Energy Drink, Flu Medicine and Motor Oil
Long-FacedChili
RefreshingAddy, Banana, Chili, Flu Medicine and Horse Essence
SedatingGasoline, Iodine, Motor Oil and Mouth Wash
SchizophrenicMotor Oil
ShrinkingEnergy Drink
Seizure-InducingBanana and Iodine
SmellyBanana and Gasoline
SlipperyDonut, Flu Medicine and Paracetamol
SpicyGasoline
SneakyBanana, Donut, Energy Drink, Gasoline, Iodine, Mouth Wash, and Viagra
ToxicChili, Flu Medicine, Mega Bean, Motor Oil, Paracetamol, and Viagra
Thought-ProvokingBanana, Cuke, and Iodine
ZombifyingBattery
Tropic ThunderBattery, Chili, Gasoline, and Paracetamol

