Schedule 1: All Effects and How To Get Them (2025)

By Abhinaba Sengupta / Schedule 1 / April 8, 2025

Discover all effects in Schedule 1. We'll also explain how you can attain each of these effects in your products.

Note: This article focuses on Schedule 1 and its content, which is a video game set in a fictional world. Items mentioned in the article are exclusively from the game and don’t refer to anything in real life.

Schedule 1 allows you to create a variety of drug mixes by combining different ingredients. Each ingredient that you can mix also comes with certain effects. These effects can be basic or advanced. All basic effects come from single ingredients, while you can achieve advanced effects by mixing several ingredients together.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at all of the basic and advanced effects that your drugs will have depending on the recipe you follow. Understanding all effects in Schedule 1 will make you better as you expand your drug empire.

All Effects in Schedule 1: Basic Effects

The following table lists the basic effects that you get from specific ingredients. To get these effects in your strain, you simply need to mix the specific ingredient whose effect you want with the product of your choice.

Ingredient Name Effect Mouth Wash Balding Energy Drink Athletic Donut Calorie-Dense Battery Bright-Eyed Mega Bean Foggy Cuke Energizing Iodine Jennerising Banana Gingeritis Flu Medicine Sedating Horse Essence Long-Faced Paracetamol Sneaky Motor Oil Slippery Addy Thought-Provoking Chili Spicy Viagra Tropic Thunder Gasoline Toxic

All Effects in Schedule 1: Advanced Effects

Advanced effects require you to mix ingredients with a drug strain that already has an effect. Following the correct mix order will unlock a brand new effect by replacing the original basic effects of the ingredients in the mix. The following table lists the advanced effects in the game and how you can unlock them.

Effect Name Mixing Order Athletic Cuke and Paracetamol Anti-Gravity Banana, Paracetamol, Mouth Wash and Motor Oil Bright-Eyed Chili, Flu Medicine, Paracetamol and Viagra Balding Paracetamol and Energy Drink Calorie-Dense Battery Calming Flu Medicine, Gasoline, Horse Essence, Mega Bean, Paracetamol and Viagra Disorienting Energy Drink, Gasoline and Mega Bean Cyclopean Cuke and Mega Bean Energizing Addy, Donut, Energy Drink and Mega Bean Electrifying Addy, Energy Drink, Horse Essence and Mega Bean Explosive Donut Euphoric Addy, Battery, Chili, Cuke, Donut, Energy Drink, Flu Medicine and Gasoline Foggy Flu Medicine and Gasoline Focused Banana, Gasoline and Mega Bean Glowing Battery, Gasoline and Mega Bean Gingeritis Addy, Donut, Flu Medicine, Iodine and Paracetamol Laxative Cuke, Energy Drink and Mega Bean Jennerising Banana and Mouth Wash Munchies Battery, Cuke, Energy Drink, Flu Medicine and Motor Oil Long-Faced Chili Refreshing Addy, Banana, Chili, Flu Medicine and Horse Essence Sedating Gasoline, Iodine, Motor Oil and Mouth Wash Schizophrenic Motor Oil Shrinking Energy Drink Seizure-Inducing Banana and Iodine Smelly Banana and Gasoline Slippery Donut, Flu Medicine and Paracetamol Spicy Gasoline Sneaky Banana, Donut, Energy Drink, Gasoline, Iodine, Mouth Wash, and Viagra Toxic Chili, Flu Medicine, Mega Bean, Motor Oil, Paracetamol, and Viagra Thought-Provoking Banana, Cuke, and Iodine Zombifying Battery Tropic Thunder Battery, Chili, Gasoline, and Paracetamol

