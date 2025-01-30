Scientific mapping of the use of lecithin in breast cancer therapy (2025)

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

ABSTRACT

Lecithin, a natural phospholipid, possesses health-beneficial properties, recognized for its potential in breast cancer treatment. In recent years, it has been utilized in systems to enhance chemotherapy effectiveness, increase tumor penetration, and reduce side effects, offering less invasive and economically viable treatments. The aim of this study was to identify publication trends and patterns, leading journals, prominent authors, frequent keywords, and the influence of collaboration among researchers and institutions in scientific production on the topic. Employing a scientometrics approach, the study involved rigorous criteria for material search and selection to ensure data quality. A total of 241 studies were identified, with 81 selected after detailed filtering. Results indicate a rise in publications post-2012, peaking in 2020. 411 authors were identified, with Le, Ngoc Thuy Trang standing out, alongside three high-impact factor journals dominating the field. Strong collaboration among researchers and institutions was observed. Results were interpreted and discussed within the broader context of scientometrics. The study faced limitations, such as exclusive use of Bibliometrix potentially restricting analysis scope, and reliance on different databases yielding incomplete information. This study suggests future research to explore other natural substances with therapeutic potential and develop new methodologies to optimize drug delivery.

keywords: Scientific mapping, Lecithin, Breast cancer, Therapeutic efficacy, Chemotherapy.

1. INTRODUCTION

Lecithin is a natural phospholipid found in sources such as soybeans and egg yolk and is known for its emulsifying and stabilizing properties, making it an important component in various industries, including the food and pharmaceutical industries (List, 2015; Van Hoogevest; Wendel, 2014). In addition to its industrial applications, lecithin has organizational properties that allow it to form a variety of structures, such as micelles, micro-emulsions, organogels, vesicles and lyotropic liquid crystals (Shchipunov, 1997), whose experimental manipulation of the concentration of its components allows precise control over the organization of the particles, facilitating the desired “design” (Leite; Leite, 2021).

Due to its different forms of organization, lecithin has been recognized for its health benefits, playing essential roles in cognitive functions, improving memory and concentration (Gizinger, 2021), as well as supporting cardiac, hepatic and neurological functions (Qaisrani et al., 2020; Zhao et al., 2023). In addition, it has stood out in the field of cancer research in the treatment of different types of cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the main causes of the high mortality rate among women, and finding effective treatments is a global public health priority. According to Bashar and Begam (2022), female breast cancer is the most common type of cancer (11.7%), followed by lung cancer (11.4%), colorectal cancer (10.0%), prostate cancer (7.3%) and stomach cancer (5.6%). Although advances in treatments have led to improvements in clinical outcomes, the population benefits since 2000 have been limited, requiring new therapeutic strategies (Lambertini et al., 2023). Thus, research into lecithin can contribute to the formulation of new therapeutic strategies that not only improve patients’ quality of life, but also reduce the costs associated with the long-term treatment of breast cancer. This economic aspect is of great relevance, considering the high costs of cancer-related healthcare.

Recent studies have investigated the encapsulation of chemotherapy drugs such as letrozole, doxorubicin and paclitaxel and have shown potential for the controlled release of drugs and increased cytotoxicity against breast cancer cells (Ahmed et al., 2023; Vu et al., 2020). Such research is fundamental because controlled drug release allows for more precise dosing, ensuring that a greater amount of the drug reaches the cancer cells directly, reducing adverse side effects and increasing therapeutic efficacy.

In addition, other research has shown that lecithin can improve the bioavailability of chemotherapy drugs, meaning that it helps the extent and speed at which the drug enters the systemic circulation. Lecithin also improves drug penetration and tumor localization, allowing for more effective action and minimizing the impact on healthy tissues (Guadalupe Perez-Ruiz et al., 2018; Khakbaz, Mirzaei, Mahani, 2023; Liang et al., 2022; Vu et al., 2020). This increase in penetration capacity is crucial, as many treatments fail due to the difficulty of drugs reaching the inside of tumors. Thus, lecithin has been explored as a potential therapeutic agent due to its ability to improve drug delivery. Its use could not only increase the effectiveness of breast cancer treatments, but also reduce the adverse effects associated with traditional treatments, offering less invasive treatments.

Although there is research on the subject, there is still no scientific quantification of production in the field. Therefore, understanding the current research landscape is essential for mapping progress in this area and providing a solid basis for future researchers to identify areas in need of further investigation. In this way, this study aims to identify publication trends and patterns, the main journals, the most relevant authors, frequent keywords, and the influence of collaboration between researchers and institutions on scientific production on the subject, by means of a scientific mapping on the subject.

In order to achieve the research objective, the following questions will be answered:

What are the trends and patterns of publications on lecithin and breast cancer over time? Which are the main journals contributing to the study of lecithin’s potential against breast cancer? Who are the most relevant authors in this area, and what are their contributions? What are the keywords most used in scientific articles that use lecithin to treat breast cancer? How does collaboration between researchers and different institutions influence research on this topic?

2. MATERIALS AND METHODS

2.1 DATABASE SURVEYS

The articles were collected from the Web of Science – WoS (http://apps.webofknowledge.com), Scopus (https://www.scopus.com/) and Scielo (https://www.scielo.br/) databases. The search was carried out on the title, abstract and keywords, using the following strategy: lecithin AND “breast cancer” to retrieve studies covering the entire publication period of the databases. The search records were downloaded in April 2024 and exported to Bibliometrix for further analysis.

Duplicates were removed using a SCRIPT in the Bibliometrix 4.1.3 package (Aria; Cuccurullo, 2017) implemented in R 3.4.1 (R: The R Project for Statistical Computing, n.d.), in accordance with the PRISMA statement. Eligibility criteria were applied, and all scientific articles published in any language investigating the relationship between lecithin and breast cancer were considered. As exclusion criteria, this study excluded reviews, conference papers, book chapters, repeated publications and articles outside the scope of our research. In addition, articles published in 2024 were also excluded to reduce the risk of bias. The final dataset comprises 81 publications, as shown in Figure 01.

Figure 01 – Flowchart of study identification, adapted from PRISMA (2020) (Page et al., 2023), of the use of lecithin and its potential against breast cancer

2.2 SCIENTOMETRICS ANALYSIS

Descriptive analyses and scientific mapping were carried out using the Bibliometrix package. We obtained the number of scientific journals and documents, the annual growth rate, the total number of authors, authors of single-authored articles and co-authors per document, international co-authorship, the time interval, average citation per document and number of words.

2.3 TEMPORAL TRENDS IN PUBLICATION AND AUTHORSHIP

The annual production of scientific articles on the use of lecithin in the treatment of breast cancer was identified, and data was collected to map the temporal evolution of publications in the area. This approach made it possible to visualize the development of research over the years and identify peaks of interest.

The most productive authors were identified, highlighting the top 15 with the highest number of published articles. The productivity of these authors was analyzed in terms of variation over time, making it possible to understand their contributions to the field. In addition, it was tested whether scientific production in the area follows the distribution expected by Lotka’s Law (Lotka, 1926). This law suggests that the number of authors who publish a certain number of articles is a fraction of the number of authors who publish only one, following the formula 1/n2.

2.4 PERFORMANCE OF SCIENTIFIC JOURNALS

The most relevant journals were identified and analyzed in terms of their Impact Factor (IF) using data from Resurchify. The top 10 journals in the field were considered, highlighting those with the highest number of publications. This analysis makes it possible to assess the relevance and influence of journals in the dissemination of research on lecithin and breast cancer, providing an overview of scientific production and the quality of publications.

In addition, the relationships between the top 10 authors, journals and most cited keywords were analyzed. To do this, we used a Sankey diagram implemented in the Bibliometrix package. This diagram makes it possible to identify the transition from one set of data to another, making it easier to understand the interactions between the most productive authors, the journals with the greatest impact and the main keywords used in research on the subject (Schmidt, 2008).

To identify the citation patterns of the journals, Bradford’s dispersion law (Bradford, 1934) was applied. This law describes the dispersion of citations and helps to identify the most cited journals in a specific field. The analyses were carried out in the Bibliometrix program and their combination provided a comprehensive view of the literature, highlighting the most influential journals and citation trends in the field.

2.5 STRUCTURE AND PARTNERSHIPS IN THE SCIENTIFIC FIELD

The most important keywords were identified and analyzed in terms of the number of citations in the articles using Bibliometrix. A word cloud was generated, highlighting the 20 most frequent terms in the database, making it possible to pinpoint the main topics of interest and research trends in the area.

To analyze partnerships, a map of the collaboration network between authors was created. In addition, an international collaboration network was generated, including 22 institutions that have published at least one article related to the topic, revealing the main collaboration networks and institutional partnerships.

3. RESULTS

3.1 TEMPORAL TRENDS IN PUBLICATION AND AUTHORSHIP

Our search identified a total of 241 studies, 81 of which met our filtering criteria (Appendix A). After applying SCRIPT, 65 duplicate studies were excluded, while a further 16 duplicates were removed manually. In addition, a total of 7 review articles were found, which were also subsequently excluded. Next, 72 articles were removed because they were not in line with the scope of the research. The research period was between 1996 and 2023. The annual growth rate was 5.27%. The average number of citations was 18.25 per document and the number of scientific journals found was 60.

The first publication on the use of lecithin against breast cancer was in 1996 in the Journal of Endocrinology. After that, the number of articles produced fluctuated over time, with no clear increase or decrease until the year 2012, and there were years with no publications at all. After 2012, it can be seen that publications involving the study of lecithin against breast cancer showed an upward trend over time, where the highest number of articles was published in 2020 (13 articles). After the year 2020, there was a reduction in publication in the following years, but it continued to be higher than in the years leading up to 2020 (Figure 02).

Figure 02 – Annual number of publications on the use of lecithin against breast cancer from 1996 to 2023

A total of 411 different authors were identified, none of whom produced only one article on this topic, and the number of co-authors per document was 5.62. Among the 15 authors with the highest number of publications, Le N. and Nguyen N. stand out with a total of 4 articles each (Figure 03). It can be seen that Bahadori F was the pioneer in the subject, starting his research in the area in 2016 and returning to publication only in 2023. Nguyen D. and Vu M. also have a relevant output, with more recently published articles that contribute to the field.

The data indicates that some authors concentrate their scientific production in specific years. Authors such as Ahmed M, Ahmed S, Ali S and Arab-Tehrany E. exemplify this trend, suggesting that their research may be linked to temporary projects. Although Arab-Tehrany E. published only 2 articles in 2020, he obtained a high number of annual citations (14.2), the highest among the 15 authors analyzed. This suggests that his publications have had an impact on the scientific community, highlighting the quality and relevance of his work, even with a quantitatively smaller output.

An analysis of the scientific output of these authors shows the quantity of publications and the varied impacts of their contributions. It also shows that the quality and visibility of research can exceed the number of articles published. This gives us an understanding of the evolution of research in the area and identifies influences on scientific production.

Figure 03 – Production over time of the top 15 authors from 2016 to 2023. The line represents the chronological production of the author, the size of the circle is proportional to the number of articles. The intensity of the color is proportional to the number of citations in the corresponding year

Figure 04 shows the distribution of authors’ productivity according to Lotka’s Law, where the horizontal axis represents the number of articles written, and the vertical axis shows the percentage of authors. The solid line of the graph indicates the productivity of the authors analyzed in this research, while the dotted line represents the theory according to Lotka’s Law.

There is agreement between the data found and the theory, where it is possible to see a high concentration of authors who have produced only a single article (91.2%). As the number of articles written increases, the percentage of authors decreases significantly. This trend, also predicted by Lotka’s Law, indicates that while the majority of authors contribute few publications, a minority group is responsible for a considerable portion of scientific production.

In the case of authors who have published two articles, the percentage drops to 7.3%, followed by an even sharper drop for those who have published 3 articles or more. The proximity between the solid and dotted lines in the graph reinforces the agreement between the data found, and the theory proposed by Lotka’s Law. This validates the use of the Law as a tool for analyzing the productivity of authors in different areas of knowledge.

Figure 04 – Author productivity using Lotka’s Law

3.2 PERFORMANCE OF SCIENTIFIC JOURNALS

The studies on lecithin and breast cancer are distributed in different journals. Among the 60 journals found in this research, the ten with the highest number of publications on the subject are listed in Table 1. The Journal of Drug Delivery Science and Technology has the largest number of articles published on the subject (7 articles), with an impact factor of 5.37.

The International Journal of Nanomedicine has the highest impact factor (8.12), indicating its influence in the field. With six articles published on the subject, it ranks second on the list. In addition, the International Journal of Pharmaceutics and Scientific Reports have relevant impact factors (6.16 and 4.44, respectively) and had a significant number of articles published (4 and 3, respectively).

The Journal of Nanoparticle Research has the lowest impact factor on the list (2.47) and has published two articles on the subject. AAPS PharmSciTech has the lowest number of published articles on the list (1 article), but has a relatively high impact factor (3.55).

Table 1- Impact of the 10 journals with the highest number of articles published

The three-field graph (Figure 05) provides a comprehensive overview, linking authors with keywords and journals on the use of lecithin against breast cancer. The analysis reveals the concentration of scientific production on five keywords: breast cancer, lecithin, paclitaxel, drug delivery and chitosan. The connection between these keywords and the authors shows the areas in which each one is contributing, suggesting the authors’ specializations and research interests and showing the relevance of the topics.

In the right-hand column of the graph, you can see the journals where the magazines were published. Journal of Drug Delivery Science and Technology and International Journal of Nanomedicine stand out for having the most connections with different keywords. This suggests that these journals are frequent venues for publishing articles on various topics, demonstrating their importance in disseminating scientific knowledge.

It is important to note that the journals that appear in the analysis of three fields did not show complete congruence with Bradford’s Law (Appendix B). The journals Scientific Reports and Biomed Research International, found in Bradford’s Law, do not appear in the three-field analysis.

Figure 05 – Three-field graph of the organization of the scientific community with the top 10 authors, keywords, and journals used in the articles

3.3 STRUCTURE AND PARTNERSHIPS IN THE SCIENTIFIC FIELD

We can see a word cloud highlighting the 20 most frequent terms in the database out of a total of 259 keywords from authors related to the subject (Figure 06). The five most used keywords were “breast cancer”, “paclitaxel”, “drug delivery”, “lecithin” and “solid lipids nanoparticles”, which was consistent with our topic. The word “breast cancer” was cited 22 times in the articles found, and was first detected in 2000.

The results show that “paclitaxel” and “drug delivery” are also evident, suggesting an interest in drug delivery for the treatment of breast cancer. In addition, “solid lipids nanoparticles” and “nanoparticles” also appear, indicating the potential use of nanoparticles to improve therapeutic efficacy and drug targeting.

The words “lecithin” and “chitosan”, which are components used in the formulation of drug delivery systems, are present in the word cloud. In addition, the presence of the words “doxorubicin”, “tamoxifen”, and “letrozole” highlights the importance of specific chemotherapy drugs in the treatment of breast cancer. In addition, “MCF-7”, a cell line related to human breast cancer, is mentioned, indicating its use in experimental research. The use of terms such as “cytotoxicity” and “anti-cancer” is also present in the word cloud, suggesting efforts to find compounds with therapeutic properties.

Figure 06 – Word cloud of the 20 most frequent keywords that appeared at least once using Bibliometrix

Figure 07 illustrates the collaboration network between authors who have researched lecithin and breast cancer. Each node represents an author, and the size of the nodes is proportional to the number of publications by each author, while the thickness of the lines indicates the strength of the collaborations. The analysis reveals that there are 15 distinct groups among the main authors, nine of which are made up of just two authors and six groups exhibit a network structure that demonstrates the co-occurrence of authorship between most or all of the authors grouped together in the same group.

The author Le N, together with Nguyen N, present the most evident nodes in the gray cluster, indicating that they are the authors with the most publications related to the study of lecithin and breast cancer. In addition, it is notable that these authors are part of a well-connected collaborative network, with strong links to each other and to author Vu M and Nguyen D. This cluster suggests that the authors work together frequently, forming a robust core network and revealing that this group has the greatest contribution among authors in this network structure.

Guo Y and Wang X lead another network relevant to the field (pink cluster). They also have a strong connection with each other, indicating that these authors can be an important connector between the members of the group. In addition, the thickness of the line linking the other members of the group indicates that the authors may work closely together.

Some groups have many interspersed nodes, for example Correia A’s cluster and Ahmed M’s cluster, both with 5 and 6 authors respectively, indicating frequent and high collaboration between group members. In contrast, there are clusters of smaller collaborations in the figure. For example, the group involving Gonzalez L and Gandola Y, and another group involving Sheu M and Ho H. These smaller clusters feature authors who work together but are not linked to other authors in the network, possibly indicating that they are working more independently.

In addition, it is possible to note the lack of connection between different clusters, which may indicate thematic or geographical barriers, where authors work in different research areas or in different regions of the world. This condition can prevent broader integration between the different research groups.

Figure 07 – The structure map of the authors’ collaboration network

In all, 148 institutions contributed to the publication of articles on the subject. Figure 08 shows the research scenario, indicating collaborations between institutions. It shows that 8 cooperation groups were formed, among which the Graduate University of Science and Technology and the Institute of Applied Materials Science stands out as the institutions with the highest number of publications in the area. In addition, they are connected by thick lines, suggesting a strong collaboration between them and other nearby institutions. These connections in the network indicate that these institutions are important sites for collaborative research in the area.

The diversity of groups and the different levels of collaboration indicate that research is diverse and covers several areas. Some institutions are more isolated and form clusters of only two institutions, showing fewer connections with other institutions. This pattern may represent a limited number of resources available for cooperation.

Figure 08 – International collaboration network of 22 institutions that have published at least 1 article related to the study of lecithin against breast cancer, based on the number of publications. Each node represents a research institution. The size of the nodes is proportional to the number of publications, while the thickness of the lines between the nodes is proportional to the strength of the collaboration between the institutions

4. DISCUSSION

This discussion deals with the application of lecithin in the treatment of breast cancer, highlighting its effectiveness as a drug delivery vehicle. The results showed that between 1996 and 2023 studies on the subject had an increase in collaboration density, especially after 2012, with a notable peak in 2020. This change can be attributed to scientific advances and increased interest in alternative therapies using natural substances to treat cancer. The sharp increase in the number of publications in 2020 may be related to collaborations that intensified in response to the pandemic or to an increase in funding that explored new therapies using bioactive compounds.

Analysis of authors’ publication patterns reveals a preference for high impact factor journals. This suggests that research in the area is being disseminated in journals with high international visibility and a high citation index. Three specific journals dominate this area of study, concentrating a significant proportion of publications. As well as being leaders in the field, these journals have the highest impact factors among the most relevant, which potentially increases the visibility and citation impact of the research carried out.

This data indicates a conscious strategy on the part of authors to maximize the reach and influence of their work. Publishing in high impact factor journals not only contributes to the dissemination of scientific findings, but also strengthens the credibility and reputation of researchers in the academic community. This practice therefore not only increases the individual impact of research, but also promotes the advancement of knowledge in the field of study by ensuring that the work is accessible and cited by a wider and more diverse audience.

Of the 411 authors who contributed to the 81 articles in our study, the top five were Le N. (n = 4; 4.9%), Nguyen N. (n = 4; 4.9%), Guo Y. (n = 3; 3.7%), Nguyen D. (n = 3; 3.7%) and Vu M. (n = 3; 3.7%). Among them, Le N stood out with the highest h-index, highlighting his success in this area of research. He concludes that lecithin administration of oxaliplatin (OXA) can reduce cytotoxicity and increase OXA activity in human breast cancer cells (MCF-7), demonstrating the potential of OXA loaded lecithin in antitumor treatment (Le et al., 2021).

Le N emphasized the importance of developing drug delivery systems to improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments (Le et al., 2020). In addition, his two 2020 papers were cited 23 times, showing his contributions to this field of research and helping other researchers to better understand how lecithin improves the delivery and efficacy of chemotherapy drugs in the treatment of breast cancer. He also highlighted that the controlled release and increased cytotoxicity of encapsulated drugs offer advantages over traditional delivery methods (Vu et al., 2020).

Recent studies investigating the efficacy of lecithin-based drug delivery systems corroborate Le N’s research. Ahmed’s work (2023) demonstrated that lecithin can improve the delivery and release of drugs, increasing their efficacy against breast cancer cells (Ahmed et al., 2023). These findings are in line with Le N’s conclusions, suggesting that encapsulating drugs in lecithin could be an effective strategy for boosting cancer treatment.

Another study showed that lecithin is able to encapsulate chemotherapy drugs for cancer treatment, enhancing drug release and cytotoxicity against cancer cells (Khakbaz, Mirzaei, Mahani, 2023). This finding supports the potential role of lecithin in increasing the efficacy of cancer therapies.

Additionally, Liang’s research has shown that the use of lecithin can improve the stability and bioavailability of resveratrol, extending its therapeutic effects (Liang et al., 2022). Similarly, the lecithin-encapsulated curcumin nanoemulsion, developed for oral administration and mediated by ultrasound, demonstrated that lecithin can facilitate the delivery of the drug directly to the tumor, highlighting the importance of lecithin-based delivery systems (Prasad, Bhatia, Banerjee, 2020). These studies reinforce that lecithin is a widely used material in drug delivery systems and can increase therapeutic efficacy and reduce toxicity, offering a more efficient and targeted approach to the treatment of breast cancer.

An analysis of 259 keywords used in studies published on the subject suggests that chemotherapy drugs such as doxorubicin, tamoxifen and letrozole play an important role in the treatment of breast cancer (Ahmadifard et al., 2020; Chang et al., 2018; Darabi et al., 2022; El-Leithy, Hassan, Abdel-Rashid, 2019; Ecl-Leithy; Abdel-Rashid, 2017; El-Menshawe et al., 2020; Kumar et al., 2017; Patro et al., 2013; Sadeghi Aliabadi, Hassan, Abdel-Rashid, 2013; Sheoran, Khokra, Dureja, 2020; Tahir et al., 2019; Varthya et al., 2016; Yuvaraj et al., 2009). Vemuri’ (2023) research into the efficacy of doxorubicin in cancer treatment, despite its known cardiotoxicity, shows promising results by identifying red blood cell distribution width (RDW) as a potential biomarker (Castellano et al., 2023). This finding is relevant because RDW can be used to monitor patients’ response to doxorubicin, providing an additional tool for therapeutic management.

Furthermore, targeted doxorubicin delivery has been achieved, demonstrating effective injectable characteristics for drug delivery in the treatment of breast cancer (Kuddushi et al., 2022). These advances in the targeted administration of doxorubicin not only increase therapeutic efficacy, but also offer a more precise and safer approach for patients.

Another essential aspect of breast cancer treatment is the use of tamoxifen, a widely used and studied drug. Mohd’s work (2022) explores the effects of tamoxifen on myeloid-derived cells (MDSCs) and dendritic cells (DCs), revealing its potential in modulating tolerogenic cells. The study concludes that tamoxifen affects immune checkpoints such as MDSCs and DCs, increasing antitumor immunity (Mohd Idris et al., 2022). These findings are complemented by research showing the use of tamoxifen not only in the treatment of breast cancer, but also as promising in the management of other therapeutic targets (Matariek et al., 2022). Mirzaei (2022) demonstrates that tamoxifen induces various types of cell death in breast cancer cells, reinforcing its multifaceted therapeutic potential (Mirzaei et al., 2022)

Finally, studies on the use of letrozole in the treatment of breast cancer also show relevant results. Ahmadi et al., (2022) developed niosomes loaded with letrozole as promising drug transporters. These niosomes showed dose-dependent cytotoxicity and increased apoptosis rates in several breast cancer cell lines. This innovative approach to letrozole delivery improves treatment efficacy and reduces toxicity, demonstrating a viable alternative to traditional methods (Ahmadi et al., 2022). The integration of these discoveries into breast cancer treatment highlights the potential of targeted and personalized therapies, offering new horizons for clinical oncology and improving patients’ quality of life

The predominance of multi-authorship in the clusters formed indicates a trend in science, where the production of knowledge is dominated by teams rather than individuals. Collaborative research therefore increases productivity and generates broader and more impactful scientific results. Working in teams, researchers can combine different knowledge, resources and methodologies, addressing research questions more effectively than in individual efforts.

The thematic division observed can be attributed to the researchers’ specialization in subjects unique to the study of lecithin and its use in the treatment of breast cancer. Thus, some researchers may focus on the formulation of nanoparticles for encapsulating chemotherapy drugs, while others may be investigating the molecular mechanisms of action of lecithin in cancer cells. Therefore, these different specializations may have limited the exchange of ideas and information.

Additionally, the lack of connection between research groups can result to challenges faced by researchers in different regions, such as inadequate infrastructure and funding. These restrictions are more pronounced in areas with less investment in scientific research, resulting in an imbalance in knowledge sharing. Greater collaboration between research groups could speed up the development of more effective therapies.

Institutions with stronger connections are generally better positioned to conduct cutting-edge research due to greater information and resource exchange, while those that are more isolated show a need for initiatives that encourage partnerships and joint research projects. These findings are relevant for promoting collaborations between different institutions that can boost advances in research into lecithin and breast cancer.

To the best of our knowledge, this is the first scientometrics analysis of lecithin research in the context of breast cancer. To carry out this study, we used Bibliometrix to analyze the data, with some limitations. The exclusive choice of Bibliometrix may have restricted the breadth of the analysis, as other tools, such as VOSviewer or CiteSpace, offer different functionalities that could provide a more comprehensive view of the subject under investigation.

Despite the use of a single tool for analysis, different databases were used, which enriched the results. However, this approach also has its limitations. The use of several databases can result in incomplete information on the articles analyzed. This problem, however, can be solved by manual reviews by the authors (Alryalat, Malkawi, Momani, 2019). Thus, we recognize that a more comprehensive analysis could be achieved by integrating different tools, but the results obtained still provide a solid basis for understanding trends and collaborations in lecithin and breast cancer research.

5. CONCLUSION

The research addressed the use of lecithin in the treatment of breast cancer, applying a scientometrics methodology to map the field of publication. The search and selection of materials followed criteria to ensure the quality of the data collected. The study’s objective of identifying publication trends and patterns, main journals, most relevant authors, frequent keywords, and the influence of collaboration between researchers and institutions, providing a comprehensive overview of the current state of research on lecithin and breast cancer, was achieved.

Overall, the findings show trends in the field, with an increase in the number of research studies over time. This growth can be attributed to scientific advances and the growing interest in alternative therapies that use natural substances to treat cancer. In addition, the analysis revealed that the most cited keywords in the articles were consistent with the topic studied and that three specific journals are responsible for most of the scientific production in the area, and these have high impact factors, indicating the quality and influence of the studies published.

Among the main findings was the contribution of Le N, whose collaborations and publications left an important mark on the field. It was also observed that scientific production in the area is characterized by intense collaboration between certain researchers from certain groups, without the presence of solo authors. There is also strong collaboration between certain institutions, a few of which are responsible for most of the production, such as the Graduate University of Science and Technology and the Institute of Applied Materials Science.

The findings could guide future research, promoting the exploration of new therapeutic aspects and improving understanding of lecithin’s mechanisms of action. It is suggested that future studies explore other natural substances with therapeutic potential and develop new methodologies to optimize drug delivery.

AUTHOR CONTRIBUTIONS

All authors contributed to the conception and design of the study. The preparation of the material, data collection and analysis were carried out by Girlane Castro Costa Leite, and Gilson Carlos Castro Costa Leite. The first draft of the manuscript was written by Girlane Castro Costa Leite, and all authors commented on previous versions of the manuscript. All authors read and approved the final manuscript.

FINANCING

No funding was received to carry out this study.

DECLARATION OF CONFLICT OF INTEREST

The authors declare no competing interest

