Score Smooth, Frizz-Free Texture With The 12 Best Curly Hair Products (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
I love my curls, but that wasn’t always the case. After three very long years of trial-and-error and trying every product under the sun, I found the best curly hair products for my 3b/3c curls and learned to embrace my mop-top of a head and rock my curls every chance I get. The truth is curly hair is really unique and has a mind of its own, most of the time.
Meet Our Expert: Mia Emilio, senior stylist at NYC's DevaChan Salon
Fellow curly girl and senior stylist at DevaChan Salon in NYC, Mia Emilio, says all curls are different, but chances are if you get out of the shower and your hair has any type of bounce or ringlets, you’ve got naturally curly hair. “Curly hair has an oval-shaped hair follicle and is most likely affected by humidity,” Emilio says.
But, Emilio notes that all curls are different. Just because your favorite influencer rocks practically perfect spirals and yours just bend and shape however they want, doesn’t mean you don’t have curly hair. “Curl types can be similar, but we have to treat everyone’s curls 100% differently,” she warns. There’s a variety of textures and curl types that make everyone’s curls unique.
There’s one thing that stands true for all curly hair: It’s desperate for moisture. “With curly hair, natural oils have a harder time traveling down the hair follicle, which makes moisture and hydration crucial,” Emilio says. “We all need moisture to have healthy curly hair.” That’s the key when shopping for curly hair products to add to your daily regimen. You want super hydrating ingredients that lock moisture into place instead of letting it seep out. And Emilio says to try to avoid products with sulfates, alcohol, and silicones. These tend to dry the hair out and leave you with more problems than you started with.
Whether you’re just starting your curly hair journey or you’re a seasoned pro looking for a new holy grail, we rounded up the best curly hair products on the market to date. We’re talking hydrating cleansers, crunch-free gels, and even a miracle-working leave-in treatment (more on that below). Keep scrolling for the best curly hair products you’ll want to add to cart now.
Best Shampoo for Curly Hair
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo
Read more
Best Conditioner for Curly Hair
DevaCurl One Condition Original
Read more
Best Co-Wash for Curly Hair
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Quinoa Co-Wash
Read more
1
Best Shampoo for Curly Hair
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo
If you find yourself skipping traditional shampoos because they leave your curls feeling like a bale of hay, you're not alone. But there’s hope, because this defrizzing shampoo feels heavenly when you lather it up. It’s creamy and just suds-y enough to make you feel like your hair is clean without leaving it stripped dry. Plus, the Anti-Frizz Nano Technology helps seal the hair cuticle and form a barrier on strands so you don’t get those pesky frizzes an hour after you shampoo.
2
Best Conditioner for Curly Hair
DevaCurl One Condition Original
This conditioner is a cult-favorite for a reason and one of Emilio’s go-to picks for conditioning and styling curly hair. The foundation of perfect curls lies in a quality conditioner. “This conditioner is my favorite hair product and I could never live without it,” Emilio says. The best part is she says it’s safe to use daily. Prepare for buttery-soft ringlets with this gem.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Co-Wash for Curly Hair
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Quinoa Co-Wash
Co-washes are great for days when you want to reset your hair, but you don’t want to use a traditional shampoo. They’re also a go-to when curls are feeling extra knotty. This formula is full of superfoods like avocado and quinoa that help to give hair a shot of moisture and protect curls from environmental stressors.
4
Best Mask for Curly Hair
BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Hair Mask
Every curly girl needs a dependable hair mask because curly hair is, well, dry. This deep treatment will win your heart after just one use. It’s creamy, thick, luxurious and it literally melts tangles away. Not to mention, it’s formulated with Australian kakadu plum and starflower oil to promote collagen and elastin levels in the hair and keep breakage to a minimum.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Leave-In for Curly Hair
It's a 10 Coily Miracle Leave-In
This fan-favorite got a curly-approved transformation and we are loving it. If you’re a fan of the original Miracle Leave-In, you’ll love this one for curly and coily strands. It does all the same magic that we know and love—smooths, hydrates, adds shine, and strengthens—but the formula is a tiny bit thicker, giving strands a hydration boost. This is a go-to for super defined, shiny spirals.
6
Best Styling Cream for Curly Hair
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
A tried-and-true favorite, this tropical scented hair cream never disappoints. It’s affordable and easy to find at your local drugstore, plus it has just enough weight to keep curls in place without elongating them.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Gel for Curly Hair
Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Styling Gel
Now 20% Off
Not all curly girls use gel, but if you do you know the importance of finding a gel that keeps curls soft and natural-looking without the unwanted crunch most formulas add. It’s formulated with 70% organic ingredients, including aloe, honey, ginger, and babassu oil. Best of all, it doesn’t leave those unsightly white flakes once it dries.
8
Best Mousse for Curly Hair
Dove Beauty Curl Defining Mousse
Mousse is a great option for those with fine hair. It provides hold and definition without weighing delicate curls down. This affordable option helps to build natural-looking volume while keeping your curl pattern intact. Not to mention, it smells divine.
9
Best Edge Control for Curly Hair
PATTERN Edge Control Hair Wax
If you’re looking for a sleek, frizz-free style, reach for this edge control to keep those baby hairs in place. It won’t leave your hairline looking dry or greasy, but adds a natural sheen and a smooth finish.
10
Best Towel for Curly Hair
Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban
Word to the wise, don’t use a traditional bath towel on your curls. It can cause friction and break or damage your curls. Instead, try this hair turban. It cuts drying time in half and it helps to sop up the extra water before you add your favorite products. In a consumer test, 92% of users felt like using this towel left their hair less frizzy.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Brush for Curly Hair
Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Hair Brush
The jury is still out on using brushes on your curly hair. But if it’s what you choose (do you, girl), make sure you snag a brush that won’t rip through tangles and leave you with breakage and split ends. This brush has 325 two-tiered teeth which bend and flex around knots and tangles so you can slowly work them out instead of snapping your strands. Plus, you’ll find the long handle super helpful if you choose to detangle in the shower.
12
Best Scrunchies for Curly Hair
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies
We get it, you want to put your hair up, but you don’t want a crease in the middle of your curls when you want to sport your hair out the next day. That’s where these silk scrunchies come into play. They’re gentle and soft on your curls and are even safe to wear while you snooze. Trust us, stock up on these.
Andrea Jordan
Andrea Jordan is a freelance writer covering all things beauty, lifestyle, health and parenting. Her work has appeared on websites like OprahMag, Business Insider, StyleCaster, InStyle, and others. When she’s not writing, you can find her curled up on the couch reading a book or in the kitchen whipping up a new recipe.