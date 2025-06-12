Scottish brothers have high hopes for Three Card Brag in the Grand National (2025)

Businessmen Paddy and Scott Bryceland hope for Aintree bragging rights as their fancied horse takes on the big race

News Mark McGivern Chief Reporter 10:16, 05 Apr 2025

Brothers Paddy and Scott Bryceland are flying the flag for Scotland in the Grand National.

The Greenock-based businessmen have high hopes for their horse, Three Card Brag - and they think they may end up with bragging rights after it romps home.

‌



The Brycelands run a UK-wide facilities management company from their Scottish base will be at Aintree to shout on their big hope.

And they think the 20/1 shot has a great chance.

Paddy said: “We’re living the dream to be honest and we really are optimistic because Three Card Brag ticks a lot of boxes.

‌



“He has great form and he is well handicapped and we think we will like the marathon trip that the Grand National brings. We also booked the top UK jockey for the ride, so we’re all set.

“We’re very excited and we’ll have an exciting time, no matter what.”

‌



Paddy and Scott have already won the UK’s richest handicap race, The Ebor at York, with Magical Zoe last August, which was run over the flat. Paddy was presented with that trophy by Queen Camilla.

He said: “Having the Ebor and the Grand National winners would be a bit extraordinary, but bring it on.

“We just lap up every moment because who’d have thought that two brothers from Gourock would be having an opportunity like this.

‌

See Also Perth and Kinross Council splashes out on almost 1000 replacement wheelie bins

“We hope Scottish people support us - and if they have a flutter we obviously hope they win.”

Paul Binfield, spokesman for Irish bookie Paddy Power, said the other Paddy’s horse has a big chance.

‌



He said: “I spoke to Paddy Power yesterday and Three Card Brag was the one he picked from the field, as it should like the trip and it carries quite a low weight. They are both critical factors.

“It could do very well at a big price.”

‌



Another big Scottish interest lies with former Man United manager Alex Ferguson, who has made millions with his string of horses over the years.

His runner Hitman has been top class but is a 150/1 outsider in the big race.

According to research from BoyleSports, horses under Ferguson’s ownership have banked £6.8m in prize money.

‌



More than 150,000 people are expected to have descended on the course for the three-day racing festival.

This year’s Grand National Saturday is predicted to be a ‘grey’ day.

A record six of the punters’ favourites to win this year are all greys - Intense Raffles (9-1), Vanillier (10-1), Kandoo Kid (16-1), Hyland (20-1), Coko Beach (66-1), and Fil D’Or (80-1).

‌



Scots pundits are predicted to splurge a record £30 million on today's Grand National.

Pinstickers north of the border are expected to outspend the national average for the rest of the UK as the big race kicks off today at 4pm.

Scottish bookmakers, McBookie is predicting that Scots will outspend the UK average as bookies expect to take in £250 million for the Aintree Festival.

‌



Spokesman Paul Petrie said over a third of Scotland’s adult population will have a bet.

He said: “This is the busiest day of the year for bookmakers up and down the country and we are expecting a record day. We are a bit more relaxed this year with no Scottish runner and therefore expect a wide range of horses to be backed.”

Paul said he expects many pinstickers in Scotland to pick out Duffle Coat as their fancy - purely because of our Scottish weather.

Article continues below

He added: “We’ll see money on Hewick from folk in the Borders purely because it sounds like Hawick. It’s all about fun for most people.”

Last year’s winner, I am Maximus, is currently the 6/1 favourite.