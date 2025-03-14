Messages

Re: Which one to fix first? Mercury or AF? by joegrane 14 y

In a way you are lucky you had high Hg on your hair test. It is actually much more common to find very low Hg in hair. Hg fouls up transport/movement of many minerals. If you look through the hair tests at the online library used by members of the large yahoo chelation groups youll see this feature.http://livingnetwork.co.za/chelationnetwork/hairtest/hairtest3/Both Andrew Cutler and Boyd Haley write that Hg has a terrible impact on adrenals and related stress response hormones. In the large yahoo groups we find that members do well when they start to address adrenals and thyro ... 2,653 hits 1 of 1 (100%)

Forum: Adrenal Fatigue Chelation Support Chelation: Cutler

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1891654 Re: cheap heavy metal tests...anybody know of any out there by overtheedge 14 y

If your going to evaluate it using Andy Cutlers method you will want to get the essential elements hair test from direct labsit will contain many of the toxic elements as well as the essential elements which the other wouldnt provideaccording to him Mercury poisoning cannot be found by the direct level of mercury in the hair but rather symptoms of mineral transport derangement which would display in the Essential elements sectionCheck out http://livingnetwork.co.za/chelationnetwork/chelation-the-andy-cutler-protocol/ thats a great place to start, look at the list of individual ... 1,924 hits

Forum: Adrenal Fatigue CFS, ME, CFIDS Mercury Chelation Support Fibromyalgia Lyme ("Lime")

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1883584 Re: mercury chelation symptoms? by joegrane 13 y

 1.5 years and thats whats happened? Im glad youve made a lot of progress. How bad were your problems before you started the protocol? You can check out my pre chelation hair test--#354 at this site. Symptoms and history are included. I was not as sick as many in the chelation groups but bone density was already bad enough @ age 43 that I broke my leg from the power of my own muscles while just playing badminton with little nieces!http://livingnetwork.co.za/chelationnetwork/hairtest/hairtest22/I still have many gains ahead of me. I realize that a good portion of my gains ... 2,224 hits

Forum: Chelation: Cutler

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1896054 Re: My Iodine Experience so far....help? by cougar 13 y

Hi PG,so much good info here.a couple of other things to ponder:I could not take more that 50mg of Magnesium a day until last year .....I took Biocidin, a herbal antibiotic type thing. By the end of the schedule, I got constipated so I had to take magnesium to make things move...now I can generally do 600mg a day or so. I took it like this: 3drops x3, and increased 1 drop each following day: 4dropsx3, 5 drops x3, etc until I got to 15dropx3 and stayed there for about one week. Parasite cleanse.....if you are not seeing progress in a month or two with the new info, you ... 4,582 hits

Forum: Iodine Supplementation

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1901400 Re: Hair Test Results. by joegrane 13 y

Your hair test appears to match Cutlers Rule 5. According to his theory, it strongly suggests that heavy metals, especially mercury, are fouling up the movement--transport-- of minerals in your body. cf his book Hair test Interpetation--noamalgam.comThis is a very early version of his counting rules.http://onibasu.com/archives/am/2200.htmlObviously youll want to check for sources of arsenic--water, old pressure treated wood decks, etc.The lipoic acid that we use when chelating with the Cutler protocol does a nice job on arsenic as well as Hg.I really like this site ... 2,648 hits

Forum: Chelation: Cutler

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1898442 Re: Copper Toxicity Syndrome supplements by joegrane 13 y

No, the Cutler group members tend to use the DDI Hair elements siince this is what Cutler used for his book, Hair Test Interpretation--noamalgam.com. We usually post our hair tests at this site along with history info.http://livingnetwork.co.za/chelationnetwork/hairtest/hairtest3/So 2 hair analysis tests and 1 urine test told me no mercury problems so you can see how a person gets side tracked.You are not alone! Both Cutler and Dr Pompa say they both got similarly side tracked when they were in the diagnostic phase.I can take supplements for Adrenal exhaustion and I feel ... 7,981 hits

Forum: Chelation: Cutler

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1899983 Re: Which one is safer to take alone, DMSA or ALA? by joegrane 13 y

I agree with Eric, as long as the chelator is used *safely*.This is all quite complex. DMSA & ALA dont do exactly the same things. If you are trying to get rid of lead, DMSA is the preferred chelator; however if mercury is the problem, youll need to use ALA to get it out of your brain. Beware that incorrect use of ALA will often result in an *increase* of mercury in the brain! Cutler explains briefly in this discussion of a double blind study with mice.http://onibasu.com/archives/am/74605.html You can learn the basics in this discussion btw Cutler and Dr. Dan Pompa, ... 1,385 hits

Forum: Chelation: Cutler

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1900154 Re: I need your opinion. by joegrane See Also Prévalence de l’anémie ferriprive chez les femmes enceintes à YaoundéGolf Club Grips Rubber Swing Training Grip Grip Standard Tenter Training Tool • EUR 6,05

13 y

Forum: Chelation: Cutler Chelation Support

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1905998

Most members split capsules in half by eye. From his posts it seems that Cutler thinks this is acceptable. I purchased a similar scale but only accurate to .01g. A capsule containing 25mg ALA will have lots of filler bringing the total powder to over 100mg. So getting the capsules to within .01g seems reasonable. Also Ive found that when I split the capsule by eye, I generally get the dose to within +/-.01g.It gets tricky for those who have to get down to 5mg or less, for example for the autistic kids. A company that caters to those kids has 5mg capsules of ALA every ...

Re: Depression help needed by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Depression Adrenal Fatigue Supplements Support Brain Fog ADD/ADHD

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1912805

Have you ever gotten a hair test? From the 200 or so Ive seen along with symptom history it seems that when a person has hi-norm or higher cadmium the person also has symptoms of ADD (often inattentive form) and or catecholamine depression.I am one such person. I also have/had bone density problems in my early 40s where the endocrinologist did not know why. He never asked about my exposure to lead and cadmium in renovation construction since childhood.After 1.5 yrs of Cutler Protocol chelation many symptoms are better. Ive just gone off the ADD meds and am just using supplem ...

Re: Brain fog until specific time at night? (for me it's ... by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Brain Fog ADD/ADHD Autoimmune Diseases IBS Depression

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1912808

For 15 yrs brain fog was the one symptom I could not manage significantly. I knew it would get worse if I would crash from not eating or eating candy and then nothing for a while; however a diet for reactive hypoglycemia did not resolve the problem.Brain fog and lots of other symptoms have declined nicely after 1.5 yrs of cutler protocol chelation. Based on your symptom list, if youve never considered heavy metals, HMs, I think youd be wise to consider them. I am so grateful that I did. After my doctors said they did not know why I had a bone density problem in my early 40 ...

Re: Am I fighting a losing battle here?? by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Adrenal Fatigue

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1912812

I can no longer tolerate the preg, I get a racing heart and bouts of sweating.Sounds like too much DHEA! Please consider discontinuing and go to your doctor to get adrenal/sex hormone testing.I had those symptoms when supplementing DHEA even though my doctor had tested and I was taking less than he recommended for about 2 yrs. I started chelating out heavy metals which has had an enormously positive effect on my life! However the Cutler chelation protocol encourages zinc as well which I hear is involved in making testosterone. My guess is that the combo was too much.I ...

by joegrane

13 y

Forum: ADD/ADHD

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1912838

Has anyone gotten a hair test and had hi-normal or higher cadmium?Ive seen about 200 hair tests over the past two years. It seems that when there is hi-norm or higher Cd, there are usually symptoms of ADD or catecholamine depression (lethargy, poor motivation, etc).There are 500+ hair tests at the following site along with medical history information.http://livingnetwork.co.za/chelationnetwork/hairtest/hairtest3/These are examples: 411 492 354 368.It might be that there is a nasty synergistic effect when Cd and another toxin or toxins are involved, maybe mercury or lea ...

Re: Cilantro and Nickel-Cobalt bridges by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Mercury Chelation Support Chemistry Dental Support

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1934977

I suggest that you reconsider and think about what is happening. It is complex and there are lots of opinions. After I spent many dozens of hours reading various viewpoints I settled on Cutlers protocol. It seemed to be the most conservative and safe method I could find. It also seemed that few people reported nasty long term sfx and many were reporting long term gains.Ive been in the chelation groups for two years now. Some of the saddest stories Ive heard have been from those who actually had a rather serious mercury problem and used cilantro. It seems that it actually c ...

Re: what is happening, copper detox? by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Chelation: Cutler

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1941529

Your high copper might be due to mercurys effects on the liver. There is so much for you to learn! Veteran members wont be surprised by your list of symptoms. Re Mo, fog and candida. This is expected. Do a search of acetaldehyde. Mo also helps the body convert sulfite to the typically desirable sulfate. However it seems that those with certain liver problems dont tolerate too much sulfate. Do you have symptoms of adrenal fatigue. One of the adrenal hormones is aldesterone which is involved in sodium and potassium regulation. Maybe an electrolyte imbalance is involved. ...

Re: low dopac elevated dopamine by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Ask CureZone ADD/ADHD Depression Adrenal Fatigue Neurology

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1951537

i took a nuerotransmitter test and it states that my dopamine is high but dopac is low. low adrenal aswell and low epinphrenelevated glutimate and gaba low seretonin.the biggest puzzle is what is dopamine doing cause i never feel pleasure and always depressed but seretonin makes things worse like 5 htp and st johns wort. how can i increase dopacc to help utilize the dopamine.Have you tried taking B6 or a multi B containing B6?What is dopacc? Is that also known as L Dopa?Have you tried consuming more foods that contain copper? Im not suggesting this long term without follo ...

Re: New...help please by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Ask CureZone CFS, ME, CFIDS Hypoglycemia

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1951557

Have you tried using some supplements that are often helpful for your symptoms. That might enable you to use lower doses of medications with fewer sfx.Magnesium easily would be the first thing Id try, probably 2 or more times per day.GABA is an obvious thing to try.Some find pregnenolone and adrenal cortex extract useful to assist adrenals but only so you could reduce the dose of meds, not replace them when there is a serious case.There is much more that could be said.At some point you might also get a hair test to see if heavy metals are a factor. There are 600+ hai ...

Re: Chronic EBV. by joegrane

13 y

Forum: EBV Epstein-Barr Colloidal Silver Brain Fog Anxiety Adrenal Fatigue Hyperthyroid

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1952356

These things can be caused by heavy metals (HMs) or at least HMs can be a contributing factor. If you have not considered them previously, doesnt it make sense to do so?HMs especially mercury affect the immune system, stress response and so many other systems. When I was first learning about HMs I found it hard to believe that so many illnesses can have HMs as an underlying factor. Then I learned about how they do their damage.For example, mercury (Hg) displaces zinc in various body chemicals. Zinc is used in the immune system, for detox, various enzymes. We would not make th ...

Re: ALA 100mg every 3 hours or 4? by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Chelation: Cutler Chelation Support

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1928504

Is it alright to take ALA every 4 hours as opposed to every 3?== That is stretching it. I think only a few will tolerate the sfx and it probably will delay the progress. Cutler seems to think that 4hrs overnight is often okay with the slower metabolism. I feel better when taking it more frequently than 3 hrs. I am that way with food and some medicines too--reactive hypoglycemia symptoms.Just realized that the ALA caps I have contain 250mgs. Can I dilute that into liquid? How long will that liquid keep if I can?== He seems to think so for autistic kids who cant swallow. I d ...

Re: Think Im cured by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Adrenal Fatigue IBS Hypothyroid CFS, ME, CFIDS Cancer Support EBV Epstein-Barr

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1933060

On the bright side the copper is down from 280 to 170== Great to see the positive movement. I hear it takes a few months to get back into to the normal range, maybe longer if there are liver of bile flow issues. Joe, glad your doing well. You said your girl has Hg issues to, I have to wonder if the personality effects of the metal had an effect on compatibility== Cutler has said that this is true from his experience!I definitely have some anxiety issues, my overall perspective is very negative== This seems to improve as the HMs come out but probably takes 1+ yr. ...

Just got my second hair test back by overtheedge

13 y

Forum: Adrenal Fatigue Chelation: Cutler Anxiety

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1933478

http://livingnetwork.co.za/chelationnetwork/hairtest/hairtest3/Mine is #506 in that listFor some odd reason I cant see both hairtests when using Safari as my browserThis post is a sort of followup to the one in the following link: http://curezone.com/forums/am.asp?i=1910953&s=1#i1Unfortunately I no longer think I am cured as I did back then. Stress from school has torn my health apart and left me worse off than I was beforeAs stated in that post, I have been taking zinc and molybdenum to combat the copper problemThe copper is down from the first hair test but, unfo ...

Re: What are the most strongest natural chelators? by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Chelation Support Amalgam Replacement Chelation: Cutler

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1934095

You can injure yourself using natural chelators like cilantro and can poison yourself with table salt , so nothing can be termed completely safe - follow the established protocol that works!That is *so* true! A close female friend had been doing so nicely on Cutlers system for about 4 months--sleeping normally for the first time in her adult life, better mental focus, less fog, better stress tolerance, etc. However the maker of her multivitamin changed the formulation and included Alpha Lipoic Acid!. She did not realize it and took it just twice daily for a week or so. She ...

Re: Think Im cured by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Adrenal Fatigue IBS Hypothyroid CFS, ME, CFIDS Cancer Support EBV Epstein-Barr

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1926110

perhaps Im missing something, what other options are there in designating and treating such a difficult illness?Oh, there are so many possibilities. My understanding is that Hg and HMs cause or exacerbate many problems! A. Cutler has a book full of issues and tips for dealing with them. noamalgam.com. If your hair test comes back suspicious for Hg I recommend that book.Seems that about 40% of folks with an Hg problem also dont tolerate foods that are high in sulfur/thiols. Eggs are on the list. The site that posts our hair tests also have a page on the subject. http://li ...

Re: zirconium oxide and aluminum oxide fixed bridge by indigoaura

13 y

Forum: Dental Support Dental Health Chelation Support Chelation: Cutler Chemistry

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1926198

Aluminum oxide is what porcelain is made from. The jury is out on this one - dentists say its 100% safe and the aluminum is not water soluble so cant enter the bloodstream, though Huggins found neurological damage in people with porcelain fillings.I went with the composite TPH3 since it is BPA and metal free. You can always get bio-compatibility tests done if you think it will be an issue.material safety data sheet on TPH3:http://www.livingnetwork.co.za/files/tph3.pdfIt seems that there is NO filling material that doesnt contain questionable things. For instance TPH3 co ...

Re: ALA 100mg every 3 hours or 4? by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Chelation: Cutler Chelation Support

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1923288

Again, I really doubt that ALA *directly* impacts thyroid. Cutler explains in his writings that selenium binds rather tightly with Hg, thus keeping it from causing problems. Therefore in a person who has exposure to Hg, it would not be surprising if the person has less than optimal levels of Se for conversion of T4 to he active T3. cf noamalgam.comCutler recommends that people take some Se as a part of their supplement support. I seem to need more of it while Im chelating. The chelators are kicking up (mobilizing) Hg as a part of the chelation process and I assume additional S ...

Re: Sick for many years, leaky gut questions! by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Leaky Gut Candida Support Autoimmune Diseases

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1920107

Im sorry to hear about your situation but I can identify with it somewhat. I was sick with a list of issues for 10 yrs before I really made any progress. Im certainly not saying that my situation is the same as everyones but apparently I have/had a heavy metal problem. Basically if you have a list of symptoms that medicine has not been able to resolve and those symptoms could be caused by heavy metals, doesnt is make sense to consider HMs?Members of the chelaton groups sometimes start with a simple hair test and then look for either toxic elements or the effects of HMs, ...

Re: Cutler's Protocol by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Chelation: Cutler Mercury Chelation Support

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1917194

I agree with Eric.Check out these links.Mercury exposure at work & inappropriate ALA use--check out symptoms under hair test #455.http://livingnetwork.co.za/chelationnetwork/hairtest/hairtest3/Video from U of Calgary of neuron cell membrane damage.http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDnfeIwd0wIThe video by B. Haley explains more of the related biochemistry.http://www.myspace.com/video/vid/7383821Organic Hg readily crosses the blood brain barrier and can be converted to inorganic Hg. The latter has something like a 20 yr half life in the brain. It does not cross the bbb ...

Re: HELP! How I screwed myself up... literally -.- by cougar

13 y

Forum: Adrenal Fatigue Sex Hypothyroid CFS, ME, CFIDS PCOS Iodine Supplementation

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1917241

It is very possible and likely even that Iodine could be a big help to you. Your symptoms as you describe them are some classic hypothyroid symptoms and since the iodized salt helped a tiny bit you might try taking more. Like in the 50-100mg range with the companion nutrients that we suggest on this iodine forum.all the bodies hormones need iodine to work right.read the iodine answers section of this forum for some of the basics. I will post my list of Iodine links again so you have them all in one place and can peruse.and yes one filling can be enough to poison you. mercury ...

Re: Undetectable Lithium is an indicator of mercury? by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Chelation: Cutler Chelation Support Mercury

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1918440

If you check out the 600 hair tests from members of the Cutler chelation groups youll see that the most commonly low element is Li. http://livingnetwork.co.za/chelationnetwork/hairtest/hairtest3/I doubt that his opinion has changed on Li and Hg--cf p 108 of HTI book.It was the lowest element on the hair test of both me and a close friend. We both really like the effects of the 5mg supplements that Andy mentions in his hair test book. One of the yahoo chelation group moderators likes it too. Not too many years ago I was on a low dose of a mood stabilizer medicine. After 1. ...

Re: Concerned about chronic sinusitis by mjita

13 y

Forum: Candida Support Anxiety Sinuses Nasal Rinse/Sinus Rinse Symptoms

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1912679

Dear the Herbalist and any one elseI would really appreciate your support in curing my chronic sinus problems. Just sounds like you know what you doingTo start with I will try get the remedy above - forgive the question but is this to be used in the nose or taken orally?My story the short version:49 - male - progressively lazy and putting on weight 85kg, 6 foot tall - do tai ji weekly - typical good/bad mostly vegeterian for 30 years - will eat really well 3 months and then binge for 9. Pretty sure i have chronic candida considering paying the fortune in SA for ThreeLac www.thefo ...

Re: Here is my Tissue Mineral Analysis by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Adrenal Fatigue

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1917017

Andy Cutler would probably agree about dealing with the copper before addressing heavy metals. Most of your essential elements are low or low normal. Cutler has a theory about this phenomena that he describes in his book, Hair test interpretation--noamalgam.comAn early version of the theory is in this discussion for those who are interested in statistics.http://onibasu.com/archives/am/2200.htmlAccording to his theory your hair test seems to be suspicious for the impact of mercury on mineral transport (movement of minerals). Youd expect to see mercury in hair but that ...

Re: Here is my Tissue Mineral Analysis by joegrane

13 y

Forum: Adrenal Fatigue

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1917135

I had mine done by ARL late last summer and my Calcium was sky high ( which was inter. as Bio-unavailable copper,even though my copper level was low on the results.This is all so complex. According to Cutler sometimes when an element is high in hair it is because the body cannot hold onto it, not that the levels in the body are necessarily high. He gets into it in his hair test book--noamalgam.comWas your Mg fairly high too while your Na and K were low normal or lower? This is sometimes thought to be a hint of low adrenal function and maybe low thyroid too--cf cutler.A clo ...

Re: The "Black" Plague by MH by Zoebess

16 y

Forum: Ask Barefoot

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1520226

This article says there was chemtrailinginvolved in detonating this plague thatis coming~~ http://fto.co.za/news/trail-pneumonic-plague-ukraine-chemtrails-spray-fears-vaccine-2009110815746.htmlI have told the other people who live herethat when the pneumonic plague hits our neckof the woods, they can count on me stayinghome. Interestingly, the US media is moresilent than vocal on this topic so when ithits, stuff to help may be hard to find. Nowis the time to prepare. I am preparing tohunker down in the country where I have notseen anyone this whole week except t ...

Re: Morning stiffnes and lowerback pain anyone? by Labrat The Tenacious

15 y

Forum: Parasites: Drugs

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1623903

danielaprivat,First Im not sure what abx is. I assume you mean antibiotics. Antibiotics are used to treat Reiters Syndrome. They are used not only to address a possible bacterial infection but also as Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disease-modifying_antirheumatic_drughttp://www.arthritis.co.za/dmard.htmlThey are helpful but in my case only relieve some pain and slow the course of the disease. They have not been curative for me. My lower back pain and morning stiffness are better but not gone. They may never be gone. There ...

Re: large cavities best replacement options by fico

15 y

Forum: Amalgam Replacement

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1638029

Hello Chrisno mony for gold.when you say ceramic do you mean porcelain?porcelain wear off the oppossing tooth and is not metal free.Im looking for a safe, durable, metal free option for big and high traffic area cavities.the ideal filling look like does not exist right now, so I have to go for the less evil, while I strenght the teeth with diet.per: http://livingnetwork.co.za/drclarknetwork/dental-work/dr-clarks-dental-materials/ Dr Clarks safest recommendation as filling are FILTEK Z250 by 3M here you can see a comparative chart about volumetric shrinkage:http://so ...

Do I supplement for Adrenal fatigue before iodine supplem... by sancho260

16 y

Forum: Iodine Supplementation

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1526646

I recently have a hair analysis which says I have type 1 slow metabolism & tendency toward under active thyroid & adrenal function. I read from some source that the adrenal function needs to be supported first before supporting the thyroid.http://featherstone.bravehost.com/thyroid/peatfieldadrenal.htmlhttp://livingnetwork.co.za/hormones/adrenal-fatigue/Does it apply to iodine supplementation; does iodine it support the adrenal function at the same time? What are the natural adrenal support method?Some site says the Selenium Methyl selenocysteine is more effective than s ...

Re: I'll be darned. Could it be the nettle leaf tea? by Ginagirl

16 y

Forum: The Truth in Medicine

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1527907

ashwagandha is in my herbal kit; it is one of the few things I can take right before bedtime without disturbing my sleep.Talking about sleep and adrenals; is this about right?;Adrenal insufficiency is linked to insomnia in two ways.http://livingnetwork.co.za/hormones/adrenal-fatigue/If your cortisol drops too low during the night your blood sugar drops too. Your body compensate by releasing adrenaline as an emergency measure to mobilize more sugar. This has the effect of waking you in an instant. This can be reduced by eating high protein snack before retiring e.g. sardines ...

Re: Worse than ever by blues

16 y

Forum: Acne Seborrheic Derm. Dry Skin Cleansing. Immunity Sebaceous Cyst

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1517623

It sounds awful. Ive been in hell on earth a long time too.I speed read your posts and really dont know much about you, not even if you are male or female, at what age this started etc... You say youve tried everything and that anything mentioned you have probably tried, almost as if we shouldnt even bother mentioning something, and so probably many dont. I do get your frustration though.Better that you list all the things youve done, so people can see the gaps in what you might not have done.Are you oily skin or dry skin? S-dermatitis or psoriasis? Oily skin can cause th ...

Re: MH is there some things that can stir up more mercury... by MH 108

16 y

Forum: Ask Barefoot

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1482855

have read this from Andy Cutler and elsewhere which say it can mobilise mercury and then it redistributes? SURE, DIRTY KIDNEYS ARE DIRTY FILTERS AND EVERY HUMAN THAT EVER DID CHELATION THERAPY JUST STIRED UP THEIR MUD, PCKED IT IN THE LIVER AND RE-DISTRIBUTED IT ALONG WITH THE HUGE AMOUNT OF TITANIUM DIOXIDE TYPE METALS.....MERCURY WILL REDISTRIBUTE JUST AS IT DOES FROM THE TEETH TO THE ORGANS AND EVERY CELL IN THE ENTIRE BODY....THAT IS A NO BRAINER, NO BOOK NEED TELL US THAT.They mention Papaya and Pineapple as one that can mobilise it in your body? THE 2 FRUITS WILL, ESPECIALLY ...

Re: Root Canels and options by peggyaus

16 y

Forum: Root Canals

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1483569

Hello thereI dont have exact experiences to yours, but I do have a history of poisening through a root canal (it was filled with mercury) done a few decades ago. It caused shocking issues for me. I had it out. I have missing teeth and crowns and a bridge in other teeth. Ive had all my amalgams replaced.Do you have any noticeable symptoms? Any swelling, redness, allergies?Some ideas that I can think of off the top of my head for you might be (without doing anything drastic):. Gentle oil pulling to help clean around gum and tooth line. Use oil of oregano powder to ...

Re: A tricky topic. by Zoebess

16 y

Forum: The Truth in Medicine

www.curezone.org/forums/fm.asp?i=1506938

Let me know what you hear aboutthe penis enlargement~~I get themnonstop and I do not even have apenis~!About your daughter, I agree withthe others about her young agebeing a factor right now. She hasnot even had time to achieve herfull growth.There are ways to enlarge the breastsbut the other side effects would notbe appropriate for a young girl who isnot sexually active. The exercises arecalled Deer Exercises. I have providedinfo below about the deer exercises andthen another link below the first twowhich is another system of exercises forbreast h ...