Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment: What Over-the-Counter Options Are Available? | MySebDermTeam (2025)

Living with seborrheic dermatitis can be challenging, and while there’s no cure, there are many over-the-counter (OTC) treatments that can help manage symptoms. This common skin condition causes scaly patches and dandruff, often on oily areas of the body like the face, scalp, and chest.

The main goal of treatment is to minimize inflammation and itching and control the growth of a yeast on the skin called Malassezia. You may need to try a combination of treatments to find what works best for you. This article explores some over-the-counter remedies to help relieve your symptoms.

Understanding Seborrheic Dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a long-term inflammatory skin condition that can affect people of all ages and skin types. The exact cause of seborrheic dermatitis is unknown, but many believe it is related to an overgrowth of Malassezia, a type of yeast that naturally lives on the skin.

Symptoms can vary depending on your skin type and tone. For example, scales and rashes may appear red or pink on lighter skin, but they might look brown on darker skin tones.

Some common symptoms include:

Skin flakes on the body or dandruff in your hair, eyebrows, and the sides of the nose

Greasy patches of skin with flaky yellow or white scales

Redness (usually in people with lighter skin tones)

Itching

A burning sensation

Symptoms can sometimes improve on their own, but treatments can help provide relief and minimize flare-ups in the future.

Common Over-the-Counter Treatments

There are many OTC products that can help treat seborrheic dermatitis, including shampoos, creams, gels, foams, and moisturizers. Each contains active ingredients that help seborrheic dermatitis symptoms.

Usage and dosage may vary by brand, so always talk to your health care provider and refer to the label before applying. For dosage information for children, consult a doctor or dermatologist.

Ketoconazole

Ketoconazole is an antifungal agent that works by killing or stopping the growth of the yeast that is believed to cause seborrheic dermatitis. It can reduce scaling, itching, and skin discoloration. You can find ketoconazole in OTC shampoos and topical creams, foams, and gels. Some brand names of products containing ketoconazole are Nizoral A-D, Extina, Ketodan Kit, Xolegel, and Kuric.

Creams

Ketoconazole creams can be applied to the affected skin and the surrounding areas twice a day. Symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis usually take some time to clear up, so it’s important to continue using creams for the suggested time frame. It could take a few weeks to see results, and continued use is needed to control symptoms long term. Try your best not to miss applications.

Foams

To use ketoconazole foam, spray a small amount onto a cool surface to keep it from melting. Then, with clean hands, rub a small amount over the affected areas until the foam completely dissolves into the skin. Wash your hands after applying. If needed, move hair out of the way so the foam can be massaged directly into the skin. Foams can be applied twice a day. Treatment usually lasts for up to four weeks and is then repeated after a short break.

Be aware that this form of ketoconazole is flammable. It’s important to keep it away from heat.

Gels

Gels should be rubbed into affected areas with clean hands twice a day for two weeks. Once applied, try to keep the area dry for at least three hours. After applying, if you need to use sunscreen or other cosmetic products, like makeup, wait at least 30 minutes.

Ketoconazole gels may also be flammable, so avoid using them near open flames.

Shampoos

To treat dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis on the scalp, you can use ketoconazole 1 percent shampoo three to four times a week for eight weeks. Repeat as needed for maintenance. Apply the shampoo to wet hair, then lather it into your entire scalp. After letting it sit for five minutes, rinse with warm water. Repeat the process once more for best results.

It’s also available as 2 percent ketoconazole shampoo, but it’s typically used to relieve other conditions, such as tinea versicolor.

One MySebDermTeam member found relief by using a combination of ketoconazole products. They shared, “I now use shampoo with ketoconazole every two to three days and apply ketoconazole 2 percent cream on my scalp once a day. I’ve been using both for a few months. I’m getting relief from the itching, scaling, and burning sensation.”

Selenium Sulfide

Selenium sulfide is another antifungal medication used to reduce the scaling and flaking associated with seborrheic dermatitis. It’s most commonly used to provide relief on the scalp and is available as a lotion, foam, and shampoo. Popular brands include Selsun Blue, Tersi Foam, and Excel.

Shampoos

To use selenium sulfide shampoos, wet your hair with lukewarm water. Apply enough shampoo to cover your scalp completely. Lather and leave it on for two to three minutes before rinsing. For best results, repeat the process once more. Shampoo with 1 percent strength shampoo should be used twice a week. For higher strengths, like 2.5 percent strength, follow your doctor’s instructions.

See Also Antifungal Medicines: What to Know and How They Help

If your hair is light (blonde or gray) or chemically treated (dyed or permanently altered), wash it for at least five minutes after using selenium sulfide to prevent discoloration. Be sure to wash your hands after applying the shampoo.

In a 2024 study, 73.3 percent of participants noticed less itching and oiliness on their scalp after using 2.5 percent selenium sulfide shampoo for four weeks.

Lotions

For selenium sulfide lotions, apply them to your scalp twice a week. If you’re using a higher-strength lotion, only apply the lotion for up to two weeks.

Zinc Pyrithione

Zinc pyrithione has antifungal properties and is often used to treat dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. It works by targeting the fungus that causes these skin conditions and helps reduce flaking. Zinc pyrithione is available in several forms, including creams, sprays, soaps, shampoos, and solutions. Popular OTC brands of zinc pyrithione include Head & Shoulders 2-in-1, DermaZinc, DHS Zinc, Zincon, ZnP, and Brylcreem Anti-Dandruff.

Shampoos

To use zinc pyrithione shampoo, massage it into wet hair and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing. This shampoo is mild enough to be used every day. For best results, use it consistently for at least two weeks.

Soaps, Creams, Sprays, and Lotions

Zinc pyrithione bar soaps, creams, sprays, and scalp lotions can be applied to the affected areas one to three times a day, as instructed by your doctor.

Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is another common active ingredient in OTC products. It works as a descaling agent to soften and remove scales or flakes from the skin. Salicylic acid may be combined with other active ingredients, like sulfur or coal tar, to increase effectiveness.

Many dandruff shampoos such as Neutrogena T/Sal, Aliclen, Dermarest, Ionil, Keralyt, P&S, Salex, and Thera-Sal, contain salicylic acid. Salicylic acid is also available as topical creams, lotions, gels, and wipes, with different strengths.

Some types of salicylic acid can be used multiple times a day or week, so always follow the product label’s instructions closely. Work with your doctor or dermatologist to find the best treatment plan. To use as a shampoo, shake the bottle well, then massage the product into damp hair, creating a lather. Rinse it out completely.

A few members of MySebDermTeam have shared their experiences with salicylic acid. One said, “It helped me with the healing process and killed the overgrowth of bacteria. Just follow instructions so you don’t get a chemical burn.”

Cortisone

You can use 1 percent hydrocortisone cream (such as Cortaid) daily on the face for up to two weeks. After that, take a week off before using it again. This helps reduce inflammation, redness, and scaliness.

Choosing the Right OTC Treatment

With so many treatment options available, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. Work with your health care provider to find the best treatment options for you. Here are some tips for choosing OTC treatment options:

Be patient — Most treatments take a few weeks to show results. It can take up to a year for symptoms to fully improve. Keep in mind that this condition may be chronic. Frequent cleansing and consistent treatment are key.

Read labels carefully — Look for products with active ingredients like those mentioned in this article, or ones specifically made for seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff. Because seborrheic dermatitis is a type of eczema, you can look for products that have the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. These products have been tested for irritants.

Be aware of side effects — Some products may cause irritation or dryness. If this happens, consult your health care provider.

While OTC treatments can be effective, it’s important to talk to your health care provider to find the best treatment options for your specific needs. Your doctor can give you personalized advice and, if necessary, prescribe stronger treatment options.

Seborrheic dermatitis is a common but manageable condition. With the right OTC treatments and self-care strategies, many people find significant relief. Keep in mind that what works best can vary from person to person. It may take some trial and error to find the most effective treatment for you.

Talk With Others Who Understand

MySebDermTeam is the social network for people with seborrheic dermatitis and their loved ones. On MySebDermTeam, more than 17,000 members come together to ask questions, give advice, and share their stories with others who understand life with seborrheic dermatitis.

Are you living with seborrheic dermatitis? Have you tried any over-the-counter treatments? Share your experience in the comments below, or start a conversation by posting on your Activities page.