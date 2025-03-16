Self-Tanner VS Bronzer - What Is The Difference? - Women's Beauty, Skin & Haircare Advice (2025)

Bronzers and self-tanners do virtually the same thing. Two of them have the ability to darken the color of the skin temporarily without involving the ultraviolet rays of the sun. So, people use them interchangeably. Of course, they are not the same thing.

What Is A Self-Tanner?

A self-tanner is a cream, lotion, or spray applied to the skin to darken its color. The product contains DHA (dihydroxyacetone), and this is what darkens the color of the skin artificially and temporarily. The substance reacts chemically with the amino acids of dead skin cells to form a particular type of pigment.

This pigment darkens the skin and gives it a great tan. And the tan looks natural even though it is artificial and temporary. The tan will begin to fade out gradually after a few days. Unfortunately, the tan given by a self-tanner does not last as long as the one created by suntanning. That’s why the former is called fake tan.

Self-tanners are available in the following forms:

Spray

Lotion

Mouse

Gel

What Is A Bronzer?

A bronzer is more like a cosmetic product that lasts for only a few hours. It comes in the form of powder or liquid. Just like a self-tanner, it also darkens the color of the skin, but it adds a certain glow to it. This glow gives the skin the color of bronze. That’s why it is called a bronzer.

While a self-tanner is applied to every part of the body, a bronzer is meant for only the face. It gives three shades of darkened color. And it is easier to apply than self-tanners.

What Are The Differences Between A Self-Tanner And A Bronzer?

Even though the two products are meant for virtually the same purpose, they are different, and they work differently. So, you can’t substitute one for the other. It is important to have both products at home. They have three major differences, and these differences have been discussed right below.

1. Application

A self-tanner is applied to every part of the body from the head to the toe, while a bronzer is applied to only the face. A self-tanner has to work on every part of your body because having an uneven tan can be embarrassing. Your tan needs to be uniform and smooth.

It is even possible to apply a bronzer on your face after you have applied a self-tanner on every part of your body with the face included. Since the bronzer is meant for only the face, you’ll need less quantity of a bronzer and a higher quantity of a tanner.

2. Duration

The skin tone given by a bronzer usually lasts for a few hours. It will wear off in 24 hours or sooner. Without rinsing your face, it will disappear, but rinsing your face facilitates the wearing off. On the other hand, the tan of a self-tanner will last for about 6 to 10 days or longer. It will start fading gradually after a few days.

3. Fading Speed

Self-tan fades gradually. It starts fading on the 5th to 6th day, and it will continue to fade until the 10th day. By the 11th day, it would have gone. On the other hand, the effect of a bronzer disappears quickly within a few hours. By your bedtime, it would have gone.

4. Water Effect

Water does not affect self-tan. If you take your shower several times after applying a self-tanner, nothing will happen. However, a shower will not affect your self-tan only if you don’t use soap. Unfortunately, water can rinse off your bronzer from your face. In other words, if you take a shower after using a bronzer, it will wash off.

So, you should never take a shower or rinse your face after applying a bronzer, except if you want to clean it off. This also implies that you should avoid rigorous activities that will make you sweat. Sweating can wipe out your bronzer unevenly, but it has no effect on self-tan.

5. Ingredients:

Bronzers And Tanners Have Different Ingredients. The Ingredients In A Bronzer Are:

Talc

Magnesium Stearate

Dimethicone

Isopropyl Isostearate

PentaerythritylTetraisostearate

Petrolatum,

Silica DimethylSilylate

Methylparaben

Propylparaben

On The Other Hand, The Ingredients Of A Self-Tanner Are:

Dihydroxyacetone (DHA)

Erythrulose

Smoothing agents

What Situation Requires The Use Of A Bronzer?

Now that you know the differences between the two products, you’d want to know when to use each of them. When you’re going for an event in the days of winter and every part of your body is covered, you can use the bronzer. After all, your face will be the only exposed part of your body.

Also, if you’re going to a party or other outing on short notice, you may not have the time to self-tan. In that situation, you need to apply a bronzer since it is easier and faster to apply.

What Situation Requires The Use Of A Self-Tanner?

If you’re planning to hit the beach where you’ll expose all your body in your shorts, bikini, or swimsuit, it is better to use a self-tanner and ensure that the color of your skin is darkened uniformly. People will easily notice the uneven tan, and it can be a little embarrassing.

Which Is Safer Between A Self-Tanner And A Bronzer?

None of them is safer than the other. What we can tell you is that both of them are safe. You can use any of them. You can apply either of them to your skin. Both products have been used for years and none of their users have had any health issues.

Can I Apply A Bronzer To Every Part Of My Body?

As a matter of fact, you can apply it to every part of the body, but it is meant for the face. It gives the face, a smooth, glowing, golden tan. However, you need to apply the bronzer properly if you must get the desired results.

Does Bronzing Require Exfoliation?

Yes and no. No, because you can apply a bronzer on your face without shaving and exfoliating your face. It’s just that you won’t get a great tan. On the other, yes, because if you want the best results from your bronzer, you need to exfoliate and also shave your skin. In fact, it is better to shave and exfoliate a day before you apply the bronzer on your face.

I Already Have A Self-Tanner Do I Need A Bronzer Too?

Yes, you need a bronzer too. A bronzer serves a different purpose from a tanner. A self tanner gives you a tan, while a bronzer gives the golden look. However, this is optional. If you’re satisfied with the results of you’re the appearance of your tan, you don’t really have to apply a bronzer. Finally, you need to bear in mind that a self tanner is for the entire body, but a bronzer is only for the face.

Bronzers Are Available In What Form?

There are several brands of bronzers and they come in a variety of forms. Bronzers are available as a lotion, cream, liquid, serum, powder, drops, spray, and mousse. You will only choose any of them according to your personal preference. As far us, we think the result is more important than the form of the bronzer. Therefore, you should stick with the one bronzer that gives you the best look regardless of its form.

How Long Does A Bronzer Last?

The duration of a self tanner varies slightly from tanner to tanner. It also depends on how you have applied it. Generally, you should expect your tanner to last for about 5 to 10 days. What really matters is even fading. It is cool when your tanner fades evenly and gracefully. In addition, you can apply a moisturizer on your skin to increase the duration of your tan.

Can I Take A Shower After Applying A Bronzer?

No, except if you want to remove your bronzer. Water can rinse it off.

To wrap up this piece, here’s a quick recap of what has been discussed in the article. Even though they perform similar functions, bronzers and self-tanners are not the same. A self-tanner is applied to every part of the body, while a bronzer is applied to only the face. In addition, their ingredients are also different.

Furthermore, a tan lasts for about 6 to 10 days, but bronzers last for only a few hours, usually less than 24 hours. Water has no effect on self-tan, but it can wipe off bronzers. Most of all, you need to have both of them since one of them cannot substitute the other.

Final Thoughts

To wrap up this piece, here’s a quick recap of what has been discussed in the article. Even though they perform similar functions, bronzers and self-tanners are not the same. A self-tanner is applied to every part of the body, while a bronzer is applied to only the face. In addition, their ingredients are also different.

Furthermore, a tan lasts for about 6 to 10 days, but bronzers last for only a few hours, usually less than 24 hours. Water has no effect on self-tan, but it can wipe off bronzers. Most of all, you need to have both of them since one of them cannot substitute the other.