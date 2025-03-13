semperguard® latex force (2025)

Single use protective glove – PPE category III (protection against chemical substances for limited time*) as set out in PPE Regulation (EU) 2016/425

Medical device class I as set out in MD Regulation (EU) 2017/745

Suitable for food contact as set out in Regulation (EC) 1935/2004 on Food Contact Materials

*Please note that all Sempermed products must be used in accordance with the Sempermed chemical resistanceand the respective declaration of conformity.

Failure to observe this information, in particular with regard to chemicalresistance, frequency of use and tolerability of the gloves, can result in personal injury and/or material damage. Sempermedis not liable for incorrect use of the gloves nor will Sempermedbe liable for improper storage and handling. In case of indications of damage or unusual signs of wear and tear to the gloves, the gloves should not be used. In case of any doubt, expert advice should be sought before use. This information and classification is up to date as of the date of the last update to this page. Technical details are average values from production and may vary in individual cases. This disclaimer is subject to mistakes, printing errors and amendments.

This product contains accelerators of Dithiocarbamate types and Zinc-mercaptobenzothiazol. These products should not be used if hypersensitivity of these substances exists. For further information, a list of substances contained in the glove is available upon request.

CAUTION: Natural latex can cause allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock. Sempermedbears no liability for allergic reactions.