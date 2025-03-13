semperguard® latex force (2025)

THE LATEX ALLROUNDER:Powder-free latex personal protective and examination glove,non-sterile,disposable

Description

The semperguard® latex force combines a fully textured surface on the outside with a polymer coating on the inside of the glove. With its excellent grip properties, the semperguard® latex force is ideal for handling instruments in the lab as well as for any other daily tasks that require enhanced tactile sensitivity. The special polymer inner coating enables easy donning and makes this latex glove very comfortable to wear.

Benefits

  • extra wall thickness
  • high tear resistance/excellent elasticity
  • great sense of touch & wearing comfort

semperguard® latex force is recommended for the following fields of application:

  • Safety & Protection
  • Laboratory & Pharma
  • Food & Beverage
  • Cleaning & Sanitation
  • Beauty, Body Art & Hairdresser
  • Consumer & Retail
Downloads

Semperguard Personal Protective Glove Portfolio Download

Specifications

Type

Powder-free personal protective and examination glove, non-sterile,disposable

Material

NaturalRubber (NR)

Internal finish

Powder-free

Glove surface

Textured

Colour

Natural white

Glove Shape

Flat with rolled rim, ambidextrous

Size

Overall length as per EN 455-2
XS, S, M, L, XLmedian ≥ 240 mm

Wall thickness

Measured in single layer in the palm area
min. 0.10 mm

Barrier performance

Tightness as per EN 455-1
AQL1.5

Force at break

as per EN 455-2
median ≥ 7 Newton

Shelf life

in original packaging if stored according to product specification
3 years

Labeling & CONFORMITY TO STANDARDS

EN ISO 21420, EN ISO 374-1, -2,-4, -5, EN 16523-1, EN 455, ASTM F1671/F1671, ASTM D 3578 (except stress at 500% elongation)

Packaging

100 pcs / dispenser XS, S, M, L
90 pcs / dispenser XL

INTENDED PURPOSE

  • Single use protective glove – PPE category III (protection against chemical substances for limited time*) as set out in PPE Regulation (EU) 2016/425
  • Medical device class I as set out in MD Regulation (EU) 2017/745
  • Suitable for food contact as set out in Regulation (EC) 1935/2004 on Food Contact Materials

*Please note that all Sempermed products must be used in accordance with the Sempermed chemical resistanceand the respective declaration of conformity.

Failure to observe this information, in particular with regard to chemicalresistance, frequency of use and tolerability of the gloves, can result in personal injury and/or material damage. Sempermedis not liable for incorrect use of the gloves nor will Sempermedbe liable for improper storage and handling. In case of indications of damage or unusual signs of wear and tear to the gloves, the gloves should not be used. In case of any doubt, expert advice should be sought before use. This information and classification is up to date as of the date of the last update to this page. Technical details are average values from production and may vary in individual cases. This disclaimer is subject to mistakes, printing errors and amendments.

This product contains accelerators of Dithiocarbamate types and Zinc-mercaptobenzothiazol. These products should not be used if hypersensitivity of these substances exists. For further information, a list of substances contained in the glove is available upon request.

CAUTION: Natural latex can cause allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock. Sempermedbears no liability for allergic reactions.

