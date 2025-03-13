semperguard® latex force (2025)

HARPS Global. People, protecting people.
Description
The semperguard® latex force combines a fully textured surface on the outside with a polymer coating on the inside of the glove. With its excellent grip properties, the semperguard® latex force is ideal for handling instruments in the lab as well as for any other daily tasks that require enhanced tactile sensitivity. The special polymer inner coating enables easy donning and makes this latex glove very comfortable to wear.
Benefits
- extra wall thickness
- high tear resistance/excellent elasticity
- great sense of touch & wearing comfort
semperguard® latex force is recommended for the following fields of application:
- Safety & Protection
- Laboratory & Pharma
- Food & Beverage
- Cleaning & Sanitation
- Beauty, Body Art & Hairdresser
- Consumer & Retail
Downloads
Specifications
Type
Powder-free personal protective and examination glove, non-sterile,disposable
Material
NaturalRubber (NR)
Internal finish
Powder-free
Glove surface
Textured
Colour
Natural white
Glove Shape
Flat with rolled rim, ambidextrous
Size
Overall length as per EN 455-2
XS, S, M, L, XLmedian ≥ 240 mm
Wall thickness
Measured in single layer in the palm area
min. 0.10 mm
Barrier performance
Tightness as per EN 455-1
AQL1.5
Force at break
as per EN 455-2
median ≥ 7 Newton
Shelf life
in original packaging if stored according to product specification
3 years
Labeling & CONFORMITY TO STANDARDS
EN ISO 21420, EN ISO 374-1, -2,-4, -5, EN 16523-1, EN 455, ASTM F1671/F1671, ASTM D 3578 (except stress at 500% elongation)
Packaging
100 pcs / dispenser XS, S, M, L
90 pcs / dispenser XL
INTENDED PURPOSE
- Single use protective glove – PPE category III (protection against chemical substances for limited time*) as set out in PPE Regulation (EU) 2016/425
- Medical device class I as set out in MD Regulation (EU) 2017/745
- Suitable for food contact as set out in Regulation (EC) 1935/2004 on Food Contact Materials
*Please note that all Sempermed products must be used in accordance with the Sempermed chemical resistanceand the respective declaration of conformity.
Failure to observe this information, in particular with regard to chemicalresistance, frequency of use and tolerability of the gloves, can result in personal injury and/or material damage. Sempermedis not liable for incorrect use of the gloves nor will Sempermedbe liable for improper storage and handling. In case of indications of damage or unusual signs of wear and tear to the gloves, the gloves should not be used. In case of any doubt, expert advice should be sought before use. This information and classification is up to date as of the date of the last update to this page. Technical details are average values from production and may vary in individual cases. This disclaimer is subject to mistakes, printing errors and amendments.
This product contains accelerators of Dithiocarbamate types and Zinc-mercaptobenzothiazol. These products should not be used if hypersensitivity of these substances exists. For further information, a list of substances contained in the glove is available upon request.
CAUTION: Natural latex can cause allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock. Sempermedbears no liability for allergic reactions.
