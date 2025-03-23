Sensitive Eye Patches (2025)

About the Product

It´s no secret that the skin around our eyes is ten times thinner than that of the rest of our faces. Es ist kein Geheimnis, dass die Haut rund um die Augen zehn Mal dünner istals die Gesichtshaut. Each day, it is exposed to all kinds of external influences, making it particularly susceptible to dryness and redness. Therefore, whenever the skin around your eyes is prone to dryness, it is important to take extra care of it. Our Sensitive Eye Patches with hyaluronic acid and squalane support you in this. Thanks to our active ingredient complex inside the eye patches, the skin is moisturized, dryness creases are reduced, and puffiness is visibly diminished.

The story behind the product

We believe that nature provides the best active ingredients for your skin. That's why our products are 100% natural. We are constantly searching for the best active ingredients for individual skin needs.Hence, our Sensitive Series and Sensitive Eye Patches have been created. We wanted to create a cream to help soothe and rebuild your skin. In doing so, however, the goal was to keep it as simple as possible for you. Therefore, we developed Eye Patches to provide your sensitive eye area with extra moisture. Completely natural and without compromise.

Made near you

Our goal is to keep CO2 emissions during the production of our products to an absolute minimum and make our products as sustainable as possible. From the outset, we have strived to go the extra mile for our new Sensitive series. This has already started with the selection of the right ingredients. After all, the natural world around us also has a lot of good things to offer your skin.

What makes me unique?

My fragrance-free formulation will leave your eye area looking brighter, fresher and more awake due to highly effective ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane. In addition, I give your skin that extra boost of moisture to combat puffiness and dryness lines. Thanks to my snug fit, I rest perfectly under your eyes and won't slip out of place. Plus, I'm biodegradable and, therefore, extra sustainable. Hemp oil- from Germany

I'm genuinely an all-around talent when it comes to sensitive skin. My essential fatty acids protect your natural skin barrier. Thus, moisture remains inside the skin while bacteria and toxins stay outside. Moreover, I have a calming and anti-inflammatory effect, helping in soothing redness and itching. Hyaluronicacid- from Germany



I am a powerful moisturizer, capable of binding and retaining large amounts of moisture. Thereby, I help prevent wrinkles and damage to the delicate area around your eyes leaving them looking smoother.

Grape seed oil- from Germany

I leave your skin feeling silky soft with an added smoothing effect. Simultaneously, I regenerate the area around your eyes, which is often subjected to high levels of stress.

Application

Take me out of the protective cover, place me on your cleansed eye area and gently fit me to the contour of your eyes.

Let me rest under your eyes for 10 to 15 minutes, and I'll unfold my effect all on my own.

Then remove me and gently massage the remaining serum into the skin or remove the residue with a cotton pad.

Small tip: Use our Ice Globes or the Jade Roller for massaging in the serum residue. Fresh from the fridge, they also provide a cooling effect and stimulate circulation.

Ingredients

Aqua – Water - Dissolves many of the ingredients that impart skin benefits

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice* - Aloe Vera – Great moisturizer with many anti-inflammatory and antibacterial components. Promotes skin regeneration.

Sodium Hyaluronate - Sodium Hyaluronate – Acts as a sponge helping the skin hold onto water, being plump and elastic

Glycerin – Glycerol – Moisturizes and helps to maintain the healthy state of our skin

Pentylene Glycol Natural – polyhydric alcohol - binds water and moisturizes, leaving skin feeling great and radiant.

Sclerotium Gum – Thickening agent of biotechnological origin (sugar-based) - natural emulsion stabilizer.

Sorbitol – Sorbitol – Helps your skin hold on to water and thickens up the product

Squalane – Squalane – Great moisturizer that makes the skin nice and smooth and is compatible with all skin types and conditions

Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil* - Hemp Oil - Contains important Omega-6 fatty acid, is cell regenerating, protects and makes the skin soft and smooth

Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil* - Grape Seed Oil – makes the skin silky soft and has a smoothing effect. Due to its regenerating and anti-inflammatory effect also suitable for acne care.

p-Anisic Acid – P-Anisic Acid – Masks certain smells of the product, used as a preservative and works against fungi

Tocopherol - Vitamin E – Protects skin cells from free-radicals

Levulinic Acid – Levulinic Acid – organic acid produced from fructose, serves as a fragrance support and can positively influence odor. Serves as a preservative.

*Ingredients from controlled organic cultivation

Frequently Asked Questions About This Product

What is the pH-value?

4,5-5,5

Sustainability

Where do my ingredients come from?

Over 87% of my ingredients originate from Europe. Of these, in fact, more than 75% come straight from Germany. The remaining 15% originate from the rest of the world.

Where am I produced?

100% Made in Germany. I am produced with lots of love in a family business in Lower Saxony.

How much of me is recycled?

My outer packaging and the glass surrounding me are made from recycled materials.

Where does my label come from?

My label takes a novel approach to sustainable material sourcing: no tree cutting, no water, and no bleach. My stone film consists of 80% calcium carbonate and 20% high-density recycled polyethylene. In fact, my calcium carbonate is made from stone dust created during quarrying in a marble quarry. You can dispose of my stone foil label in your recycling garbage can so that it can be put back into the recycling loop.

What does my outer packaging consist of?

My box is made from 100% recycled paper. With recycled paper, the fibres can look slightly different with each production, so you may notice that not every one of my boxes look 100% identical. To me, having an environmentally friendly and sustainable box is more important than just looking perfect.

How to properly recycle this product

Hej,

we are so happy to see you here! The correct disposal of your product brings us a step closer to our mission, namely, to accelerate the world's transition to sustainability. Here you can find a detailed description how which part of your product should be recycled.

The fleece of the eye patches can be disposed of in the organic waste and the outer packaging in the plastic waste.