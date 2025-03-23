Sensitive Eye Patches (2025)

+ Smoothing effect thanks to hyaluronic acid
+ Instant hydration
+ Reduces swelling and signs of fatigue
+ 100% natural, certified natural cosmetics

Our promise

  • High quality standards
  • Secure payment and buyer protection
  • Delivery in 3-5 working days
Sensitive Eye Patches

Hyaluron eye care for a fresh radiance

texture

Pleasantly soft mask fleece that rests gently on the skin. Saturated with a light, moisturizing serum.

Suitable for

Especially for sensitive skin

scent

Thanks to its perfume-free formula, the cream has a natural, barely noticeable scent.

special features

Vegan • Cruelty-free • Natrue certified

Brightened eye area

Instant hydration and smoothing effect.

1st step: plump up the eye area

Hyaluron eye pads

Our Sensitive Eye Patches are enriched with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and soothing grape seed oil. They provide the sensitive eye area with intensive moisture and, when used regularly, visibly reduce swelling and dry wrinkles.

2nd Step: Moisture & Care

face cream with hyaluronic acid

The all-rounder 24h cream provides long-lasting moisture and intensively nourishes the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, which binds moisture, and soothing plant extracts, it nourishes the skin morning and evening.

Recycling Guide

Proper disposal of your product supports our mission to accelerate the change to a more sustainable world. Here's how to properly dispose of the Sensitive Eye Patch components:

plastic waste: sachet
Waste paper: Biodegradable mask fleece

FAQ

