Senti Bio Bolsters Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of James B. Trager, Ph.D. (2025)

Industry leader in the development and application of cellular therapies, including CAR NK products, for cancer

Led development of multiple clinical candidates from conception through IND and early clinical development

Vast experience in technology licensing, correlation from “bench to bedside” and back and execution of scientific strategy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced the appointment of James B. Trager, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”).

Dr. Trager is a well-established biotechnology leader deeply versed in the development and application of cellular therapies for cancer. He brings to Senti Bio over 25 years of technical expertise, strategic execution and development of novel cellular and biologic therapies. In addition to his industry positions, he also serves as an advisor for the Shoreline Community College Immunotherapy Biohub and SPARK at Stanford. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to nearly 50 publications, abstracts and patents.

“James brings a wealth of leadership experience and scientific expertise to our SAB, that we believe will be invaluable as we continue to advance the development of our potential best-in-class oncology programs. We look forward to leveraging his decorated career in research and product development moving forward,” says Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Senti Bio.

“Senti Bio’s Logic Gating technology has demonstrated encouraging potential to address the central challenge in oncology which is to precisely distinguish cancer vs healthy cells and maximize therapeutic potential. Additionally, the data seen to date from the SENTI-202 program for AML has shown a lot of promise as a potential treatment option in this indication where there remains significant unmet medical need. I am excited to be joining the Senti Bio SAB and look forward to working closely with the team to advance this important technology and pipeline of product candidates,” added Dr. Trager.





See Also ValoTx Appoints Marcella Origgi from Johnson & Johnson Innovation as CEO

Dr. Trager formerly served as the Chief Scientific Officer of Nkarta Therapeutics where he led the development of multiple discovery assets through IND and the creation of a pipeline of CAR NK product opportunities. Prior to his role at Nkarta, Dr. Trager held a number of increasing roles and responsibilities at Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., most recently having served as Vice President of Research and Product Development, where he was responsible for product and biomarker development development activities, supporting the late stage development of sipuleucel-T through clinical study, approval, and commercialization. Prior to that, Dr. Trager served as a Senior Scientist at Geron Corporation, where he was part of the team that cloned human telomerase, and enabled the manufacture and clinical development of a telomerase inhibitor. Across his career, he managed and integrated the efforts of over 100 scientists, engineers and technicians contributing to the invention and development of multiple cell therapies.

Dr. Trager holds a BA from St. John’s College in Santa Fe New Mexico and his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Senti Bio Senti Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging a synthetic biology platform called Gene Circuits to create therapies with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, spare healthy cells, increase specificity to target cells and control the expression of drugs even after administration. Senti Bio’s wholly-owned pipeline includes off-the-shelf CAR-NK cells, outfitted with Gene Circuits, to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti Bio’s lead program SENTI-202, a Logic Gated CD33 and/or FLT3-targeting hematologic cancer therapeutic candidate, is currently enrolling patients in a Phase I clinical trial. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated that its Gene Circuits can function in T cells, for example Logic Gates that enable selective targeting of solid tumors. Additionally, Senti Bio has preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other cell and gene therapy modalities, diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “forecast,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations of Senti Bio’s management and assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including the success of our future clinical development and ability to create shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Senti Bio. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Senti Bio operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Senti Bio’s business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Senti Bio’s highly competitive industry, (v) risks relating to the uncertainty of any projected financial information with respect to Senti Bio, (vi) risks related to uncertainty in the timing or results of Senti Bio’s clinical trial initiation and the progress of clinical trials, patient enrollment, and GMP manufacturing activities, (vii) Senti Bio’s dependence on fourth parties in connection with clinical trial startup, clinical studies, and GMP manufacturing activities, (viii) risks related to delays and other impacts from macroeconomic and geopolitical events, increasing rates of inflation and rising interest rates on business operations, (ix) risks related to the timing and utilization of Senti Bio’s grant from CIRM and net proceeds of the PIPE financing, and (x) the success of any future research and development efforts by Senti Bio. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Senti Bio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other documents filed by Senti Bio from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. There may be additional risks that Senti Bio does not presently know, or that Senti Bio currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Senti Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Senti Bio’s assessments to change. Except as required by law, Senti Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

SNTI@jtcir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51b2998d-5e06-4e0c-90f4-5c75ab43f03e