Seth Green, Ashley Greene to Star in Director Peter Facinelli’s Rom-Com ‘Grace Period’ (Exclusive) (2025)

The movie, which will be presented to buyers at Cannes, reunites the filmmaker with his co-stars from 'Twilight' and 'Can't Hardly Wait.'

Seth Green, Ashley Greene to Star in Director Peter Facinelli’s Rom-Com ‘Grace Period’ (Exclusive) (3)

Ashley Greene and Seth Green are ready to dish out laughs with a romantic comedy feature offering a modern take on relationships.

The pair are set to star in director Peter Facinelli‘s forthcoming film Grace Period. Hailing from Wango Films, the movie will be introduced to buyers at Cannes this month ahead of a planned production start in August.

Grace Period centers on Willa (Greene), who impulsively decides to freeze her eggs with the help of Dr. Rubin, played by Emmy-nominated actor Matt Walsh. Things get complicated when she soon meets her ideal guy, Greg (Green), and ends up navigating this journey with the help of both men.

The indie film reunites Facinelli with Greene, his former co-star in the Twilight franchise, and Green, who starred with him in the 1998 teen rom-com Can’t Hardly Wait. Facinelli helms the feature from a script by his real-life partner, Lily Anne Harrison. Producers include Tim Doiron and James van der Woerd for Wango Films, in addition to Peter Winther.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the director’s chair for Grace Period, a film that explores a timely subject matter with heart, while delivering some much-needed laughter in the world today,” Facinelli says. “Having known Seth and Ashley for what feels like an ‘eternity,’ I Can’t Hardly Wait to helm their incredible talent onscreen together. With Wango Films and Peter Winther producing, and a stellar supporting cast, we’re creating something truly special that audiences are going to love.”

Facinelli’s previous feature credits as a director include The Vanished and Breaking & Exiting.

Greene is represented by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment. Green is repped by UTA, Sloane Offer and Untitled Entertainment. Walsh is repped by UTA and Artist First. Facinelli is repped by Paradigm and Burstein Company. Harrison is repped by Verve and Art2Perform.

