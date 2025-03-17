Seven Against Thebes: Analysis of Major Characters | EBSCO (2025)

Author: Aeschylus

Genre: Play

Locale: Thebes

Plot: Tragedy

Time: Remote antiquity

Eteocles (ee-TEE-oh-kleez), the son of Oedipus and grandson of Laius. Long ago, Laius, the king of Thebes, was warned by the oracle of Apollo that, should he beget a son, this act would bring ruin on his ancestral city. Laius disregarded the warning and became the father of Oedipus, thus bringing a curse upon his house. Oedipus, exposed by his parents on Mount Cithaeron, was rescued by a shepherd. Grown to manhood, Oedipus unknowingly slew his father and then solved the riddle of the Sphinx, thus rescuing Thebes from the monster. Made king of Thebes, he—again unknowingly—married Jocasta, his mother. Of this incestuous union were born four children. When Oedipus finally learned what he had done, he blinded himself, and Jocasta took her own life. It was agreed that Eteocles and Polynices, his sons, should rule Thebes in alternate years. They mis-treated their blind father, who, dying, put on them the curse that they should die by each other's hands. Eteocles refused to allow his brother his turn at ruling and drove him from Thebes, whereupon Polynices enlisted the aid of six warriors from Argos and, with himself at the head of their forces, besieged his native city. At the beginning of the play, Eteocles is informed by a scout that each Argive champion has been chosen by lot to attack one of the seven gates of Thebes. Having calmed the fears of the terrified Thebans, Eteocles sends a warrior to defend each of the gates, choosing to defend in his own person the gate that Polynices will attack. The chorus warns him of the mortal danger that he risks, but, driven almost insane by hatred of his brother, he takes his post. In the encounter, the brothers kill each other. The other Argive champions having been slain, Thebes is saved. The body of Eteocles is brought back to the city, and the senate declares honorable burial for it, because, although guilty of fratricide, Eteocles had saved his native city. The curse on the house of Laius is fulfilled.

Polynices (pol-ih-NI-seez), the twin of Eteocles and son of Oedipus. Deprived by his brother of his rightful term as king of Thebes and exiled, he goes to Argos, where he raises an army against his own city. The gate of Thebes that he has been chosen to attack is revealed to Eteocles by a scout, and brother fights against brother. In the struggle, they kill each other, and Polynices fulfills his grim name, which means “much strife.” His body is brought into Thebes with that of Eteocles. The senate decrees that because he fought against his own city, he cannot have honorable burial and that his body must be thrown to the dogs. His sister Antigone defies the decree of the senate and declares that she will give her brother a burial befitting his rank.

Antigone (an-TIHG-uh-nee), the daughter of Oedipus and sister of Eteocles and Polynices. After the brothers kill each other at the gate of Thebes and Polynices is denied burial by decree of the Theban senate, she defiantly announces that she will bury him herself with rites befitting a king of Thebes.

Ismene (ihs-MEE-nee), the sister of Eteocles, Polynices, and Antigone. She has a silent part in the tragedy.