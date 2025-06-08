Seven of the best homes for sale in NSW right now (2025)

Sitting between bushland and beachfront, the southern Newcastle suburb is something of hidden beauty.

Good luck finding something as effortlessly attractive and perfectly sited as 8 Eden Close in pretty, winsomely named Dudley.

This super appealing 1960s home is gorgeously settled into the surrounding green; its split levels and coherent floor plan showcase the very best of mid-century design’s mastery of space and shape.

“This is like coming into another world,” says Spillane Property’s Donna Spillane. “It’s authentic, architectural and the fusion of living with nature is very, very special. It feels like hinterland but it’s beachside.”

Us? We’re in love with the angled brick fins on the facade, the picture windows that draw in the garden through the rooms and then, there’s the blue.

There are views here beyond Newcastle out to the Tomaree Headland, and while you might spend forever looking out through those majestic windows at the glorious waves, this place has another little secret.