Seven of the best homes for sale in NSW right now (2025)

Looking for your next home in and around Sydney? We’ve got you covered.
8 Eden Close, Dudley NSW
Good luck finding something as effortlessly attractive and perfectly sited as 8 Eden Close in pretty, winsomely named Dudley.
Sitting between bushland and beachfront, the southern Newcastle suburb is something of hidden beauty.
This super appealing 1960s home is gorgeously settled into the surrounding green; its split levels and coherent floor plan showcase the very best of mid-century design’s mastery of space and shape.
“This is like coming into another world,” says Spillane Property’s Donna Spillane. “It’s authentic, architectural and the fusion of living with nature is very, very special. It feels like hinterland but it’s beachside.”
Us? We’re in love with the angled brick fins on the facade, the picture windows that draw in the garden through the rooms and then, there’s the blue.
There are views here beyond Newcastle out to the Tomaree Headland, and while you might spend forever looking out through those majestic windows at the glorious waves, this place has another little secret.
A private bush track leads directly to Dudley Beach below. “It’s a place for people who value their privacy,” says Spillane. “It’s tranquillity, escapism.” This slice of heaven comes with a pool and studio, too. The April 13 auction carries a guide of $3.4 million to $3.6 million.
74 Hudson Parade, Avalon Beach NSW
Tidewater offers a front-row seat to Pittwater’s breathtaking beauty, with 180-degree north-facing views from Lion Island to Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park. “Set on an expansive parcel that sits nearly level with the shoreline, it guarantees uninterrupted vistas,” the agent says. “Coming to market for the first time since its 1996 build, it’s move-in ready or provides the perfect foundation for a world-class waterfront retreat.”
349 Alison Road, Coogee NSW
Set across three generous levels on a prized corner block, this trophy home is a true reflection of its laid-back surfside setting. “Designed to embrace the coastal lifestyle, it faces north and is wrapped in al fresco spaces that frame breathtaking ocean views,” the agent says. “Standout features include an entire floor dedicated to open-plan living, a luxurious top-floor parents’ retreat, and a heated pool set within sun-drenched sandstone surrounds.”
3 Church Street, Paddington NSW
A triumph of architectural finesse by Wendy Lewin, this reimagined terrace showcases a refined material palette, where marble, polished concrete, and timber lend warmth and character. “Generous living and dining areas provide an inviting space to unwind and entertain,” the agent says. “Steel-framed doors make a statement, opening onto a landscaped central courtyard that connects the main home with a self-contained, dual-level studio.”
307 Lower Plateau Road, Bilgola Plateau NSW
A coastal retreat where Hamptons elegance meets the laid-back northern beaches lifestyle, this home is designed for seamless indoor outdoor living. “Vaulted ceilings and a sandstone fireplace define the vast open-plan living and dining space,” the agent says. “The Talostone kitchen, complete with a servery window and bar, opens onto a sun-kissed terrace, where a glistening pool and resort-style lounging decks create a tropical escape.”
29 Tamarama Street, Tamarama NSW
Conceived as her forever family home, architect Carla Middleton’s Tama House reimagines a classic 1910 coastal Federation with a striking contemporary soul. “A wide hallway and high, ornate ceilings honour the original architecture, while the light-filled layout unfolds across two levels with family in mind,” the agent says. “Soaring ceilings, lush Pepo Botanic gardens, and cleverly oriented skylights amplify space, light and privacy.
136-138 Cumberland Street, Sydney NSW
A true rarity in The Rocks, Long’s Lane is a quaint cobblestone enclave of heritage terraces – the only Torrens title homes in the precinct. “This c1880s Italianate Victorian residence has been exquisitely restored while honouring its rich past,” the agent says. “Set on a prominent corner block, its multilevel layout features soaring ceilings, original fireplaces, timber floorboards, and stately proportions reminiscent of Sydney’s early architectural grandeur.”
