SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (2025)

This week, SEVENTEEN brought the “Thunder” for the band’s show-stopping new music video — and now, the members are recalling how they captured lighting in a bottle during the shoot through exclusive photos and memories shared withBillboard.

Marked by fast-paced scene changes, colorful effects and flashing lights, the SAMSON-directed visual pieces together dynamic group moments with solo shots that give the individual members their own times to shine on screen. It makes a strong statement as the band — comprised of S.Coups, Woozi, Hoshi, Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Joshua, DK, Jun, Mingyu, The 8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino — unleashed new album Happy Burstday on May 26, featuring 13 solo songs sung by each bandmate, plus three full-band songs, such as “Thunder.”

And as many of the performers gear up to enlist in the South Korean army, the album might just mark one of the last collective efforts fans get from SEVENTEEN in the near future before the guys are all pulled in different directions — something that makes their high-energy showcase on “Thunder” feel even more special. The project also comes amid the band’s 10th year on the scene, punctuating a decade of success that has whizzed past since the group debuted in 2015.

“Marking our 10th anniversary, I’m grateful for the chance to take on a transformative challenge through ‘THUNDER,'” Seungkwan tells Billboard. “To all our CARATs who’ve been with us for the past decade—thank you so much, and please keep showing us your love.”

Below, see SEVENTEEN’s exclusive photos and notes from the set of “Thunder.”

  • MINGYU

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (1)

    For the lead single “THUNDER”, we decided to take a more experimental approach with our style. I tried a braided hairpiece to add a unique twist to my look. At first, it was a bit out of my comfort zone, but after seeing how it came together in the music video, I felt proud of how well it suited the vibe of the track. – MINGYU

  • WOOZI

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (2)

    The inspiration for “THUNDER” hit me completely different from usual—it struck like lightning. From that moment on, I poured my heart into the process, having countless conversations with the members and doing my best to weave our stories into the music naturally. – WOOZI

  • HOSHI

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (3)

    The music video features a lot of symbolic items, such as a telephone booth and a defibrillator. They appear throughout the video, symbolizing SEVENTEEN’s commitment to continuing our journey of challenge by connecting with diverse souls and sharing positive energy. I hope you’ll join us in uncovering the hidden meanings behind the video! – HOSHI

  • WONWOO

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (4)

    There’s a scene in “THUNDER” where WONWOO is speeding on a motorcycle. He really captures the new explosive energy we wanted to portray through this track, so we’re glad he could stay with us until the MV shoot. – SEVENTEEN

  • DINO

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (5)

    The party scene in the “Blitz Club” was such a special moment for me. Thanks to all the cast who joined us for the shoot, I was able to immerse myself and enjoy it as if it were a real party. I tried to channel the spirit of a ‘daredevil’ in this music video, and honestly, it was so much fun—I think it’s an experience I’ll never forget. – DINO

  • SEVENTEEN

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (6)

    The neon-colored, multi-layered cake in the video was such a fun and symbolic prop to celebrate our 10th anniversary. The flames shooting out from the candles added a dramatic touch to the scene, and we’re very satisfied with how it turned out. – SEVENTEEN

  • S.COUPS

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (7)

    Looking back on the past 10 years, I’m so grateful to our members and CARATs. There have been many ups and downs, but we are where we are now because we’ve stood by each other with shared hearts and mutual trust.- S.COUPS

  • JUN

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (8)

    For “THUNDER,” I also took on a bold styling challenge. In the music video, I tried a lightning-shaped scar makeup to give a striking impression. It was something very different from what I’ve done before, so I hope CARATs enjoy the fresh take on my styling and visuals. – JUN

  • VERNON

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (9)

    This was the part where I say, “ALO ALO T.H.U.N.D.E.R.” With all the extras styled like ‘daredevils’, the whole vibe on set was intense—and I think that energy shows on screen. – VERNON

  • SEUNGKWAN

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (10)

    I truly believe we’ve come this far thanks to CARATs. Marking our 10th anniversary, I’m grateful for the chance to take on a transformative challenge through “THUNDER.” To all our CARATs who’ve been with us for the past decade—thank you so much, and please keep showing us your love. – SEUNGKWAN

  • THE 8

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (11)

    In a party scene, I blew out a birthday cake, surrounded by hundreds of people. It genuinely felt like I was being celebrated. – THE 8

  • JOSHUA

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (12)

    One of my scenes takes place in a space surrounded by incredible cars, and I even got to ride a motorcycle—it was hands down one of the most exhilarating shoots I’ve ever been part of. – JOSHUA

  • DK

    SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (13)

    In the final scene of the music video, I portrayed a surreal moment—like being struck by thunder—capturing a sense of disorientation and intensity. It is a very special scene to me, and I’m proud of how the emotion translated on screen. – DK

