SEVENTEEN Shares Memories From the ‘THUNDER’ Music Video Set: Exclusive Photos (2025)

This week, SEVENTEEN brought the “Thunder” for the band’s show-stopping new music video — and now, the members are recalling how they captured lighting in a bottle during the shoot through exclusive photos and memories shared withBillboard.

Marked by fast-paced scene changes, colorful effects and flashing lights, the SAMSON-directed visual pieces together dynamic group moments with solo shots that give the individual members their own times to shine on screen. It makes a strong statement as the band — comprised of S.Coups, Woozi, Hoshi, Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Joshua, DK, Jun, Mingyu, The 8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino — unleashed new album Happy Burstday on May 26, featuring 13 solo songs sung by each bandmate, plus three full-band songs, such as “Thunder.”

And as many of the performers gear up to enlist in the South Korean army, the album might just mark one of the last collective efforts fans get from SEVENTEEN in the near future before the guys are all pulled in different directions — something that makes their high-energy showcase on “Thunder” feel even more special. The project also comes amid the band’s 10th year on the scene, punctuating a decade of success that has whizzed past since the group debuted in 2015.

“Marking our 10th anniversary, I’m grateful for the chance to take on a transformative challenge through ‘THUNDER,'” Seungkwan tells Billboard. “To all our CARATs who’ve been with us for the past decade—thank you so much, and please keep showing us your love.”

Below, see SEVENTEEN’s exclusive photos and notes from the set of “Thunder.”