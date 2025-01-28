[SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (2025)

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (1)

    @Zapper770 2 года назад +134

    A new chapter begins to unfold...
    @Combineboy2 года назад +8

      @Combineboy2 года назад +8

      Still good even if non canon

    @Cube-37102 года назад +6

      @Cube-37102 года назад +6

      Well done, Z770!

    @GarfieldAtLasganaParty2 года назад +6

      @GarfieldAtLasganaParty2 года назад +6

      Bro I love this, great work :D definitely worth the wait. I thought this was absolutely mind blowing

    @evanortiz50692 года назад +6

      @evanortiz50692 года назад +6

      When is the next episode

    @Red_CCC2 года назад +5

      @Red_CCC2 года назад +5

      Ty zapper770

  @celstacker222 года назад +126

    @celstacker222 года назад +126

    Peter may not be missed, but you certainly were! All set for this latest chapter. 😁

    @Machinegun-lk4vnГод назад +15

      @Machinegun-lk4vnГод назад +15

      He always comes back

    @SanswithapistolГод назад +3

      @SanswithapistolГод назад +3

      Id imagine peter come back with a new set of legs but be coverd in blood though after the car inceident

    @Smokeiziz-it3ru10 месяцев назад

      @Smokeiziz-it3ru10 месяцев назад

      I liked peter tho

  @DailysYT2 года назад +34

    @DailysYT2 года назад +34

    She FR stood there letting the Rat get near her, she’s very brave.

    @basicgrunt66172 года назад +9

      @basicgrunt66172 года назад +9

      just like is father Mike schmidt.

    @FoodsipperГод назад

      @FoodsipperГод назад

      It's not called being brave. It's called being an idiot

  @ZenMasterSFM2 года назад +64

    @ZenMasterSFM2 года назад +64

    Absolutely amazing! For the two years it took to finish it, I can say it was 100% worth the wait! The animation, lighting and voice acting has just sky rocketed since Hidden Lore 2 and I'm glad to be around for this. Keep up the fantastic work! 😁

  @Joquillex2 года назад +142

    @Joquillex2 года назад +142

    It's been a good 2 years in the making, good to see it out!
    I'm happy af to be a part of this and the team.
    Cheers to Hidden Lore 3!

    @crystalcat10022 года назад +3

      @crystalcat10022 года назад +3

      Cheers to Hidden Lore 3!

    @donkeykong64262 года назад +1

      @donkeykong64262 года назад +1

      we all thought coppa did the finger and killed it silently

    @Joquillex2 года назад +2

      @Joquillex2 года назад +2

      @@donkeykong6426 Nope. We've been hard at work on it and COPPA did not stop us.

    @No-Clipper.21rd9 месяцев назад

      @No-Clipper.21rd9 месяцев назад

      Where is season 3?

  @darkstartm22922 года назад +33

    @darkstartm22922 года назад +33

    Even though this is new, it gives me 2014-2016 FNAF vibes lol. Very nostalgic and great job with the animation Zapper!

  @BestiggyГод назад +8

    @BestiggyГод назад +8

    Glad to see Peter in Hidden Lore 3 as a flashback of some sort of way to bring him back to the series.

  @PreposterousLeader2 года назад +15

    @PreposterousLeader2 года назад +15

    MY MAN!! I can only remember when the Hidden Lore 2 came out, now we're here for the third. Can't wait to see what will be produced.

  @Navernous2 года назад +4

    @Navernous2 года назад +4

    I loved the beginning scene, Reat’s death reminded me of Gordon’s back in Hidden Lore 1 Episode 3, he was a character who I got attached to very quickly, and then The Rat just ate him..

  @crystalcat10022 года назад +15

    @crystalcat10022 года назад +15

    I loved this. It completely captures the charm and fright of the originals!

  @DEADCHANNEL1862 года назад +18

    @DEADCHANNEL1862 года назад +18

    And so the Hidden Lore Legacy continues on…..brings a tear to my eye

  @IGhxsteduYouГод назад +2

    @IGhxsteduYouГод назад +2

    Been watching this guy since 2018 and all his hidden lore series were the best and i cant to see more on this hidden lore much love brotha❤️‍🩹

  @mrnullimore099Год назад +2

    @mrnullimore099Год назад +2

    im so glad this series continued, i binged s1 and s2, its great

  @stevendamavandi3482Год назад +3

    @stevendamavandi3482Год назад +3

    It's finally good your back with one of my childhood series, keep it up please!

  @Syntttax2 года назад +4

    @Syntttax2 года назад +4

    thank you zapper for making our childhood the way it is. we love you thank you zapper. for everything you have done on this channel! i cant stop thank you for making our childhood.

  @GarfieldAtLasganaParty2 года назад +3

    @GarfieldAtLasganaParty2 года назад +3

    OML CLICKED AS SOON AS I SAW, SO EXCITED I WATCH THIS SERIES EVERY NOVEMBER/DECEMBER

  @VigriffГод назад +4

    @VigriffГод назад +4

    I'm glad that FNAC is getting some love.

  @Monhamd1000Год назад +4

    @Monhamd1000Год назад +4

    The lore thickens and it's cool!

  @Darkflamer182 года назад +5

    @Darkflamer182 года назад +5

    This is literally so good I love how it looks and I can bet this will be the best hidden lore chapter can't wait. Once it comes out imma binge watch it.

  @nero917272 года назад +12

    @nero917272 года назад +12

    YESSSSS! God, this was so worth the wait!! Can't wait to see how this unfurls even further, great job as always!! 😁

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (35)

    This was absolutely fantastic the backstory of Peter was very interesting he wasn't evil after all he was controlled by your version of William Afton also I liked how it was candy's characters and that scene of the rat attacking the nightguard and crushing his whole head was super gory and the ending aswell was shockingly awesome you've really outdone yourself zapper amazing introduction to this season can't wait for episode 2👍

    @basicgrunt66172 года назад +2

      @basicgrunt66172 года назад +2

      the Purple guy's reminds of G-man from Half-life.

  @dinothebetatt67332 года назад +15

    @dinothebetatt67332 года назад +15

    Wow!
    I never thought this series would still be going on. Great job!

  @Reaper_H2 года назад +7

    @Reaper_H2 года назад +7

    Ive been waiting so long for this!! Keep up the good work❤

    @PF22-j6m2 года назад +1

      @PF22-j6m2 года назад +1

      Me too I've been waiting so long

  @joannemacpherson7645Год назад +2

    @joannemacpherson7645Год назад +2

    I like the cannibalistic side of Rat in this. Well done.

  @gymzyix2 года назад +3

    @gymzyix2 года назад +3

    Damn bro i Remember watcing this AS a kid and i Can see that youre animations are just getting better and better

  @oofyeet593510 месяцев назад +2

    @oofyeet593510 месяцев назад +2

    So to sum it up in this canon
    Peter Whittaker: greedy manger aka Purple Guy who killed the tormentors and the puppet, who later becomes Springtrap
    David Parks: Sadistic Day Guard and Pink Guy who killed the MCI and was killed by Mike Schmidt
    William Afton: "Mr Afton" he seems to have a connection to peter so he may be the mastermind behind the scenes like in normal canon. I suppose we will see more of this version of William later.

  @filmz0122 года назад +17

    @filmz0122 года назад +17

    Fucking incredible man! I remember when you used to post your wips and small snippets of this episode sometimes when we shared our wips in discord, and it has been a blissful ride seeing how far you've came. I absolutely loved this and I wish you all the best of luck for the 2nd coming episode! Great stuff as usual man and always keep it that way!

    @adammartinez80612 года назад +1

      @adammartinez80612 года назад +1

      Yup and It was very surprising to see Candy and Cindy! I wonder where they are going with this.

    @nickzimmermann5323Год назад +1

      @nickzimmermann5323Год назад +1

      ​@@adammartinez8061 probably another murder like last time

    @JoquillexГод назад +1

      @JoquillexГод назад +1

      @@nickzimmermann5323 Nope. Something very different.

  @Unseen_Terrors2 года назад +3

    @Unseen_Terrors2 года назад +3

    I loved the previous thing but that strong beginning where the rat smashed the guards face in was epic and I can't wait to see what's to come next!!! You worked very hard on this and this just goes to show hard work goes a long way! Congratulations!

  @j007tv92 года назад +12

    @j007tv92 года назад +12

    5:53 everybody gangsta until captain price drops in hidden lore

  @xxshadowbearplayingxx20062 года назад +3

    @xxshadowbearplayingxx20062 года назад +3

    I didnt knew there were gonna be so brutal moments in season 3! Keep it up, im so excited to see the next episodes!

  @edgylearner9249Год назад +8

    @edgylearner9249Год назад +8

    Is it just me, or was there an earlier version of this episode? I remember Mike saying something near the end, like "William Afton's going to love you." and smiling creepily.

  @Toxic_Death2 года назад +7

    @Toxic_Death2 года назад +7

    God damn, Zapper. Your animation skills are getting better and better!
    Good job bro

  @AV202422 года назад +8

    @AV202422 года назад +8

    Man i enjoyed this series.
    It's time for the Third Season.

  @baggy_exe1741Год назад +4

    @baggy_exe1741Год назад +4

    Vincent is very familiar looking, I think he went at war...

  @TheMoneyMakinKing2 года назад +1

    @TheMoneyMakinKing2 года назад +1

    Ngl I’m goin through some heavy shit in life rn and seeing ur RUclips notification pop up made my day better

  @matttammysharp5995Год назад +2

    @matttammysharp5995Год назад +2

    All those memories, can’t wait for hidden lore 3!

  @commanderknee3821Год назад +2

    @commanderknee3821Год назад +2

    Oh wow, I genuenly thought this series was done up until now. That's a surprise to be sure.

  @WecstaticГод назад +3

    @WecstaticГод назад +3

    Finally a full episode it’s been years since hidden lore

  @virgoelf5529Год назад +2

    @virgoelf5529Год назад +2

    I love this series, and I’m also excited to see the candy version now! Can’t wait for the next one! Keep up the amazing work! ❤❤❤❤

  @nhanbuidanh78905 дней назад +2

    @nhanbuidanh78905 дней назад +2

    IS BACK! I FOUND IT!

  @jamesalan93812 года назад +4

    @jamesalan93812 года назад +4

    We Love You Zapper770
    Greetings from Germany

  @CinarTG20232 года назад +3

    @CinarTG20232 года назад +3

    loved the episode bro, good luck on the rest! definitely a long wait but it was worth it

  @reececonnor5262 года назад +1

    @reececonnor5262 года назад +1

    That part where the night guard gets his head crushed by rat is so crazy and comes out of nowhere great gore and great content as always

  @yellowo65702 года назад +4

    @yellowo65702 года назад +4

    1 and a half years ive been waiting for this LMAOO

    @Mr.American9512 года назад

      @Mr.American9512 года назад

      Indeed someone I just found out existed.

  @Doctor_YouTube_3 дня назад +1

    @Doctor_YouTube_3 дня назад +1

    HE’S BACK!!!

  @igneouspine32182 года назад +5

    @igneouspine32182 года назад +5

    5:56 Bravo 6, goin to Candy's

  @Andreabr772 года назад +3

    @Andreabr772 года назад +3

    After so many times the legend came back.

  @MewtwoShadowFNaFGirl2 года назад +42

    @MewtwoShadowFNaFGirl2 года назад +42

    Ah yes. Man hard to think that its been like 3 years since the last installment. I remember watching the original Hidden Lore 3 and it really did not feel like FNaF at all. This is much more for sure. Though a bit sad to not see the Rockstars. Maybe they will still have a chance to show up.

    @Navernous2 года назад

      @Navernous2 года назад

      Ong, it felt like a completely different series.

    @adammartinez80612 года назад

      @adammartinez80612 года назад

      @@Navernous Seems like Candy’s burgers and Fries is the main focus for season 3.

    @adammartinez8061Год назад +1

      @adammartinez8061Год назад +1

      @@kingturg1614 True although It was really shocking and surprising after seeing Candy and Cindy….I’m wondering how They will fit the hidden lore.

  @promeneuzivotu117Год назад +4

    @promeneuzivotu117Год назад +4

    Damn I was not exspecting Peter to be connected with William.

  @Goneer12 года назад +3

    @Goneer12 года назад +3

    Finally after months of waiting , thank you I’ve been praying for this one🎉❤

  @staright_darkblast2462 года назад +3

    @staright_darkblast2462 года назад +3

    As soon as this appeared, I instantly clicked on it! Good video!

  @mrchenz13712 года назад +2

    @mrchenz13712 года назад +2

    So nice to have this back

  @brianmuts3852 года назад +11

    @brianmuts3852 года назад +11

    Welcome, to the new era of FNAF Hidden Lore.
    😎🌟💯❤️👍

  @MasterChiefandBlueTeam2 года назад +9

    @MasterChiefandBlueTeam2 года назад +9

    I never knew Captain Price works at Candy’s or own Candy’s lol
    Edit: well done animation Zapper

    @Blaze660Год назад +1

      @Blaze660Год назад +1

      Well it looks like price quit the task force and works at a burger joint now 😂

    @MasterChiefandBlueTeamГод назад +1

      @MasterChiefandBlueTeamГод назад +1

      @@Blaze660 or maybe it’s his top secret mission to disguise as the owner

    @Mugnum520Год назад

      @Mugnum520Год назад

      ​@@MasterChiefandBlueTeam good theory

    • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (82)

      @MasterChiefandBlueTeamГод назад

      @@Mugnum520 but hey that’s just a Theory aaa GAME THEORY THANKS FOR WATCHING lol

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (83)

    @nottheo5councildataexpungeГод назад +2

    Btw for people who know around 3:04 he uses The Hoxton Breakout trailer song This Is Our Time

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (84)

    @ImDaBiggestNerdГод назад +4

    8:14 ahhhh, yes, go into a VERY DARK basement that would be hard to escape from if you were to for SOME REASON go far into it, where ABSOLUTELY NO ONE is going to find you. Great idea in a god damn Five Nights At Freddy’s series, but other than that the animation is superbly smooth. This is way better than anything I could have ever animated. Nice job!

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (85)

    @smugmidoriya89242 года назад +2

    WHAT A AMAZING FIRST EPISODE!!

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (86)

    @SpringEugene2 года назад +4

    Oh yeah! The Masterpiece has return!

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (87)

    @JipThornvilleГод назад +1

    Damn, Price has fallen on hard times, he has to work at this place

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (88)

    @lilmess8638Год назад +2

    *6:13** the guy just dancing in the back 🤣🤣🤣*

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (89)

    @Leitenant_Nursitov2 года назад +3

    5:53
    hahaha lol Captain Price I knew it
    After the murder of Makarov, you started a new life, but not a pizzeria🤣

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (90)

    @tsilibomb5962 года назад +1

    IT'S HERE!! ITS FINALLY FCKIN HERE!!! I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! I'LL WATCH ALL THE EPISODES!!

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (91)

    @Combineboy2 года назад +3

    NO WAY IT’S FINALLY HERE

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (92)

    @goofyahhgamer35productions39Год назад +3

    Is this technician trying to end up on Gods Doorstep by trying to p*ss off her boss, Captain Price, Soldier of soldiers.

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (93)

    @WYDRetroYTГод назад +1

    Yes finally hidden lore 3 is out I love it

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (94)

    @Gojifan23302 года назад +2

    3 years later he released a new season how incredible

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (95)

    @alleksandrplay83322 года назад +1

    It turned out great, high quality, we are waiting for the continuation...

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (96)

    @kingturg1614Год назад +1

    Episode 2 when I'm getting hyped be re watching

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (97)

    @BonnieBonnie-bh6td2 года назад +1

    Wow 🤩 no wander why this took a while to make, this is so good 😊. I love it so much.

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (98)

    @Jay-be1xk2 года назад

    nahhh zapper mate you need to upload more man i love these

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (99)

    @WHITEBOYCARL082 года назад

    LETS GOOO good job zapper keep up the good work

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (100)

    @doozie33372 года назад +2

    I think we final got to see William Afton be in this series
    This is gonna be awesome

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (101)

    @loganentertainment18142 года назад +1

    Nice to see you're still here. 🙏😀👍

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (102)

    @itsyaboicorryГод назад +1

    can't wait to get into this again man.

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (103)

    @Channeljustmoved2 года назад +33

    I remember the old time i watch the full thing but I don’t even like Dave parks or whatever his name is he is a killer like Peter dose

    • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (104)

      @marciopereira60242 года назад +5

      Peter got possessed it seems like so none of his killings may be his fault

    • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (105)

      @basicgrunt66172 года назад +4

      @@marciopereira6024 Peter Might been possessed, but I always Like he's best characters in hidden Lore series including fred.

    • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (106)

      @shadow42422 года назад +2

      His name is Mike the one who prank his brother

    • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (107)

      @basicgrunt66172 года назад +2

      @@shadow4242 but micheal was original name, Mike & micheal are different name.

    • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (108)

      @Michaelmyers_edits2 года назад +2

      Wait Peter Is possessed by William Afton

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (109)

    @shaumontebadger93532 года назад

    You haven't posted hidden Lords for a long time. Thank you🙏 your the best👍💯

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (110)

    @DeltaLxKupa2 года назад +2

    Its amazing , great job 😃

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (111)

    @sammlysam2nd5422 года назад

    The beggining says "Ok bring her over, foward, more, moorree...ok stop, settle down, watch your step"

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (112)

    @william13422 года назад

    holy moly THat was INSANE! definitely worth watching the 3rd time

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (113)

    @Ro-po2ej2 года назад +1

    It looks great so far!

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (114)

    @GOLBS_HORRORS2 года назад +1

    OOOOO YEAAAA WE NEED MORE FNAF I BEEN DYING TO SEE MORE

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (115)

    @OcciMemes2 года назад +1

    That was gore but this IS STAY SO COOL I WAS WAITING IT FOR SO LOOOONG

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (116)

    @jasongaming69402 года назад +1

    Wow captain price in fnaf NAHHHHH ITS FINNA BE LIT
    I was js kidding

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (117)

    @CrispyBobГод назад

    Keep up your nice work! i grew up with your videos!

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (118)

    @madendo4562 года назад +1

    whan the world needed him most, he returned.

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (119)

    @Gigi_19692 года назад

    Finnaly the new episode continue on this Great Work 🤜

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (120)

    @sergioruiz32912 года назад

    This is amazing great job I am ready for part 2

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (121)

    @enderdude9922 года назад +1

    5:56 “What kind of name is soap eh?..” -Captain Price

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (122)

    @TheAncientPrimeГод назад +1

    I can’t believe I’m just now watching this

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (123)

    @See_ya79542 года назад +1

    Awesome video friend nice bro

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (124)

    @mistercinderfellaГод назад

    I love the sims 2 music in the back😭❤️

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (125)

    @G1bberzГод назад +1

    Can’t wait until they make the pizza plex episode!

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (126)

    @mariamontesinos46Год назад +3

    4:55 rat death scene

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (131)

    @GrayWolfShredderГод назад

    My boy price looking sharp in that suit

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (132)

    @bones0013Год назад +1

    Oh boy here we go again

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (133)

    @Theboyjake20052 года назад

    u really outdone ur self GOODJOB keep it up

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (134)

    @AccountIGuess2 года назад +1

    OMG this is awesome!

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (135)

    @MangoCake5Год назад

    The writing got sm better qgagag

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (136)

    @star.boy.9372 года назад +1

    After so long it's finally here......
    And after my birthday 😅

  • [SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (137)

    @tareqqazi20292 года назад

    He's back guys

[SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (2025)

