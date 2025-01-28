[SFM FNaF] Five Nights at Freddy's: Hidden Lore 3: Episode 1 (2025)

@ImDaBiggestNerdГод назад +4

8:14 ahhhh, yes, go into a VERY DARK basement that would be hard to escape from if you were to for SOME REASON go far into it, where ABSOLUTELY NO ONE is going to find you. Great idea in a god damn Five Nights At Freddy’s series, but other than that the animation is superbly smooth. This is way better than anything I could have ever animated. Nice job!