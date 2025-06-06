SGA finds 'groove' as Thunder complete sweep (2025)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Oklahoma City Thunder positioned themselves to sweep the Memphis Grizzlies despite MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggling by his standards during the first three games of the series.

Gilgeous-Alexander came through as a closer in Saturday's Game 4, scoring 38 points on 13-of-24 shooting to lead the Thunder to a 117-115 win that eliminated the Grizzlies.

"I didn't think he played any different," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "I just think he got into a groove."

Gilgeous-Alexander shot only 35.3% from the floor in the first three games of the series, his worst three-game shooting span of the season. It didn't matter as the Thunder routed the Grizzlies in the two games in Oklahoma City and rallied from a 29-point deficit on the road in Game 3.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who won the regular-season scoring title with 32.7 points per game on 51.9% shooting, made his first seven shots from the floor while scoring 16 points in the first quarter Saturday.

"I'm impressed with my level to, I guess, stay with it," said Gilgeous-Alexander, who also had five rebounds, six assists and two steals in the closeout win. "In the past, I, for sure, would've turned down the aggressiveness a little bit. I think I made a jump as far as that this year. That's something I'm definitely proud of. I try not to focus on the results and just focus on my mental development. I think I've taken a step forward in that and I had a night like tonight because of it.

"In the past, I definitely would've shied away from the moment because of where my shooting was headed. I think I've taken a step mentally, but I think I've done so all season and been paid off in the moment in the night where we needed it."

Thunder forward Jalen Williams, a first-time All-Star, starred throughout the series. He averaged 23.3 points and 5.3 assists in the sweep, capping it with a 23-point, five-assist outing in Game 4.

The Thunder overcame a chilly 3-point shooting performance Saturday, making only 7 of 35 attempts from long range, by relying on Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams to create, and generating offense with tenacious defense. Oklahoma City forced 22 turnovers by Memphis, which was missing superstar point guard Ja Morant because of a left hip contusion, and converted those into 32 points.

That was a consistent theme in the series, which marked the second straight year that Oklahoma City got a sweep in the first round. The Thunder scored a total of 103 points off turnovers in the four games against the Grizzlies.

That didn't come as a surprise. Oklahoma City had the NBA's top-ranked defense and led the league in points off turnovers (21.8) this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander enduring three consecutive subpar shooting games, on the other hand, was unexpected. But his teammates took umbrage with the perception that Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play well in the series until the finale.

"I think he played a hell of a series," Oklahoma City power forward/center Chet Holmgren said. "He was making the right plays all series, making the right reads, trusting people, and that's been really helpful, not only for myself, but for [Williams], for everybody down the list. And I don't see that changing. He's going to continue to play great. And when that ball's going in at a high clip, you guys are going to be up here asking me how special he was that night."

The Thunder face the Denver Nuggets-LA Clippers winner in the next round.