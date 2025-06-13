Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong Unveils Characteristic Panda-Themed Rooms This Spring - Alvinology (2025)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2025 – Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong (“Shama Hub Metro South”), a contemporary urban retreat and distinguished member of the ONYX Hospitality Group, is delighted to announce the launch of its enchanting Panda-Themed Rooms, available for booking from April 16 to June 30 with promotions (T&C will apply). Designed to blend whimsical character with modern vibes, these themed accommodations are set to invite guests to immerse themselves in a wonderland where comfort meets creativity in a unique setting that celebrates one of nature’s most beloved creatures.

Embrace the Charm of the Panda-Themed Room

Opening its doors for stays from April 17 to August 31, the Panda-Themed Room promises an unforgettable escape for families and travellers alike. Designed to evoke joy and wonder, this themed sanctuary blends comfort with charm, creating an inviting atmosphere that will delight guests of all ages.

Exclusive Panda-Themed Room Offer:

Booking Period: April 16 to June 30, 2025

April 16 to June 30, 2025 Staying Period: April 17 to August 31, 2025

April 17 to August 31, 2025 Room Rate: Special offer HK$1,350 and up plus 10% service charge and 3% Hotel Accommodation Tax[1] (“HAT”) per room per night.

Special offer HK$1,350 and up plus 10% service charge and 3% Hotel Accommodation Tax[1] (“HAT”) per room per night. Availability: This one-of-a-kind experience is exclusively offered via Shama’s brand website (special offers page) or through direct email to the Reservations Department at [emailprotected] .

A Complete Experience Awaits

While the Panda-Themed Room is sure to capture hearts, Shama Hub Metro South offers 26 floors of thoughtfully designed accommodations, including 139 rooms across 7 types, from spacious Studios to elegant One and Two-bedroom apartments with stunning views. The hotel, conveniently located in the southern district, provides easy access to Ocean Park, Hong Kong Island, and the vibrant Aberdeen district, ensuring a seamless, comfortable, and enriching stay for all guests.

Guests can indulge in our exceptional 3rd Floor Club Facilities:

Common Area & Fitness Studio: Open to all in-house guests for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Open to all in-house guests for relaxation and rejuvenation. Common Kitchen & Laundry Facilities: Exclusively available to long-stay guests, ideal for those seeking a home-away-from-home experience.

Explore Endless Surprises at Shama Hub Metro South

Nestled in the vibrant heart of southern Hong Kong, Shama Hub Metro South stands out as a destination for extended stays and short-term getaways. While the Panda-Themed Rooms capture attention, the hotel extends a warm invitation for guests to explore our other thoughtfully curated room types and exceptional facilities.

Accommodations tailored to every lifestyle with 26 floors and 139 rooms, Shama Hub Metro South offers 7 meticulously designed room types to cater to various preferences and demands:

The Studio or Studio Deluxe with City View or Mountain View are perfect for solo travellers or couples seeking an economical stay; these rooms provide breathtaking panoramic cityscapes or serene mountain views to unwind.

are perfect for solo travellers or couples seeking an economical stay; these rooms provide breathtaking panoramic cityscapes or serene mountain views to unwind. The One Bedroom with City or Mountain Views is greatly suited for professionals or couples on long stays, offering spacious layouts, tranquil environments, and extended yet comfortable experiences with stunning scenery.

is greatly suited for professionals or couples on long stays, offering spacious layouts, tranquil environments, and extended yet comfortable experiences with stunning scenery. Two Bedroom Mountain View with Terrace would be a stellar option for families or groups requiring generous space, scenic mountain vistas, and the added luxury of a private terrace.

Whether visiting for business or leisure, Shama Hub Metro South presents itself with a blend of style, practicality, and convenience. With a commitment to crafting memorable stays, Shama Hub Metro South invites everyone to explore this dynamic city and feel right at home with personalised services tailored to their needs. Guests can immerse themselves in the hotel’s top-notch amenities and enjoy the warmth, joy, and seamless hospitality.

[1] By virtue of the Hotel Accommodation Tax Ordinance, Cap 348 (“HATO”), Hotel Accommodation Tax (“HAT”) is imposed on all accommodation charges received by hotels or guesthouses in Hong Kong. Reference: Hotel Accommodation Tax of Inland Revenue Department, HKSAR.

About Shama Hub Metro South

Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong redefines city living, offering meticulously curated spaces for long-term residents and short-stay travellers. With a focus on optimising community living and holistic amenities, this stylish hub ensures that every stay, whether for work or leisure, is nothing short of extraordinary.

Book your next adventure or long stay with us at www.shama.com/hub-metrosouth.

About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over five decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.

Visit its official website for a tailored approach to hospitality:

https://www.onyx-hospitality.com/