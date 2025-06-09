Shanna Moakler’s Dating History: Dennis Quaid, Travis Barker, More (2025)

Shanna Moakler has always been honest about her love life after sparking romances with several A-listers over the years.

Moakler was briefly linked to Billy Idol in 1997 before moving on with Oscar De La Hoya later that year. Moakler and De La Hoya welcomed daughter Atiana in March 1999 but split one year later.

The model dated Dennis Quaid for eight months in 2001 before she met her future husband, Travis Barker, whom she wed in 2004. Moakler and Barker welcomed son Landon in 2003 and daughter Alabama in 2005. The couple broke up in 2006 but briefly rekindled their romance, ultimately divorcing in 2008.

Moakler has since been linked to a few other famous faces, including Days of Our Lives star Greg Vaughan in late 2023.

Scroll down to explore Moakler’s dating history through the years: