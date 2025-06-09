Shanna Moakler’s Dating History: Dennis Quaid, Travis Barker, More (2025)

Celebrity News
By Yana Grebenyuk
Shanna Moakler has always been honest about her love life after sparking romances with several A-listers over the years.
Moakler was briefly linked to Billy Idol in 1997 before moving on with Oscar De La Hoya later that year. Moakler and De La Hoya welcomed daughter Atiana in March 1999 but split one year later.
The model dated Dennis Quaid for eight months in 2001 before she met her future husband, Travis Barker, whom she wed in 2004. Moakler and Barker welcomed son Landon in 2003 and daughter Alabama in 2005. The couple broke up in 2006 but briefly rekindled their romance, ultimately divorcing in 2008.
Moakler has since been linked to a few other famous faces, including Days of Our Lives star Greg Vaughan in late 2023.
Scroll down to explore Moakler’s dating history through the years:
Shanna Moakler's Dating History: From Dennis Quaid to Travis Barker
Billy Idol
Moakler and Idol were linked in 1997, with her later sharing that she was "a fan of accents."
"He's so sexy. You know, he's got that English thing going on. And the hair, and everything! He's a rock star ... he's so cute," she shared with ESPN in a 2001 profile.
Jordan Knight
During her 2001 interview with ESPN, Moakler mentioned dating the New Kids on the Block member in the past.
David Charvet
"I dated a Baywatch boy named David Charvet," the Rhode Island native shared in 2001.
Oscar De La Hoya
Moakler and De La Hoya began dating in October 1997 and got engaged the following year. Moakler and De La Hoya's relationship ended after three years of dating when the boxer showed up with another date to the Latin Grammy Awards in September 2000.
"I'm sitting in bed, watching the Latin Grammy awards, feeling hurt that he went without me. Then, I see him there with another woman," she claimed to ESPN. "I was devastated. I had no idea there were any real problems in the relationship until that point."
Dennis Quaid
The duo reportedly dated from February 2001 to October 2001, but they kept their romance quiet at the time.
Travis Barker
The exes, who were married from 2004 to 2008, had their ups and downs as they tried to focus on coparenting for their children. Unfortunately, things took a turn when Barker started dating Kourtney Kardashian and Moakler chose to make drastic changes.
"Shanna is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together," a source exclusively told Us in July 2021. "She wants to sell her engagement ring."
The insider noted at the time that their coparenting relationship had "hit rock bottom." The source added, "She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times." (Barker married Kardashian in May 2022.)
Bryan Sollima
Moakler was quietly linked to the Hells Angles biker from 2014 to 2019.
Matthew Rondeau
Moakler was on and off with Rondeau from 2020 to 2021. The pair's relationship took a turn when Moakler entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in February 2022. That same month, her former housemate Teddi Mellencamp claimed that Rondeau DMed her shady comments about Moakler.
"Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to," a source told Us after fans noticed that the actor unfollowed his girlfriend on social media ahead of her eviction on the CBS series. "They were headed toward an engagement but now can be headed toward a split."
Moakler, for her part, also unfollowed Rondeau when she returned home from the competition series. That same month, Rondeau was arrested following an altercation with Rondeau. The charges were dropped later that year.
The duo briefly rekindled their romance before Moakler confirmed in January 2023 that they had ended things for good.
Greg Vaughan
Moakler met Vaughan in 1994 when they were both models in Miami. However, it wasn’t until November 2023 that they started dating after reconnecting at a vodka launch party. Moakler and Vaughan went public with their romance in March 2025 when she celebrated her 50th birthday on social media.
“He’s my best friend, my safe space, and the person I can totally be myself around, no filter needed,” Moakler told the Daily Mail in April 2025, revealing she moved to Texas the previous fall to be closer to the General Hospital alum. “Plus, he’s a hardworking, loving dad with that classic southern charm. Chivalry is definitely not dead with him!”
