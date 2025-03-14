Shark Cryoglow review: A cooling LED face mask with a de-puffing difference | Expert Reviews UK (2025)

Light therapy is the beauty purchase of the moment but most masks offer little more than the basics. The Shark Cryoglow steps things up a notch – it’s the first light therapy mask to offer under-eye cooling patches and a range of modes tailored to target different skin concerns.

It’s the first skincare device Shark has ever launched, having broken into the beauty market with the launch of the Shark Style iQ hair dryer in 2021. Since then, Shark has made a name for itself in the beauty space, launching well-known stylers like the Shark Flexstyle and the SpeedStyle. Time will tell if Shark’s move towards LED skin therapy is a wise one, but as someone who regularly tests the latest beauty tech I couldn’t wait to put the Cryoglow through its paces.

Having recently tested four other light therapy masks, I was intrigued to see how this £299 mask would measure up to its stiff competition. Despite looking a little crazy when I was wearing it, I found the mask really simple to use, with intuitive controls and a good range of treatments. Its under-eye cooling was also effective, although this tech isn’t without its downfalls.