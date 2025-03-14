Shark just launched its first LED face mask — here’s everything you need to know (2025)

Shark Beauty, which makes some of our favorite hair tools and vacuums, is officially breaking into the self-care space. Today (Feb. 7), the brand launched the Shark CryoGlow ($349.99), an LED face mask that emits red light to reduce wrinkles, blue light to treat acne and has cooling pads to depuff the under-eye area. Light therapy has taken the skin care world by storm in recent years — brands have been cranking out face masks, wands and neck collars to target fine lines and wrinkles, acne and dark spots. (To give you a better idea of how these tools work, we’ve reviewed options from Solawave and Dr. Dennis Gross).

Below, I break down the details on Shark’s new LED mask, including its light therapy features, where to purchase it and how it compares to other LED masks on the market. Shark sent me a sample of the face mask a week before its launch and I detail my initial experience testing it below as well.

Shark CryoGlow Face Mask

Shark CryoGlow Face Mask $349.99 What we like Four preset treatments

Cooling, depuffing eye pads

The Shark CryoGlow is the brand’s first LED face mask and FDA cleared device. It has four treatment options that target different skin care concerns:

Red light to reduce fine lines and firm the skin (six minutes)

to reduce fine lines and firm the skin (six minutes) Blue light to reduce acne and breakouts, and even out complexion (eight minutes)

to reduce acne and breakouts, and even out complexion (eight minutes) Infrared light to maintain glowing skin after an eight-week cycle (four minutes)

to maintain glowing skin after an eight-week cycle (four minutes) Cooling pads to smooth and depuff the under-eye area (three cooling levels for 5-, 10- or 15-minute intervals)

You can only use the red, blue and infrared light settings separately, but you can use the cooling pads on their own or in conjunction with the three other treatments.

The brand sent me the CryoGlow to try out and I’ve used it every day for the past week — I usually use the LED red light and the cooling under-eye pads at night before bed, and the under-eye pads for 15 minutes in the morning (without the LED). While I haven’t seen a noticeable difference in my skin quite yet (it’s only been a few days, after all), it’s quick and easy to use. I have very sensitive skin and sometimes worry that my face won’t be able to tolerate red light therapy, but so far, I’ve been able to use it daily without any burning or redness.

The remote has an LCD screen that displays the four treatments, how long they take (there are set times for each) and the benefits of each one. There’s also a ‘Your Progress’ section, which shows how many sessions you’ve done for each treatment. The dial makes it easy to choose what you want and you can also use it to adjust the cooling level for the under-eye pads, too.

The red light’s designed to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and though it’s too early to tell whether it’s actually effective at doing so, it’s much more comfortable than any other red light therapy mask I’ve tried in the past. It has a hard shell, which makes it harder to store compared to more flexible options, but it fits and stays on my face so much better than others. The strap is thick and stretchy (though I do find it hard to adjust from the side), and it’s easy to wipe down after every use with a damp cloth.

What sets this mask apart from other LED face masks, in my experience, are the under-eye cooling pads. I have overly puffy under-eyes in the morning, so I love that these pads visibly bring down that puffiness and make me look so much more awake (more than any eye cream or under-eye patch I’ve applied).

The LED face mask is only available for purchase right now on Shark’s website.

How does the Shark CryoGlow compare to other LED face masks?

At $349.99, the face mask is an investment, but isn’t out of line with other competitors’ prices in the space. It’s actually less expensive than other popular LED masks including the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro ($455) and the Therabody TheraFace Mask ($599). Even those that are comparable in price, like the Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask ($349) and the HigherDose Red Light Face Mask ($349), don’t quite have the same light options or tech-savvy features as the CryoGlow, including the LCD display remote and adjustable under-eye cooling pads.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who’s covered skin care since 2021. For this article, I received a sample of the new Shark CryoGlow and tried it out for a week. I share my experience plus everything you need to know about the launch.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more