"She buys" or "She buy" (2025)

Hello everyone,

I saw 3 sentences in a book.

The book says, these 3 sentences have same meaning.

1) I suggested that she should buy a car.

2) I suggested that she buy a car.

3) I suggested that she bought a car.

According to me , sentence 2 is strange, maybe wrong.

Because, we normally use "she buys" not "she buy".

My question is ;

1) Is sentence-2 gramatically correct ?

2) If yes, why ? According to grammatical rules it should be "she buys" not "she buy"