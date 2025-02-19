Sheila Harris - Harris Brand Management | LinkedIn (2025)

Yonkers, New York, United States Contact Info 2K followers 500+ connections About Services Articles by Sheila "Starts and Stops with Sheila Harris" Podcast You've Got Next… Contributions Activity Experience & Education Harris Brand Management ******* ****** ****** ****** ******* ************** ***. **** ***** ********** ******* ********** Licenses & Certifications Certified Life Coach Crisis Communications Certificate Volunteer Experience Board Member Board Member Member Member Publications Calling Revealed: 7 Spiritual Lessons to Uncover Your Purpose Courses Guest Lecturer, Bergen Community College, Customer Service Course Guest Lecturer: Bergen Community College, Customer Service Course (Public Relations Strategies) Guest Lecturer: NYU School of Professional Studies Marketing & Public Relations Program PRSA Crisis Communications Certificate Program Recommendations received LinkedIn User More activity by Sheila July 1981: Motown's $10 Million GambleWhen Suzanne de Passe took the reins as president of Motown Productions, she wasn't just leading a legendary… Today is a #bridge to something great in your #journey! Find joy in today's journey!

Yonkers, New York, United States Contact Info

2K followers 500+ connections

Harris Brand Management

Kent State University

About

Strategic thinker and innovative content leader of global public relations initiatives…

Services

  • Writing
  • Blogging
  • Live Events
  • Life Coaching
  • Public Speaking
  • Brand Consulting
  • Public Relations
  • Project Management
  • Leadership Development

Articles by Sheila

  • "Starts and Stops with Sheila Harris" Podcast

    Oct 30, 2023

    "Starts and Stops with Sheila Harris" Podcast

    (Photo, Mychal Watts) How many times have you started something…and then stopped? What did it take to get you back up…

    11 Comments

  • You’ve Got Next…

    May 3, 2021

    You’ve Got Next…

    The fight for our next generation is an important one. I have been blessed over the years to be mentored by selfless…

    2 Comments

Contributions

  • You're facing a reporter misinterpreting your press release. How will you navigate this conflict effectively?

    You should first compile all of your facts and data prior to reaching out to the reporter. Then, address the fact that they misinterpreted the release, but also offer them the opportunity to correct it by providing them with further backup. You’re in a position to help them to connect the dots to what is true. Once there’s a resolution, try to end the situation on a high note. This will leave the door open to build a relationship with the reporter (and outlet) as they write future stories on your client or project.

  • Change isn’t coming—it’s already here. I had the chance to host a powerful group of HR professionals in my home last week for dinner and a roundtable…

    Change isn’t coming—it’s already here. I had the chance to host a powerful group of HR professionals in my home last week for dinner and a roundtable…

    Liked by Sheila Harris

    AGENCY NEWS: #NewOrleans Wednesday, February 5th 12:30pm CST International Tour DJ & TV Personality DJ Stormy Monroe talks to Liz Reyes on WVUE-TV…

    Liked by Sheila Harris

  • How often do you test the waters? Tapping into new and unexplored ventures can stir up feelings of intimidation or fear. This can be justified, at…

    How often do you test the waters? Tapping into new and unexplored ventures can stir up feelings of intimidation or fear. This can be justified, at…

    Shared by Sheila Harris

Experience & Education

    Harris Brand Management

    *********

    ******* ****** ****** ******

    ******** ** **********

    ******* ************** ***.

    ******** ** ********* ************** & ************

    **** ***** **********

    ******'* ****** ****** ********* (****** *******)

    -

    ******* **********

    ** ***** ******* + ********* *******

    -

Licenses & Certifications

  • Certified Life Coach

    John Maxwell Team

    Issued

  • Crisis Communications Certificate

    Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)

    Issued

Volunteer Experience

  • Board Member

    The Cahn Fellows Programs

    - 3 years 1 month

    Education

  • Board Member

    Greater Refuge Temple Church

    - Present 11 years 2 months

    Social Services

    Secretary

    Member

    The BOSS Network

    Economic Empowerment

  • Member

    THE NEW YORK ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALIST INC

    - Present 7 years 3 months

Publications

  • Calling Revealed: 7 Spiritual Lessons to Uncover Your Purpose

    Amazon.com

    See publication

Courses

  • Guest Lecturer, Bergen Community College, Customer Service Course

    -

  • Guest Lecturer: Bergen Community College, Customer Service Course (Public Relations Strategies)

    -

  • Guest Lecturer: NYU School of Professional Studies Marketing & Public Relations Program

    -

  • PRSA Crisis Communications Certificate Program

    -

Recommendations received

    LinkedIn User

    “I've had the privilege of working with Sheila the past three years as ESSENCE Music Festival is hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana each year. Sheila is unmatched when it comes to corralling a team, making sure that we are in proper positions (it's a lot of parts moving quickly), and keeping us inspired over the four marathon days - all while maintaining an enviable, always-positive temperament. It always feels like a team effort and we have a great leader in this regard. It is a joy to work with Sheila and she is part of the reason that I look forward to covering the festival for ESSENCE year after year. ”

  • Shaunice Hawkins “Sheila is a tremendous asset to any organization. She is smart, creative, dynamic...need I say more? In addition to her 9 to 5 duties as spokewoman, she's a amazing community organizer, peer coach and mentor. While she's best known for her outreach efforts, her work with the youth is where she shines best.”

5 people have recommended Sheila

Join now to view

More activity by Sheila

  • July 1981: Motown’s $10 Million GambleWhen Suzanne de Passe took the reins as president of Motown Productions, she wasn’t just leading a legendary…

    July 1981: Motown’s $10 Million GambleWhen Suzanne de Passe took the reins as president of Motown Productions, she wasn’t just leading a legendary…

    Liked by Sheila Harris

  • Today is a #bridge to something great in your #journey! Find joy in today’s journey!

    Today is a #bridge to something great in your #journey! Find joy in today’s journey!

    Liked by Sheila Harris

Explore collaborative articles

Sheila Harris - Harris Brand Management | LinkedIn (2025)

References

