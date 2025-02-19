Sheila Harris - Harris Brand Management | LinkedIn (2025)

Sign in to view Sheila’s full profile
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
or
New to LinkedIn? Join now
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
Sign in to view Sheila’s full profile
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
or
New to LinkedIn? Join now
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
Yonkers, New York, United States Contact Info
Sign in to view Sheila’s full profile
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
or
New to LinkedIn? Join now
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
2K followers 500+ connections
Yonkers, New York, United States Contact Info
Sign in to view Sheila’s full profile
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
or
New to LinkedIn? Join now
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
2K followers 500+ connections
View mutual connections with Sheila
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
or
New to LinkedIn? Join now
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
View mutual connections with Sheila
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
or
New to LinkedIn? Join now
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
Join to view profile
Sign in to view Sheila’s full profile
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
or
New to LinkedIn? Join now
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
Harris Brand Management
Kent State University
Company Website
- Report this profile
About
Strategic thinker and innovative content leader of global public relations initiatives…
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
Services
- Writing
- Blogging
- Live Events
- Life Coaching
- Public Speaking
- Brand Consulting
- Public Relations
- Project Management
- Leadership Development
Request proposal
Articles by Sheila
-
"Starts and Stops with Sheila Harris" Podcast
Oct 30, 2023
"Starts and Stops with Sheila Harris" Podcast
(Photo, Mychal Watts) How many times have you started something…and then stopped? What did it take to get you back up…
42
11 Comments
-
You’ve Got Next…
May 3, 2021
You’ve Got Next…
The fight for our next generation is an important one. I have been blessed over the years to be mentored by selfless…
20
2 Comments
Contributions
-
You're facing a reporter misinterpreting your press release. How will you navigate this conflict effectively?You should first compile all of your facts and data prior to reaching out to the reporter. Then, address the fact that they misinterpreted the release, but also offer them the opportunity to correct it by providing them with further backup. You’re in a position to help them to connect the dots to what is true. Once there’s a resolution, try to end the situation on a high note. This will leave the door open to build a relationship with the reporter (and outlet) as they write future stories on your client or project.
Upvote
Activity
Sign in to view Sheila’s full profile
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
or
New to LinkedIn? Join now
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
-
Change isn’t coming—it’s already here. I had the chance to host a powerful group of HR professionals in my home last week for dinner and a roundtable…
Change isn’t coming—it’s already here. I had the chance to host a powerful group of HR professionals in my home last week for dinner and a roundtable…
Liked by Sheila Harris
-
AGENCY NEWS: #NewOrleans Wednesday, February 5th 12:30pm CST International Tour DJ & TV Personality DJ Stormy Monroe talks to Liz Reyes on WVUE-TV…
Liked by Sheila Harris
-
How often do you test the waters? Tapping into new and unexplored ventures can stir up feelings of intimidation or fear. This can be justified, at…
How often do you test the waters? Tapping into new and unexplored ventures can stir up feelings of intimidation or fear. This can be justified, at…
Shared by Sheila Harris
Join now to see all activity
Experience & Education
-
Harris Brand Management
*********
-
******* ****** ****** ******
******** ** **********
-
******* ************** ***.
******** ** ********* ************** & ************
-
**** ***** **********
******'* ****** ****** ********* (****** *******)
-
-
******* **********
** ***** ******* + ********* *******
-
View Sheila’s full experience
See their title, tenure and more.
Welcome back
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
or
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
Licenses & Certifications
-
Certified Life Coach
John Maxwell Team
Issued
-
Crisis Communications Certificate
Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)
Issued
Volunteer Experience
-
Board Member
The Cahn Fellows Programs
- 3 years 1 month
Education
-
Board Member
Greater Refuge Temple Church
- Present 11 years 2 months
Social Services
Secretary
-
Member
The BOSS Network
Economic Empowerment
-
Member
THE NEW YORK ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALIST INC
- Present 7 years 3 months
Publications
-
Calling Revealed: 7 Spiritual Lessons to Uncover Your Purpose
Amazon.com
See publication
Courses
-
Guest Lecturer, Bergen Community College, Customer Service Course
-
-
Guest Lecturer: Bergen Community College, Customer Service Course (Public Relations Strategies)
-
-
Guest Lecturer: NYU School of Professional Studies Marketing & Public Relations Program
-
-
PRSA Crisis Communications Certificate Program
-
Recommendations received
-
LinkedIn User
“I've had the privilege of working with Sheila the past three years as ESSENCE Music Festival is hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana each year. Sheila is unmatched when it comes to corralling a team, making sure that we are in proper positions (it's a lot of parts moving quickly), and keeping us inspired over the four marathon days - all while maintaining an enviable, always-positive temperament. It always feels like a team effort and we have a great leader in this regard. It is a joy to work with Sheila and she is part of the reason that I look forward to covering the festival for ESSENCE year after year. ”
- Shaunice Hawkins “Sheila is a tremendous asset to any organization. She is smart, creative, dynamic...need I say more? In addition to her 9 to 5 duties as spokewoman, she's a amazing community organizer, peer coach and mentor. While she's best known for her outreach efforts, her work with the youth is where she shines best.”
5 people have recommended Sheila
Join now to view
More activity by Sheila
-
July 1981: Motown’s $10 Million GambleWhen Suzanne de Passe took the reins as president of Motown Productions, she wasn’t just leading a legendary…
July 1981: Motown’s $10 Million GambleWhen Suzanne de Passe took the reins as president of Motown Productions, she wasn’t just leading a legendary…
Liked by Sheila Harris
-
Today is a #bridge to something great in your #journey! Find joy in today’s journey!
Today is a #bridge to something great in your #journey! Find joy in today’s journey!
Liked by Sheila Harris
View Sheila’s full profile
- See who you know in common
- Get introduced
- Contact Sheila directly
Sign in
Stay updated on your professional world
Sign in
By clicking Continue to join or sign in, you agree to LinkedIn’s User Agreement, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
New to LinkedIn? Join now
Other similar profiles
- Tatiana Oviedo Multicultural Strategic Communications Professional Miami-Fort Lauderdale Area Connect
- Austin Weedfall Greater Indianapolis Connect
- Marci Tate Davis Manager of Public Relations at High Museum of Art Atlanta, GA Connect
- Chelcee Coffman Charlotte, NC Connect
- Lindsay Hayes Middletown, NJ Connect
- Celina Klee *Strategic Marketing Communications*Proactive Crisis Management and Public Relations Czar* Lake Worth, FL Connect
- Toby Srebnik Manager, Public Relations and Communications, Truly Nolen Pompano Beach, FL Connect
- Kaitlyn Quail United States Connect
- Fallon McLoughlin Director, Public Relations, BD New York City Metropolitan Area Connect
- Connect
- Connect
- Connect
- Deaira Irons Los Angeles Metropolitan Area Connect
- Joe Swaney Senior Manager, Public Relations at Purchasing Power, LLC Atlanta, GA Connect
- Kassidy McDonald Scottsdale, AZ Connect
- Brad Hilderbrand Bonney Lake, WA Connect
- Sarah Brodersen Los Angeles Metropolitan Area Connect
- Rick Maynard Senior Manager, External Communications at Yum! Brands Lexington, KY Connect
- Haley Hammerling New York, NY Connect
- Erin K. Conroy Minneapolis, MN Connect
Explore collaborative articles
We’re unlocking community knowledge in a new way. Experts add insights directly into each article, started with the help of AI.Explore More
Others named Sheila Harris in United States
- Sheila Harris Talent Manager at SUNY Geneseo Geneseo, NY
-
- Sheila H. Strategic Powerhouse Empowering Marketers With Data Driven Success. Dallas, TX
- Sheila Harris Regional Manager at Bright Horizons Puyallup, WA
579 others named Sheila Harris in United States are on LinkedIn
See others named Sheila Harris