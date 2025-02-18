Sheila Partrat (BSc (FSc), MA) - Protelicious Corp | LinkedIn (2025)

Sign in to view Sheila’s full profile
New York, New York, United States Contact Info
1K followers 500+ connections
New York, New York, United States Contact Info
1K followers 500+ connections
View mutual connections with Sheila
View mutual connections with Sheila
Join to view profile
Protelicious Corp
Websites
- Company Website
- www.protelicious.com
- Company Website
- https://www.instagram.com/protelicious/?hl=en
- Company Website
- https://www.instagram.com/paradicebyprotelicious/
About
As CEO & Founder of Protelicious Corp., a US-based French-inspired pioneer functional…
-
🚀 Exciting News!We’re thrilled to announce that Expert Dojo, one of California’s top accelerators and venture capital firms, has invested in…
🚀 Exciting News!We’re thrilled to announce that Expert Dojo, one of California’s top accelerators and venture capital firms, has invested in…
Shared by Sheila Partrat (BSc (FSc), MA)
-
Thank you, Expert Dojo Brian Mac Mahon Ashutosh Kumar - Jha and team! On behalf of Team Protelicious -know that we are proud to be part of the…
Thank you, Expert Dojo Brian Mac Mahon Ashutosh Kumar - Jha and team! On behalf of Team Protelicious -know that we are proud to be part of the…
Shared by Sheila Partrat (BSc (FSc), MA)
Experience & Education
-
Protelicious Corp
*.*.* & *******
-
********
********* **** ****** *******
Publications
-
Fit Summit - Industry Insight on Wellness Trends for 2020 and Beyond Nov 2019
Fit Summit
Industry thought leaders on the Wellness Wellbeing trends will grow significantly in prevalence and influence throughout 2020 and beyond)?
See publication
-
Whey to improve health Start-up Protelicious is repositioning whey protein powder, usually sold as a gym supplement, for the lifestyle market.
Hong Kong Means Business Hong Kong Trade & Development Council’s magazine
See publication
-
Women of Hong Kong – Sheila, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Protelicious
Hong Kong Madame
About, how after 25+ years of a keen personal and academic interest in pathways between food and health, I discovered from a scientist the unmatchable immune building and anti-oxidant properties of grass-fed cold-processed whey protein. Beyond a business, this led to the drive to share our gourmet-quality protein from the fitness world into the daily lives of busy individuals who need the nutrition but don't always have the time to devote to it.
See publication
-
Begin with the basics. Is the fountain of youth right under our nose?
TEDx City U Hong Kong
The theme was "start with", to which I naturally I added "the basics". It describes a personal journey beginning with early inspiration, to a period when I let the basics slip and paid the consequences ... to a more recent discovery which lifted the quality of my life, and now of others in ways i could never have imagined.
See publication
Languages
-
English
Native or bilingual proficiency
-
French
Full professional proficiency
