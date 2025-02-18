Sheila Partrat (BSc (FSc), MA) - Protelicious Corp | LinkedIn (2025)

New York, New York, United States
Experience & Education
Protelicious Corp
Publications
Fit Summit - Industry Insight on Wellness Trends for 2020 and Beyond Nov 2019
Whey to improve health Start-up Protelicious is repositioning whey protein powder, usually sold as a gym supplement, for the lifestyle market.
Women of Hong Kong – Sheila, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Protelicious
Begin with the basics. Is the fountain of youth right under our nose?
Languages
English
French

New York, New York, United States Contact Info

1K followers 500+ connections

Protelicious Corp

Websites

Company Website
www.protelicious.com
Company Website
https://www.instagram.com/protelicious/?hl=en
Company Website
https://www.instagram.com/paradicebyprotelicious/
About

As CEO & Founder of Protelicious Corp., a US-based French-inspired pioneer functional…

  🚀 Exciting News!We're thrilled to announce that Expert Dojo, one of California's top accelerators and venture capital firms, has invested in…

    🚀 Exciting News!We're thrilled to announce that Expert Dojo, one of California's top accelerators and venture capital firms, has invested in…
Shared by Sheila Partrat (BSc (FSc), MA)

    Shared by Sheila Partrat (BSc (FSc), MA)

  Thank you, Expert Dojo Brian Mac Mahon Ashutosh Kumar - Jha and team! On behalf of Team Protelicious -know that we are proud to be part of the…

    Thank you, Expert Dojo Brian Mac Mahon Ashutosh Kumar - Jha and team! On behalf of Team Protelicious -know that we are proud to be part of the…
Shared by Sheila Partrat (BSc (FSc), MA)

    Shared by Sheila Partrat (BSc (FSc), MA)

Experience & Education

    Protelicious Corp

Publications

  • Fit Summit - Industry Insight on Wellness Trends for 2020 and Beyond Nov 2019

    Industry thought leaders on the Wellness Wellbeing trends will grow significantly in prevalence and influence throughout 2020 and beyond)?

  • Whey to improve health Start-up Protelicious is repositioning whey protein powder, usually sold as a gym supplement, for the lifestyle market.

  • Women of Hong Kong – Sheila, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Protelicious

    About, how after 25+ years of a keen personal and academic interest in pathways between food and health, I discovered from a scientist the unmatchable immune building and anti-oxidant properties of grass-fed cold-processed whey protein. Beyond a business, this led to the drive to share our gourmet-quality protein from the fitness world into the daily lives of busy individuals who need the nutrition but don't always have the time to devote to it.

  • Begin with the basics. Is the fountain of youth right under our nose?

    The theme was "start with", to which I naturally I added "the basics". It describes a personal journey beginning with early inspiration, to a period when I let the basics slip and paid the consequences ... to a more recent discovery which lifted the quality of my life, and now of others in ways i could never have imagined.

Languages

  • English

    Native or bilingual proficiency

  • French

    Full professional proficiency

Sheila Partrat (BSc (FSc), MA) - Protelicious Corp | LinkedIn (2025)

