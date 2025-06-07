Shifting Allegiances: The Role of Palestine in US Domestic and Foreign Policy (2025)

Ramzy Baroud It is crucial for any American administration to recognize that, regardless of political agendas, the views of the American public regarding the situation in Palestine and Israel are undergoing a significant shift. A critical mass of opinion is rapidly forming, and this change is becoming undeniable.

Thepoll, released on March 6, wasconductedbetween February 3 and 16. It found that American support for Israel is at its lowest point in 25 years, while sympathy for Palestinians has reached its highest level. Having 46 per cent of Americans supporting Israel and 33 per cent supporting Palestinians would have seemed inconceivable in the past when the plight of Palestine and its people was largely overlooked by the general public. Even more remarkable is that this shift continues to gain momentum, despite the fact that mainstream media and American politicians have been more biased than ever, promoting a dehumanizing discourse of Palestinians and unprecedented, uncritical support for Israel. While the growing shift in favour of Palestine — particularly thegenocidein Gaza, which played a role in influencing political outcomes in several states during the last presidential election — has gone largely unnoticed by the Biden administration, it’s clear that the dissatisfaction with the government’s position remains unchanged.

The previous administration approved significant military aid to Israel,topping$17.9 billion in the first year alone, enabling its genocidal war in Gaza, resulting in over 160,000 casualties over a span of 15 months. Yet, this blatant disregard for Palestinian lives and rights persisted under the new administration of Donald Trump, who appointed some of the most staunchly anti-Palestinian, pro-Israel figures to key positions in his government. Trump did this despite making repeated, though often contradictory, promises to end the war and resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. See Also KZN profits from other provinces’ unused funds

Instead, the US Presidentapprovedthe release of a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs andpasseda nearly $3 billion arms sale to Israel. Trump also introduced a new US policy that solelyfocusedon “taking ownership” of Gaza and displacing its population. Although this position was inconsistently articulated, Trump ultimately, on March 14,seemedto reverse it altogether. This left many wondering whether US foreign policy was truly independent or simply a reflection of Israel’s influence and its Washington lobby. Unlike Biden, whose support for Israel has been consistent, Trump’s stance has been confusing and contradictory. The US news portal Axiosreportedon March 5 that talks between the US, led by Adam Boehler, and Hamas had taken place in Doha. In an interview with CNN four days later, Boehler made the striking statement that US and Israeli foreign policies should be seen as separate. “We’re the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel,” hesaid.

However, as analysts began mulling over this unprecedented language, it was soon revealed that Boehler wasremovedfrom his position, and the traditional, unwavering support for Israel quickly returned. As US policymakers continue to swing between their unwavering commitment to Israel and the “America first” rhetoric, they must keep in mind the following: First, the American public is increasingly aware of events in Palestine, so masking Israel’s violations of Palestinian rights under the guise of “Israel’s right to defend itself” no longer suffices.

Second, US and Israeli interests are not identical: the US seeks geopolitical dominance followed by stabilization and so-called ‘containment,’ while Israel thrives on provocations, destabilization, and long-lasting conflicts. Third, Palestine has become a domestic issue in the US, and the debate on Palestine and Israel is no longer one-sided. Growing support for Palestine means that more US voters will base their future political decisions on how the US engages with Israel and its disregard for Palestinian rights. Fourth,crackdownson dissent, arrests of activists, and fundingcutswill only deepen the polarization around this issue, rather than fostering an open, informed, and productive debate about a matter of great importance to millions of Americans. Such actions are quickly eroding the reputation of the US as a democratic state and undermining confidence in its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.