Shop ISEHAN - Kiss Me Heroine Make Eyelash Serum EX - 5.5g | Stylevana (2025)

Beschreibung

This eyelash serum contains 27 types of beauty serum ingredients and focuses on the dual support of "eyelash care x scalp beauty".

14 types of eyelash care ingredients moisturize even short and thin eyelashes, increasing their firmness, strength and shine. In addition, 13 types of scalp moisturizing ingredients thoroughly moisturize the underlying skin.

The soft fit tip allows you to apply a generous amount of serum thoroughly to your eyelashes and scalp, and it can be used not only on eyelashes with extensions or perms, but also on eyebrows.