Shop Minimalist Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash - Anti-Acne (2025)

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash with LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Suitable for Oily, Combination, and Acne-Prone Skin| For Women & Men| 100 ml

Category Beauty

  • Deep Pore Cleansing: Contains2% salicylic acidto unclog pores and reduce sebum.
  • Gentle Exfoliation:LHA (Capryloyl Salicylic Acid)for smooth, soft skin.
  • Oil Control & Anti-Acne: Infused withanti-bacterial zincto regulate oil and prevent breakouts.
  • Sulfate-Free & Hydrating: Mild surfactants withpanthenol (vitamin B5)for a non-drying cleanse.
  • Clean Beauty Formula: Free from fragrances, parabens, silicones, and harsh chemicals.
  • Non-Comedogenic & Hypoallergenic: Safe foroily,combination, andacne-prone skin.
  • pH Balanced: Formulated at pH 4.5 – 5.5 for sensitive skin.
  • For Men & Women: Ideal for daily use to achieve clear, healthy-looking skin.

Perfect for tackling acne, controlling oil, and refining skin texture!

  • Description
  • Reviews (0)

If you’re battling acne, oily skin, or clogged pores, the Minimalist Salicylic Acid 2% Face Washis a skincare savior you need in your routine. This100 ml sulfate-free face washis specially formulated foroily, combination, and acne-prone skin, making it a must-have for bothmen and women. Packed withsalicylic acid,LHA (Capryloyl Salicylic Acid), andanti-bacterial zinc, this cleanser offersmulti-level cleansingto tackle acne, control oil, and unclog pores without drying out your skin.

Why Choose Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid Face Wash?

  1. Multi-Level Cleansing for Acne-Prone Skin
    This face wash combines2% salicylic acidandLHAto provide deep pore cleansing and gentle exfoliation. While salicylic acid penetrates deep into pores to reduce sebum and oil, LHA works on the skin’s surface to reveal softer, smoother skin. It’s thebest face wash for acne-prone skinand those struggling with frequent breakouts.
  2. Sulfate-Free & Non-Drying Formula
    Unlike traditional face washes, this product usesmild sulfate-free surfactantsthat cleanse effectively without stripping your skin’s natural moisture. Enriched withpanthenol (vitamin B5), it leaves your skin hydrated and soothed, making it perfect for daily use.
  3. Anti-Acne & Oil Control
    The addition ofanti-bacterial zinchelps regulate oil production and prevents future breakouts. This makes it an excellent choice for those withoily skinorcombination skinlooking for agentle yet effective acne cleanser.
  4. Clean & Transparent Beauty
    This face wash is free fromfragrances, silicones, sulfates, parabens, essential oils, and dyes. It’snon-comedogenic,hypoallergenic, and formulated at a skin-friendly pH of4.5 – 5.5, making it safe for sensitive skin. Thehigh-purity salicylic acidis sourced fromMerck, Germany, ensuring top-notch quality.
  5. Gentle Exfoliation for Smooth Skin
    TheLHAin this face wash offerscell-by-cell exfoliationwithout irritation, making it ideal for those withsensitive skin. It’s agentle exfoliating face washthat helps unclog pores and refine skin texture over time.

Key Benefits at a Glance:

  • 2% salicylic acidfor deep pore cleansing and acne control
  • LHAfor gentle surface exfoliation
  • Anti-bacterial zincto regulate oil and prevent breakouts
  • Sulfate-free,non-drying, andhydrating formula
  • Free fromfragrances,parabens, andharsh chemicals
  • Suitable foroily,combination, andacne-prone skin
  • Non-comedogenicandhypoallergenic

Why You Should Buy This Product:

TheMinimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Washis a game-changer for anyone struggling with acne, oily skin, or clogged pores. Itsscience-backed formulaandclean beauty credentialsmake it a reliable choice for achieving clear, smooth, and healthy-looking skin. Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or a beginner, this face wash is a worthy addition to your routine.

Final Thoughts:

TheMinimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Washis a standout product for anyone looking to tackle acne, control oil, and achieve smoother skin. Itsgentle yet effective formulamakes it suitable for daily use, while itsclean and transparent ingredientsensure it’s safe for even the most sensitive skin types.

Ready to transform your skincare routine? Click the link below to purchase theMinimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid Face Washon Amazon and experience the difference for yourself!

Buy Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid Face Wash on Amazon

Visit the Minimalist Store to explore more of their products.

