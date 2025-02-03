Shop the 10 Best Microcurrent Devices for an Instant Face Lift (2025)

Here's a skincare "secret" beauty insiders use time and time again to keep their jawlines and cheekbones sculpted: the best microcurrent devices. With so many options available to choose from, these tools make it easy to get the red carpet treatment from the comfort of home without visiting a professional. If you're new to these high-tech tools, think of them like strength training your face: Microcurrent devices use low-level electrical currents to painlessly lift muscles while boosting collagen production.
"It is thought since microcurrent has been shown to help wound healing and reduce inflammation, it may also promote collagen and elastin production to help firm and tighten the skin, though more research is needed," board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at Cornell University Marisa Garshick tells Bazaar. "It also works to boost circulation and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."
While the majority of skin benefits may only be visible for days or even hours, experts say with consistent use longer-term results will continue, since collagen production can take up to six or more months. These coveted tools also typically require the use of a conductive gel or serum to harness their sculpting power.
Here, we've rounded up a short list of some of the best microcurrent devices worth adding to your routine. Read on for the top picks dermatologists, editors, and celebrities are raving about that provide a more toned and overall lifted appearance.
NuFace
Trinity and Effective Lip & Eye Attachment Set
Pros
- Includes interchangeable lip and eye attachment
Cons
NuFace's five-level Trinity and Effective Lip and Eye Attachment Set is a favorite among professionals for its versatility and effectiveness. "This microcurrent device is FDA-cleared and helps to tone facial muscles and improves the overall contour and appearance of the skin," Garshick notes. "It comes with the gel primer and can help to rejuvenate the skin and improve skin laxity and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is easy to use with a recommendation to use five minutes per day, five days per week."
One satisfied customer writes: I have been used a lot of different skincare products over the years and am kind of an skincare addict, but I am new to using this sort of device. I have been consistently using the NuFace Trinity+ Kit for over a month now and have definitely noticed more lifted and toned result. At 41, I’ve experienced some facial sagging along with the usual fine lines. I love that this targets the deep tissue. —BE
SolaWave
Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
Pros
- Celebrity-approved
Cons
SolaWave's celebrity-approved Advanced Skincare Wand is beloved by Bazaar editors, so it's no surprise that the soothing device is among Garshick's top tool picks, too. "Combining microcurrent, facial massage, light therapy, and warmth, this at-home treatment helps to stimulate the muscles, reduce puffiness, and improve the appearance of breakouts and blemishes," she says. "It also boosts collagen, and enhances penetration of other skincare products."
One satisfied customer writes: I feel like after consistent use of this product I will not need makeup because it is transforming my skin. I use it in the morning if I feel like my face is puffy or swollen and because the galvanic current it drain the lymph nodes and water retention from my face. —AshleyBeb
Foreo
Foreo Bear
Pros
- Features up to 90 uses per charge
- Bluetooth-enabled
Cons
According to Garshick, this no-frills tool from Foreo is one of the best options for microcurrent beginners, and only requires two minutes of use per day to start seeing results. "Foreo's FDA-cleared system is easy to use, and features an anti-shock system that makes the experience comfortable and effective, as it adjusts its microcurrent to optimize safety and results." The device also happens to contain 10 microcurrent levels to choose from for a customized lift.
One satisfied customer writes: "I'm 37 and I'm afraid to get botox.....I'm scared I'd get a janky eye or something. It literally lifted my eyes and helped with my jawline." —Jason
ZIIP
Halo
Pros
- App-connected
- Each facial lasts no longer than four minutes
Cons
Here's a popular cord-free device from ZIIP that uses nano- and microcurrents to help stimulate facial muscles. It also nicely includes its own conductive gel so you can start sculpting your complexion straight away.
One satisfied customer writes: "One month ago today began with the ZIIP. I’m super diligent about using it every day and am loving the results so far." —Heidi M.
NuFace
Fix
Pros
- Great for travel
Cons
- Not ideal for tightening large surface areas
To firm more specific areas of the face, like your forehead and skin around your lips, professionals recommend using this marker-size tool from NuFace for three minutes a day. Just like its larger Trinity counterpart, the Fix uses microcurrent technology to enhance radiance while reducing the appearance of fine lines.
One satisfied customer writes: "Handy little tool! A quick lip and eye fix. Highly recommend." —Marie J.
Therabody
TheraFace Pro
Pros
- Includes conductive gel
Cons
"The price is steep ($399 for the device itself, cleansing brush, microcurrent attachment, LED rings, percussive tips, stand, charger, and case; $99 for the additional hot and cold rings), but you’re getting eight treatments in one," associate beauty editor Katie Intner says. "Many of these tools and treatments alone are upward of $200, so if you’re a fan of facial tools, it’s worth shelling out for this multi-faceted device."
One satisfied customer writes: "The attachments are all very nice and it has helped lessen the pain both my husband and I have from TMJ. It was a big investment with us but it has been worth it so far. The nicest thing is I can put it in my purse and bring it with me when we are traveling!" — Savannah L.
Skin Gym
Microcurrent Wand
Pros
- Customizable
- Easy-to-use
Cons
This microcurrent device uses a set of prongs to and five level settings to target your treatment depending on your skin's needs. Experts recommend using the tool at least five days per week for 60 days, then two to three days per week to maintain results.
One satisfied customer writes: "Love this device. Was so easy to use and doesn't take long to do so I can easily fit it into my routine, saw the difference in my skin straight away." —Chang
FaceGym
Pure Lift Face
Pros
- Works quickly
Cons
Just like your favorite workout, this facial tool works in 10 minutes (five minutes for each side of the face) to whip your jawline and cheeks into shape every other day. It also uses diamond-shaped probes and three microcurrent levels for an even toning experience.
One satisfied customer writes: "Love! My face looks contoured and smooth with a glow to my skin. Lessens the fine lines." —Lisa W.
ReFa
Carat Ray Face
Pros
- Ideal for larger coverage areas
Cons
If you're looking to target larger areas of the face, like your cheeks and décolletage, opt for ReFa's Carat Ray Face device, which uses the same solar panel technology as its smaller counterpart. Its platinum rollers aim to mimic the same kneading technique on your skin that's used by professional aestheticians.
One satisfied customer writes: "The ReFa deluxe face, neck and décolletage roller is absolutely wonderful. I have a few rollers in my collection but if I had to chose one, I would go for this one. It is beautiful to look at, light, ergonomically balanced, easy to hold and use. Most important, it gives the best face massage from any roller that I have used. I am sold!" —Elle D.
Joey Healy
Face Renovation Device
Pros
- Includes conductive gel
Cons
- Not rechargable
Use this top-rated microcurrent device from celebrity eyebrow expert Joey Healy up to five times per week to give your facial muscles a workout. Since it's battery-powered, you won't ever have to worry about accidentally leaving your charger behind if you decide to take it with you on-the-go.
One satisfied customer writes: "This device exercises your facial muscles, revealing a snatched jawline!" —Shopaholic Mama
- Marisa Garshick, M.D., F.A.A.D, is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY.
How long does it take to see results from one of the best microcurrent devices?
While you'll notice a difference with use over time, many at-home microcurrent treatments also provide noticeable changes right away, though professionals note that consistency is required to maintain them. Garshick advises using your device of choice at least three times per week for optimal results, though some devices are recommended for daily use.
"These devices can help to supplement and work together to enhance and maintain results from in-office treatments, though should be avoided for approximately two weeks after injectables," she continues. "Use is also not recommended during pregnancy, and should always be discussed with your doctor if you have other medical conditions or implanted medical devices. Microcurrent tools can also be expensive so it is always best to speak with a board-certified dermatologist to evaluate your skincare concerns and determine the best treatment approach."
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.