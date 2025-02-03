Shop the 10 Best Microcurrent Devices for an Instant Face Lift (2025)

Here's a skincare "secret" beauty insiders use time and time again to keep their jawlines and cheekbones sculpted: the best microcurrent devices. With so many options available to choose from, these tools make it easy to get the red carpet treatment from the comfort of home without visiting a professional. If you're new to these high-tech tools, think of them like strength training your face: Microcurrent devices use low-level electrical currents to painlessly lift muscles while boosting collagen production.

"It is thought since microcurrent has been shown to help wound healing and reduce inflammation, it may also promote collagen and elastin production to help firm and tighten the skin, though more research is needed," board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at Cornell University Marisa Garshick tells Bazaar. "It also works to boost circulation and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

While the majority of skin benefits may only be visible for days or even hours, experts say with consistent use longer-term results will continue, since collagen production can take up to six or more months. These coveted tools also typically require the use of a conductive gel or serum to harness their sculpting power.

Here, we've rounded up a short list of some of the best microcurrent devices worth adding to your routine. Read on for the top picks dermatologists, editors, and celebrities are raving about that provide a more toned and overall lifted appearance.

